(Some Guy)   Aliens just use Earf for booty calls   (meaww.com) divider line
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wat
 
6nome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone should conduct a probe.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: wat


You have to understand that in a significantly advanced society, sex is obsolete...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they are looking for a source of meat.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My girlfriend is from the Andromeda galaxy, you wouldn't know her.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is known:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great, apparently I'm not even good enough for aliens either :-(
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Simpsons: Maggies real Father [Clip]
Youtube tDUQouPwgbo
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember when I was abducted by aliens for their breeding program. What an experience. Those alien girls ... with their soft fine hair all over, like a chinchilla....
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Those alien girls ... with their soft fine hair all over, like a chinchilla....


Or as we call them, "sheep".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe it was just their goal to introduce Earth to the glory of butt stuff.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If 20 million believe Qanon, how many believe this?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I remember when I was abducted by aliens for their breeding program. What an experience. Those alien girls ... with their soft fine hair all over, like a chinchilla....


Pretty sure it was just a chinchilla...
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: This is known:
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are the only reason our fertility rate is above 0.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish the super hot giant alien chicks would come take me away for "sex-periments".

Knowing my luck it would be more like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: My girlfriend is from the Andromeda galaxy, you wouldn't know her.


She came from Planet Claire?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: WastrelWay: I remember when I was abducted by aliens for their breeding program. What an experience. Those alien girls ... with their soft fine hair all over, like a chinchilla....

Pretty sure it was just a chinchilla...


Thanks, Smokey!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: If 20 million believe Qanon, how many believe this?


Remember when stuff like this would be confined to places like Coast to Coast AM?
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Um, Alien thread without that Beer Drinker dude? I'm not buying this. Where is he?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby, no giggity tag? Shame.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Great, apparently I'm not even good enough for aliens either :-(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XSV
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me what constitutes FTFA "advanced DNA" of the hair supposedly left behind?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: 4seasons85!: WastrelWay: I remember when I was abducted by aliens for their breeding program. What an experience. Those alien girls ... with their soft fine hair all over, like a chinchilla....

Pretty sure it was just a chinchilla...

Thanks, Smokey!


Oh dear God... what did you just show me...
 
Sasquach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZMugg: This is known:
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


\been there
\\done that
\\\did not get a T-shirt
 
