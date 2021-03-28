 Skip to content
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   The Wrld is coming to an end   (wmbfnews.com)
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be followed by "This space available for rent".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually its dumber than I thought. Its basically a 2021 version of Sears Portrait Studio.

https://selfiewrldmb.com/?fbclid=IwAR​2​7UsctjkNBokWwzM3em9HaSGnev9DlIobPkV_jg​a4GW8HrbVCdAaYN3tI
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rip
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally not a single picture on their website is a "selfie", they're just pictures.
I guess words are meaningless now.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a slow news day in Myrtle Beach.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a physical version of a $3 app.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I truly don't understand what I just saw.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can only be a realistic selfie alternative if it simultaneously functions as a suicide booth.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Actually its dumber than I thought. Its basically a 2021 version of Sears Portrait Studio.

https://selfiewrldmb.com/?fbclid=IwAR2​7UsctjkNBokWwzM3em9HaSGnev9DlIobPkV_jg​a4GW8HrbVCdAaYN3tI


My experience with the Sears Portrait Studio was to organize three families, including the kids, to find a time to go in. We dress up, etc., show up and do a half hour of photography. The farking useless untrained dumbass had the camera in something like super compressed low resolution mode the entire time. So, if you want decent pictures at a minimum find one of these photo booths because they'll probably do a better job.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't decide which. I'll post both.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To book your session at Selfie WRLD, click here.

Selfie Session is the name of my Grateful Dead tribute band.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like the happenings of the Redneck Riviera.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Last week I dreamt I ran into harpo Marx in a rain storm, we shared a cannabis cigarette in silence and then politely went our separate ways
 
the_rhino
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I take myself to Selfie World every morning before I get out of bed.
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Last week I dreamt I ran into harpo Marx in a rain storm, we shared a cannabis cigarette in silence and then politely went our separate ways


Was it at least high quality cannabis?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach is the worst place in the world, and I've been to Newark.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Nothing like the happenings of the Redneck Riviera.


This isn't the Florida Panhandle?

/Myrtle Beach has that nickname too?
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The largest mall near me can't seem to live with empty spaces.  There are 2 airsoft places where you can shoot plates and 1 of these "selfie stores".  The store is set up with a bunch of backgrounds and stands where you can set up your smartphone.   None of these stores list prices and I can only imagine they are to give the appearance of a full mall.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WTF am I looking at?
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: Nothing like the happenings of the Redneck Riviera.

This isn't the Florida Panhandle?

/Myrtle Beach has that nickname too?


No, they are wrong.  Redneck Riviera is the Gulf Coast.  For Myrtle Beach, it's either Dirty Myrtle or Murder Beach.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: Nothing like the happenings of the Redneck Riviera.

This isn't the Florida Panhandle?

/Myrtle Beach has that nickname too?

No, they are wrong.  Redneck Riviera is the Gulf Coast.  For Myrtle Beach, it's either Dirty Myrtle or Murder Beach.


The guy that trademarked the name said it was Myrtle Beach; the Florida panhandle stole it because like everything else down there, they have a tragic lack of imagination.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Shotgun Justice: Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: Nothing like the happenings of the Redneck Riviera.

This isn't the Florida Panhandle?

/Myrtle Beach has that nickname too?

No, they are wrong.  Redneck Riviera is the Gulf Coast.  For Myrtle Beach, it's either Dirty Myrtle or Murder Beach.

The guy that trademarked the name said it was Myrtle Beach; the Florida panhandle stole it because like everything else down there, they have a tragic lack of imagination.


Well, you're not wrong about that.
 
