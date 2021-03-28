 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Kids having a normal summer and fall? CONCEIVABLE   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: PSA, Vaccination, Infectious disease, Vaccine, Immune system, Dr. Anthony Fauci, vaccine developers, Johnson, Last week  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 9:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Conceivable but short sighted
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lolno

just no
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How soon until we get ourselves involved in a land war in Asia?.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Being against kids going to playgrounds.  This is where some of you are at right now.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 But not adults?? That's ageist.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If we get into the summer and you have a considerable percentage of the population vaccinated, and the level in the community gets below that plateau that's worrying me and my colleagues in public health," he said, "it is conceivable that you would have a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children with things like camps."

That makes sense. That's why getting vaccinated is so important.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I got my second dose of your Mom Subby.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why does sound so crazy? In most places, more than 25% of the population has already been vaccinated. By July we should easily be at or beyond 75%. And by fall we should be done.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "If we get into the summer and you have a considerable percentage of the population vaccinated, and the level in the community gets below that plateau that's worrying me and my colleagues in public health," he said, "it is conceivable that you would have a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children with things like camps."

That makes sense. That's why getting vaccinated is so important.


And that's why making it really easy to get vaccinated is important.  Stop with the restrictions.  Stop running the stories about how hard it is to find a shot.  Give people hope.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Being against kids going to playgrounds.  This is where some of you are at right now.


If I was alive and had a 4-year old during the Spanish flu, I'd have been against taking my kid to one then too. They're absolute germ factories. Both the kids and the playgrounds.

Now we can order swingsets and other stuff pretty easily to keep them outside and active at home. I've gotta put one together myself at some point in April.

But your lazy concern-trolling is duly noted.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Why does sound so crazy? In most places, more than 25% of the population has already been vaccinated. By July we should easily be at or beyond 75%. And by fall we should be done.


Not that I am against what fauci says, but there is no vaccine for kids.  What is basically being said is that everyone above 16 will hopefully be vaccinated and a weird variant won't hit kids hard...to me, it's always been more about the trade offs of covid risk and mental health development with kids.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But MISC and variants... Doesn't he read the Fark Journal of Dumbass Layperson Epidemiologists?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why not?  I had a normal summer and fell....
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
kids fall ALLA the time

/skinned knees BS
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And that's why making it really easy to get vaccinated is important.  Stop with the restrictions.  Stop running the stories about how hard it is to find a shot.


I agree, it should be easy. But the media isn't making up stories about how it is to find a shot. Here in Missouri, there are numerous stories of people who had to drive 2+ hours out of St. Louis to get vaccinated because the rural counties had surplus that was going to waste while the St. Louis area barely had any.

Missouri farked it up right from the start and only because of stories like these are why Missouri is finally starting to send more vaccine to places like St. Louis and KC.

https://www.stltoday.com/lifestyles/h​e​alth-med-fit/coronavirus/rural-vaccine​-surpluses-around-missouri-spark-frust​ration-and-questions/article_96c76d86-​ccfc-53b9-898a-5ceba944749a.html
 
sniderman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I recall, the vaccine doesn't make you farking bulletproof. It keeps you from getting COVID to the extent hospitalization and intubation are required. You *can* still get COVID, and it'll fark you up, but won't kill you.

So Imma continue to mask up and isolate for a bit longer.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: And that's why making it really easy to get vaccinated is important.  Stop with the restrictions.  Stop running the stories about how hard it is to find a shot.

I agree, it should be easy. But the media isn't making up stories about how it is to find a shot. Here in Missouri, there are numerous stories of people who had to drive 2+ hours out of St. Louis to get vaccinated because the rural counties had surplus that was going to waste while the St. Louis area barely had any.

Missouri farked it up right from the start and only because of stories like these are why Missouri is finally starting to send more vaccine to places like St. Louis and KC.

https://www.stltoday.com/lifestyles/he​alth-med-fit/coronavirus/rural-vaccine​-surpluses-around-missouri-spark-frust​ration-and-questions/article_96c76d86-​ccfc-53b9-898a-5ceba944749a.html


Another story that illustrates how farked up Missouri has made the vaccination process.

https://www.kansascity.com/news/local​/​article249783503.html
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had my second shot on Friday. I'll do my normal COVID routine for the next two weeks, then I'm getting out.
We can't stay locked up forever. The whole point of the vaccine is a return to a normal life. All I've done for the past year+ is go to work and go to Publix (and occasionally go out to dinner at 4:00PM when restaurants are empty). I'm getting a little burned out by the COVID quarantine routine.
I'll wear my mask and socially distance, but it's time to start living life again.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, let's just all do what Fauci says.
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/I feel dirty now
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: And that's why making it really easy to get vaccinated is important.  Stop with the restrictions.  Stop running the stories about how hard it is to find a shot.

I agree, it should be easy. But the media isn't making up stories about how it is to find a shot. Here in Missouri, there are numerous stories of people who had to drive 2+ hours out of St. Louis to get vaccinated because the rural counties had surplus that was going to waste while the St. Louis area barely had any.

Missouri farked it up right from the start and only because of stories like these are why Missouri is finally starting to send more vaccine to places like St. Louis and KC.

https://www.stltoday.com/lifestyles/he​alth-med-fit/coronavirus/rural-vaccine​-surpluses-around-missouri-spark-frust​ration-and-questions/article_96c76d86-​ccfc-53b9-898a-5ceba944749a.html

Another story that illustrates how farked up Missouri has made the vaccination process.

https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/​article249783503.html


Do we need to run those stories?  If I told you how hard it was to get something, would you bother trying unless you really wanted it?  Doom and gloom isn't a good strategy, but it drives clicks.  There are plenty of stories about places having more vaccines than they can distribute.  They're looking for people to get shots, but people aren't trying because they don't think they can get one or they're not eligible.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: Jeebus Saves: Being against kids going to playgrounds.  This is where some of you are at right now.

If I was alive and had a 4-year old during the Spanish flu, I'd have been against taking my kid to one then too. They're absolute germ factories. Both the kids and the playgrounds.

Now we can order swingsets and other stuff pretty easily to keep them outside and active at home. I've gotta put one together myself at some point in April.

But your lazy concern-trolling is duly noted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sniderman: As I recall, the vaccine doesn't make you farking bulletproof. It keeps you from getting COVID to the extent hospitalization and intubation are required. You *can* still get COVID, and it'll fark you up, but won't kill you.

So Imma continue to mask up and isolate for a bit longer.


It's not foolproof, but it was a massive weight off my shoulders after my wife & I got vaccinated. She was born with heart disease and I spent the last year stressed out of my gourd. Still don't want to get sick, and will still be isolating for the time being, but at least I don't have to worry that a trip to the grocery store might kill my wife thanks to some irresponsible jerk.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Been taking my kid to playgrounds since we found out that surface transmission isn't a big factor. It helps that playgrounds are often empty and he's not big on close interactions with strangers, anyway, but, really now? It's outside. We'll be OK.

Wait. I just actually looked at the article. Fauci doesn't appear to mention playgrounds at all. Likely because they are largely compatible with existing guidance. He's talking about camps. Which are different.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Do we need to run those stories?  If I told you how hard it was to get something, would you bother trying unless you really wanted it?  Doom and gloom isn't a good strategy, but it drives clicks.  There are plenty of stories about places having more vaccines than they can distribute.  They're looking for people to get shots, but people aren't trying because they don't think they can get one or they're not eligible.


Yes. Because like I said, it was only because of stories like these that Missouri finally decided to put more emphasis on the urban areas.

This is exactly what investigative journalism is supposed to do. When you have tons of people driving hours to get a vaccine, you have a broken system that needs investigating.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: Jeebus Saves: Being against kids going to playgrounds.  This is where some of you are at right now.

If I was alive and had a 4-year old during the Spanish flu, I'd have been against taking my kid to one then too. They're absolute germ factories. Both the kids and the playgrounds.

Now we can order swingsets and other stuff pretty easily to keep them outside and active at home. I've gotta put one together myself at some point in April.

But your lazy concern-trolling is duly noted.


Stupidly enough, the one-time a neighbor tired to convince me that it was more important that kids be allowed to play like normal with no social distancing or masks, their entire family got weird long-haul symptoms including difficulty focusing and extreme fatigue.  No one died, but they haven't been back to work since they got sick last Summer.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sniderman: As I recall, the vaccine doesn't make you farking bulletproof. It keeps you from getting COVID to the extent hospitalization and intubation are required. You *can* still get COVID, and it'll fark you up, but won't kill you.


Is there science on that yet? People get flu shots and still die of flu complications.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.