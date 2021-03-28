 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   "The" flaw? As in, one?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religion is "the" flaw.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's getting closer to enlightenment...
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She acknowledges that Jesus had bonds
with complicated women (and men). I always figured that was the main lesson Jesus was getting at. Love everyone and let God worry about who might be saved.

Look how far away the current american evangelicals are from that.

There may be good Christians out there but they have no voice and no influence. I hope their numbers continue to drop precipitously and they have to sell all their multipurpose rooms.
 
Vespers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
#ChurchToo is a thing now?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow I never knew in religion that the rules were not equally applied. I am shocked, shocked I tell you!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Purity" is a lie to subjugate women. A hymen is not a freshness seal
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Growing up as a white evangelical, I'm familiar with all the purity stuff. But when I think about going through it as an Asian woman in white churches... GAAAHHHHHHHH.

I had a friend in my twenties who sat me down in front of her dating profile and made me read the shiat she had to read from dudes. And it just seemed like... even the ones who were friendly, there was like a 50/50 chance that at some point in their initial chit chat, he'd reveal an Asian fetish. And most didn't even make it to that point. What the woman describes in the article is pretty much what my friend described: You were either a cute little China doll - docile and innocent - or a sexy nympho. And the men who thought you were a China doll were usually proud of themselves for not thinking of you as a sexy nympho. Oh, and Asian men, meanwhile, seemed pretty much invisible. I *think* that last bit is starting to change at least.

Anyway. A young Asian woman in white evangelical culture. It's like the worst of the church and the dating sphere all at once.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hate everyone who doesn't think like you seems to be the norm these days.
 
