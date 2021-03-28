 Skip to content
(Komo)   It's a cruel, cruel summer, leaving me here on my own   (komonews.com) divider line
29
    Washington, vaccines  
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Official Video)
Youtube l9ml3nyww80

Oblig.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Farker who's scared to eat bananas because of Covid I guess we'll see if he posts.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For one, we still don't have adequate supply to meet the demand in places like King and Snohomish County.

Translation: They're one of the few states where the majority of people don't think science is a liberal plot to take away their rights.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May 1st, for anyone with a driver's license.

That's fine by me. The article nails it - there's no sense causing a stampede (and the subsequent relaxation of public behavior when it comes to COVID-19 risk mitigation) right now. Measured, steady approach, and we'll be back to a semblance of normal by Thanksgiving. Fark this up, and we'll lament how we pissed away 2021 like w did 2020 - because we couldn't farking think or behave.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting my first vaccine on Wednesday.
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: For one, we still don't have adequate supply to meet the demand in places like King and Snohomish County.

Translation: They're one of the few states where the majority of people don't think science is a liberal plot to take away their rights.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already got my email from the state telling me I was eligible and I have an appoinment on the 31st for the one-shot version - I guess the part-time job at Wal-Mart counts for something. Still gonna wear my mask until at least the end of the year, maybe longer. I actually find it kinda comfortable these days and I forget I have it on lots of times (ever try to 'pop' a piece of hard candy in your mouth with a mask on?)
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rhiannon: There's a Farker who's scared to eat bananas because of Covid I guess we'll see if he posts.


I have them farkied as "bleaches bananas", I think.

/got my vaccine in WA, hope everyone else can
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/l9ml3nyw​w80?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Oblig.


One thing I never understood about that video, why were the cops after them?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: toraque: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/l9ml3nyw​w80?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Oblig.

One thing I never understood about that video, why were the cops after them?


I always figured they were after the guy in the truck and girls were getting in the way of the pursuit & capture.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Getting my first vaccine on Wednesday.


Our second shot is April 9.


Moderna
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: For one, we still don't have adequate supply to meet the demand in places like King and Snohomish County.

Translation: They're one of the few states where the majority of people don't think science is a liberal plot to take away their rights.


Then there's Spokane Valley...
 
ledhead1959
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd  one yesteray.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well as long as they open of their eyes and see the sign and get into the life where they belong.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Well as long as they open of their eyes and see the sign and get into the life where they belong.


Hey, I saw it. I mean, life is indeed demanding without understanding.
 
6nome
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I saw your sign, subby.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't KOMO a Sinclair network? Why are we linking to them of all news outlets in Washington?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: [YouTube video: Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Official Video)]
Oblig.


The only Bananarama song I enjoy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Getting my first vaccine on Wednesday.

Our second shot is April 9.


Moderna


Let us know how that goes, I've heard the side effects can be a little rough.

/got the 1st dose of the Pfizer one on Thursday
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?


Oh good, it's not just me.
 
ledhead1959
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd pfizer system yesterday. Had a little soreness on my arm. No worse than any other shot.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?


They both did versions of that song; Bananarama original, Ace of Base cover.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just yesterday I was reading an article about how we will have a surplus of vaccines by mid-May and we should just give it away to other countries.  I do believe it was a FARK link.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thomasvista: Mrtraveler01: Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?

They both did versions of that song; Bananarama original, Ace of Base cover.


The sign shoulda told ya. Did you not see the sign?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thomasvista: Mrtraveler01: Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?

They both did versions of that song; Bananarama original, Ace of Base cover.


I'll be damned.

And watching this video I had a realization, they were basically the ABBA of the 90s weren't they?

Ace of Base - Cruel Summer [Big Bonus Mix] (Official Music Video)
Youtube YYZwfssm7lc
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: thomasvista: Mrtraveler01: Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?

They both did versions of that song; Bananarama original, Ace of Base cover.

The sign shoulda told ya. Did you not see the sign?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should be eligible come the beginning of April for whatever they shove into my arm.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why are we confusing Banarama with Ace of Base?


Because they got the beat.
 
