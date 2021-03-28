 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The Pope blames Satan for taking advantage of Covid-19   (thehill.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord "

In the guise of? Trump? Putin? Republicans? Tucker?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he mean Lil' Nas X?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by Satan, does he mean most religious organizations?
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impressive how the christian church leads the charge to make itself irrelevant.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the guy that got 1.4 Billion in Covid ppp money.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Does he mean Lil' Nas X?


OgreMagi: And by Satan, does he mean most religious organizations?


And by Satan, does he mean streaming video platforms?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you can stop by for tea and sympathy anytime, right Lou?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some kind of deity more powerful than Satan that the Pope could appeal to.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjg: Impressive how the christian church leads the charge to make itself irrelevant.


I have the solution! Let's all gather together in large, close quarter congregations and share our thoughts and prayers!
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if there's one thing the pope knows, it's taking advantage of the frightened and the desperate.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are we going to get rid of these dumbasses?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.r​e​uters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN2BK09I

Here's an article that contextualizes his homily a bit better. He's using the devil as a metaphorical evil that works through humanity and is appealing to his flock to work through their better angels.

fark I believe in voodoo after losing my faith. I do understand the (kinda sorta) benevolent head of a religion attempting to communicate a message to his flock in terms they understand.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike4688
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get behind me Satan.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "The devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord "

In the guise of? Trump? Putin? Republicans? Tucker?


Yes
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice tag usage, subby.
 
thisispete
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here is the Pope's whole address. Fairly standard stuff from a religious leader, I should think.

Dear brothers and sisters,

We have begun Holy Week. For the second time we will live it within the context of the pandemic. Last year we were more shaken up; this year it is more trying for us. And the economic crisis has become heavy.

In this historical and social situation, what is God doing? He takes up the cross. Jesus takes up the cross, that is, he takes on the evil that this situation entails, the physical and psychological evil - and above all the spiritual evil - because the Evil One is taking advantage of the crisis to disseminate distrust, desperation, and discord.

And us? What should we do? The one who shows us is the Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus, who is also his first disciple. She followed her Son. She took upon herself her own portion of suffering, of darkness, of confusion, and she walked the way of the passion keeping the lamp of faith lit in her heart. With God's grace, we too can make that journey. And, along the daily way of the cross, we meet the faces of so many brothers and sisters in difficulty: let us not pass by, let us allow our hearts to be moved with compassion, and let us draw near. When it happens, like the Cyrenian, we might think: "Why me?" But then we will discover the gift that, without our own merit, has touched us.

Let us pray for all the victims of violence, in particular the victims of this morning's attack in Indonesia, in front of the Cathedral of Makassar.

May the Madonna who always precedes us on the path of faith help us.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: "The devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord "

In the guise of? Trump? Putin? Republicans? Tucker?


If this is the case, he's not wrong, you know.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm still on the email list for when my kids went to catholic grade school. the bishop sent an email out telling everybody to get off their asses and get the shots as soon as they can.  He also referenced everyone to another link of his that laid out the scientific refutations of the various anti vax claims.

/I was pleased.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, he may have been a decent left winger but I think it's unfair to blame Miroslav Satan for all of this.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Witch one?

/cuz theres a bunch
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Being anti mask is selfish, and stuff like greed and egotism is the work of Satan, so the man does have a point.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: And by Satan, does he mean most religious organizations?


he means "bargh! Blib do bob blon JAYZUZ blah blah knees JEYSUZ etc guys c'mon, c'mon guys a I have to do is say JAYZUS and the rubes give us more money"

/I eil bury this crutch
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.r​e​uters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN2BK09I

Here's an article that contextualizes his homily a bit better. He's using the devil as a metaphorical evil that works through humanity and is appealing to his flock to work through their better angels.

fark I believe in voodoo after losing my faith. I do understand the (kinda sorta) benevolent head of a religion attempting to communicate a message to his flock in terms they understand.


The church still literally uses exorcists. "The Devil" is not metaphor to these assholes; that dodge won't work here.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
🥔🍐
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That farkin guy
 
suze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Francis started out with promise, then descended into typical disappointment.
Glad I'm not Catholic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 850x850]


Yeah, that's what I said. Enough about The Beast already. The Pope should know better than mention He Who Must Not Be Named.

Good graphic, by the way. If his horns were visible to those not looking for them, they would look like that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: [Fark user image 425x439]


Does Q-anon know about this sign yet?
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

suze: Francis started out with promise, then descended into typical disappointment.
Glad I'm not Catholic.


Are we still at the part where it's okay to be gay as long as you don't have sex? Or the part where both control is taboo? But diddling little altar boys is okay? I've lost track.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

valenumr: suze: Francis started out with promise, then descended into typical disappointment.
Glad I'm not Catholic.

Are we still at the part where it's okay to be gay as long as you don't have sex? Or the part where both control is taboo? But diddling little altar boys is okay? I've lost track.


*birth control
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funny thing, that Q Clearance. It is the title of a satiric political novel by Peter Benchley, the author of Jaws.

A Q Clearance is only given to officers of the Department of Energy. In the novel, one of these is seconded to the White House, where Russian spies get their hands on him, so to speak. I haven't finished the book, which I ordered online. But it is clear that the Reagan White House leaked as badly as the Trump or Bush White Houses when it came to Russian moles.

A Q Clearance is very rare, but it only gives those with a need to know nuclear secrets (details about reactors, more than bombs) so it doesn't mean Q has any special status or standing in the Nation's governance except that of YUGE LIAR.

In fact, even Trump probably does not have a Q Clearance, and anybody who does is not being wasted in the White House, except as a character in PB's lesser known novel. I'd expect to see JAWS in the White House before somebody with access to nuclear secrets that the President is not allowed to know about, let alone to have need-to-know only access. Trump is the last person on Earth who needs to know anything, or wants to.
 
venton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Being anti mask is selfish, and stuff like greed and egotism is the work of Satan, so the man does have a point.


Too bad there is no entity, according to the mythology, who is more powerful than Satan. One who could make it as if Satan had never even existed without even a snap of the fingers or wiggle of the nose. If such a superior entity did exist, one who was omnipotent, and it created Satan and allowed Satan to do evil - it wouldn't be Satan who should be blamed for wrong doing. The inescapable conclusion is that the entity who created Satan and knew in advance everything Satan would do across all time and has allowed it to continue is guilty and should be shunned and hated - if it existed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

valenumr: suze: Francis started out with promise, then descended into typical disappointment.
Glad I'm not Catholic.

Are we still at the part where it's okay to be gay as long as you don't have sex? Or the part where both control is taboo? But diddling little altar boys is okay? I've lost track.


The Pope may be a nice guy and even a bit South American in his religion, but he's perfectly orthodox, so don't expect anything but Christian charity and thoughts and prayers from him. I would say he is much closer to the Common Roman Catholic Believers than to the Curia or Vatican City insiders.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have to go. My BULLSHIAT alarm is ringing about the Letter Q and it's very unnervingly loud.
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phrawgh: waxbeans: Being anti mask is selfish, and stuff like greed and egotism is the work of Satan, so the man does have a point.

Too bad there is no entity, according to the mythology, who is more powerful than Satan. One who could make it as if Satan had never even existed without even a snap of the fingers or wiggle of the nose. If such a superior entity did exist, one who was omnipotent, and it created Satan and allowed Satan to do evil - it wouldn't be Satan who should be blamed for wrong doing. The inescapable conclusion is that the entity who created Satan and knew in advance everything Satan would do across all time and has allowed it to continue is guilty and should be shunned and hated - if it existed.


This is why catholics excuse their guilt and jews self flagellate. The former feels excused from their guilt, the latter feels like they deserve it.

Apologies for the over generalization.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am not a fan of Satan.

I'm also not a fan of the Pope.

Let them fight?
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr: phrawgh: waxbeans: Being anti mask is selfish, and stuff like greed and egotism is the work of Satan, so the man does have a point.

Too bad there is no entity, according to the mythology, who is more powerful than Satan. One who could make it as if Satan had never even existed without even a snap of the fingers or wiggle of the nose. If such a superior entity did exist, one who was omnipotent, and it created Satan and allowed Satan to do evil - it wouldn't be Satan who should be blamed for wrong doing. The inescapable conclusion is that the entity who created Satan and knew in advance everything Satan would do across all time and has allowed it to continue is guilty and should be shunned and hated - if it existed.

This is why catholics excuse their guilt and jews self flagellate. The former feels excused from their guilt, the latter feels like they deserve it.

Apologies for the over generalization.


Oops, just made a tautology.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: valenumr: phrawgh: waxbeans: Being anti mask is selfish, and stuff like greed and egotism is the work of Satan, so the man does have a point.

Too bad there is no entity, according to the mythology, who is more powerful than Satan. One who could make it as if Satan had never even existed without even a snap of the fingers or wiggle of the nose. If such a superior entity did exist, one who was omnipotent, and it created Satan and allowed Satan to do evil - it wouldn't be Satan who should be blamed for wrong doing. The inescapable conclusion is that the entity who created Satan and knew in advance everything Satan would do across all time and has allowed it to continue is guilty and should be shunned and hated - if it existed.

This is why catholics excuse their guilt and jews self flagellate. The former feels excused from their guilt, the latter feels like they deserve it.

Apologies for the over generalization.

Oops, just made a tautology.


Nasty. And in mixed company too! They taught us to excuse ourselves to the restroom when necessary.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*rolleyes*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well that's kind of his thing, innit?
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
do you still want sunshine blown up your backside?


/Because thats how the RCC blows sunshine up the public's asses
//4 💰
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: [Fark user image 425x439]


clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think Satan gives a shiat about the pandemic, He just wants to get into The Detective's pants
 
jekfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: "The devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord "

In the guise of? Trump? Putin? Republicans? Tucker?


Biden, Harris, Democrats, Lemon
 
