(Law and Crime)   Pastor who cut off ankle monitor while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges in 2012, was tracked down in Mexico in 2019, returned to the US and just sentenced to 25 years without parole. US Marshals don't fark around   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You Jan6 farkwads hear that?  You WILL be found, charged, prosecuted and penalized.
Assuming the tReason party isn't allowed back into the executive.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking pedo "pastors". "Let me show you the way to jeebus,  via my pants." Enjoy prison you cowardly bastard.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I know it's counterproductive to think so, but prison is going to be tough on this asshole.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Jesus didn't forgive him
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't he go to a country without an extradition treaty to the US?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Good.  I know it's counterproductive to think so, but prison is going to be tough on this asshole.


There's one too many t's in your sentance.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Why didn't he go to a country without an extradition treaty to the US?


I guess he figured he had all the dition he needed.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Good.  I know it's counterproductive to think so, but prison is going to be tough on this asshole.


dead man walking.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three other women have also stepped forward to say Dean abused them in California, in incidents dating back to the 190s"

He's been doing this for a really, really long time.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/15/politi​c​s/trump-fugitive-shooting/index.html

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/1​0​/14/no-police-warning-in-antifa-activi​st-shooting-witnesses
heres other sources if you dont like this one
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/loca​l​/protests/pro-publica-portland-antifa-​suspect-michael-reinoehl/283-b5afd707-​7de3-457c-8766-45ebb69edb41
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/portland-police-anti-facis​t-suspect-fatal-shooting-unarmed-b4215​28.html

Footage came out that the chud who got shot by Reinoehl deliberately stalked and ambushed him and Fox tried to spin it the other way

https://www.commercialappeal.com/stor​y​/news/2020/08/26/protesters-gather-mem​phis-gas-station-where-us-marshals-sho​t-driver-mistaken-murder-suspect/56371​81002/

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/new​s​/investigations/2021/02/11/investigati​on-us-marshals-kill-more-people-but-fa​ce-less-scrutiny/4397533001/

Seems like plenty of farking around to me.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: You Jan6 farkwads hear that?  You WILL be found, charged, prosecuted and penalized.
Assuming the tReason party isn't allowed back into the executive.



Tombstone - Hell's Coming with Me!
Youtube -9vkkg0cBt4
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems fitting.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: You Jan6 farkwads hear that?  You WILL be found, charged, prosecuted and penalized.
Assuming the tReason party isn't allowed back into the executive.


Well yeah. Most of them didn't even try something as basic as a fake moustache for a disguise they were posing for pictures and giving interviews.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody notice this creep was active in exactly the same areas of Atlanta as the guy who went around shooting Asian spa workers?

Coincidence?

Lots of creepy Atlanta jeebus sex criminals in the news.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goddamn right subby
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He previously pled guilty to 11 counts in 2019 in exchange for a sentence of 40 years, eligible for release after 20. So he may have been out at age 88 from that. The latest sentence, assuming it's not concurrent, will keep him incarcerated until age 113.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

T Baggins: He previously pled guilty to 11 counts in 2019 in exchange for a sentence of 40 years, eligible for release after 20. So he may have been out at age 88 from that. The latest sentence, assuming it's not concurrent, will keep him incarcerated until age 113.


Those numbers don't sound right, the article says he's been abusing girls dating back to the 190s.

So he's already over 1800 years old. Assuming he was an adult at the time and not fresh out of the gate, he may have molested jesus himself in his even younger years.

What a way to use immortality.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dumski: Farking pedo "pastors". "Let me show you the way to jeebus,  via my pants." Enjoy prison you cowardly bastard.


EVERY time I see the term "youth pastor" associated with a male I immediately assume he is a pedo.

And I think I'm right about 80% of the time.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmr61: Dumski: Farking pedo "pastors". "Let me show you the way to jeebus,  via my pants." Enjoy prison you cowardly bastard.

EVERY time I see the term "youth pastor" associated with a male I immediately assume he is a pedo.

And I think I'm right about 80% of the time.


That's about right. 20% of them never get caught.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The defendant was a church pastor, was a school principal, and headed a summer camp that the women went to.

I'm trying not to think of what he was probably up to during his Mexican getaway.
/they'll probably want him for an extra 25 after his next one is up.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dean stated that he was a former teacher and should have known better

.
Not molesting kids is Day 1 stuff on your way to an Education Degree.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheReject: "Three other women have also stepped forward to say Dean abused them in California, in incidents dating back to the 190s"

He's been doing this for a really, really long time.


He's had time to be a teacher, a principle (some writer might have conflated the two), and a pastor.  How much you want to be that he was forced out of school under scandal, but without the evidence (or willingness to be raped during cross-examination) to convict.

He must have been particularly predatory to get caught again as a pastor, and have several victims testify against him.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheReject: "Three other women have also stepped forward to say Dean abused them in California, in incidents dating back to the 190s"
He's been doing this for a really, really long time.


It kept him young. What is the price you're willing to pay for eternal youth?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Dean stated that he was a former teacher and should have known better

.
Not molesting kids is Day 1 stuff on your way to an Education Degree.


Yeah but a lot of 'em skip the first day, it's just housekeeping stuff and going over the syllabus.  It's not gonna be on the midterm.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Dean stated that he was a former teacher and should have known better

.
Not molesting kids is Day 1 stuff on your way to an Education Degree.

Yeah but a lot of 'em skip the first day, it's just housekeeping stuff and going over the syllabus.  It's not gonna be on the midterm.


- Book list
- Grading system
- Don't fark kids
- Exam schedule
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: TheReject: "Three other women have also stepped forward to say Dean abused them in California, in incidents dating back to the 190s"
He's been doing this for a really, really long time.

It kept him young. What is the price you're willing to pay for eternal youth?


I go with the Dorian Gray method. It's a painting of me eating Buffalo wings which I never want to look at so I'm safe.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone will be getting on his knees a lot in prison
 
tuxbabe [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, we are wasting taxes on him to "rehabilitate" him?  What are the odds, that even with the perfect most non violent wet dream of a program for people that believe anybody can be debilitated that this guy is going to become a useful member of society?

We need to operation warp speed brain wiping and reuploading tech.  Wipe this guy and reprogram him with basic worker not brain program 01.  With his only desires being 1. Work and 2. Get back to work.  The world needs ditch diggers.
 
