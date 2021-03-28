 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Man sacrifices toy for the greatest gif EVAR   (twitter.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is pretty much the last thing Gollum saw.

IIRC, Gollum fell facing upwards. So the last thing he saw was his own hands grasping the ring and Frodo hanging from the ledge.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArkAngel: This is pretty much the last thing Gollum saw.

IIRC, Gollum fell facing upwards. So the last thing he saw was his own hands grasping the ring and Frodo hanging from the ledge.


Hello Miss Downer!
Thank you Icelandic DroneGuy!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you can't stand the heat then stay out of middle earth.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell


Jeez, enough about Donald Trump already...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell it as an NFT and buy more drones.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

Jeez, enough about Donald Trump already...


Who?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds jealous that someone did something cool and got some attention on the internet.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the toy's magma opus.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was the greatest gift love?  If it's love I'm out of here, I don't want to live in a Hallmark Movie.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: This is pretty much the last thing Gollum saw.

IIRC, Gollum fell facing upwards. So the last thing he saw was his own hands grasping the ring and Frodo hanging from the ledge.



Probably close to Temple of Doom sacrifice.

Om namah shivay
Om namah shivay
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be a toy, but am expensive one.  Bought a decent entry level drone last year (dji mavic sir 2) and it still set me back over 900 bucks.  Great shot though......
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Big deal. Drones die of fatal brain cloud in volcanos all the time.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: This is pretty much the last thing Gollum saw.

IIRC, Gollum fell facing upwards. So the last thing he saw was his own hands grasping the ring and Frodo hanging from the ledge.


Yeah, he never took his eyes off the ring iirc.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Kalyco Jack: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

Jeez, enough about Donald Trump already...

Who?


The villain from a slasher flick I once saw. Got defeated by a hockey mascot.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Subby sounds jealous that someone did something cool and got some attention on the internet.


Projecting much?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell


hA HA HA HA,

Taco Bell!

HAHAHAHAHa!

This is why I come to Fark!


Holy shiat, wow. You nailed that one.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell


Why the hell is the toilet eating at Taco Bell?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

hA HA HA HA,

Taco Bell!

HAHAHAHAHa!

This is why I come to Fark!


Holy shiat, wow. You nailed that one.


About like KC nailed yer mom last night.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jvl: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

Why the hell is the toilet eating at Taco Bell?


Throne's gotta eat, too.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: gunther_bumpass: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

hA HA HA HA,

Taco Bell!

HAHAHAHAHa!

This is why I come to Fark!


Holy shiat, wow. You nailed that one.

About like KC nailed yer mom last night.


Oh my god, that's worth the five bucks a month.

Why aren't you guys writing for Family Guy?

Hooo boy!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KB202: abhorrent1: Subby sounds jealous that someone did something cool and got some attention on the internet.

Projecting much?


Do you know what projecting means? Cause it doesn't seem like you do.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also generated a great comment:

David Burbach @dburbach 7h
Replying to @ThePlanetaryGuy

It's great how technology means you no longer have to winch down RAs with a sketch pad
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: gunther_bumpass: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

hA HA HA HA,

Taco Bell!

HAHAHAHAHa!

This is why I come to Fark!


Holy shiat, wow. You nailed that one.

About like KC nailed yer mom last night.


I heard she took on the whole Sunshine Band. (I guess that's the way she likes it.)
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: This is pretty much the last thing Gollum saw.

IIRC, Gollum fell facing upwards. So the last thing he saw was his own hands grasping the ring and Frodo hanging from the ledge.


In the books gollum fell after slipping while he did a happy dance.

But in reality a body is less dense than lava and would bounce off, catch fire, and burn
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x182] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aliens aren't people anymore?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: KB202: abhorrent1: Subby sounds jealous that someone did something cool and got some attention on the internet.

Projecting much?

Do you know what projecting means? Cause it doesn't seem like you do.


I thought it was pretty apropos.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the drone got it's 15 seconds of fame...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Kit Fister: gunther_bumpass: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

hA HA HA HA,

Taco Bell!

HAHAHAHAHa!

This is why I come to Fark!


Holy shiat, wow. You nailed that one.

About like KC nailed yer mom last night.

I heard she took on the whole Sunshine Band. (I guess that's the way she likes it.)


Yes, but was she wearing her boogie shoes?

/less than nothing
//bored ay eff
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Kit Fister: gunther_bumpass: KC Dutchman: That's the last thing the toilet saw after over-indulging at Taco Bell

hA HA HA HA,

Taco Bell!

HAHAHAHAHa!

This is why I come to Fark!


Holy shiat, wow. You nailed that one.

About like KC nailed yer mom last night.

Oh my god, that's worth the five bucks a month.

Why aren't you guys writing for Family Guy?

Hooo boy!


I thought dolphins did that?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kkinnison: ArkAngel: This is pretty much the last thing Gollum saw.

IIRC, Gollum fell facing upwards. So the last thing he saw was his own hands grasping the ring and Frodo hanging from the ledge.

In the books gollum fell after slipping while he did a happy dance.

But in reality a body is less dense than lava and would bounce off, catch fire, and burn


The whole thing was a story. There's no such place and no such people ever existed so it really doesn't matter.

Now have you heard the good news?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: .

the drone got it's 15 seconds of fame...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
