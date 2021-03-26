 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   If you think we're heading for a post-pandemic "Roaring 2020s," with parties and excess, think again about the 1918 pandemic and the resulting 1929 market crash   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Sociology, Psychology, 1918 flu pandemic, Pandemic, year of extreme social deprivation, social scientists, Dunbar's number, Roaring Twenties  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ayup
If you don't have a real job and rely on investments, you could be in some serious shiat.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: "We're habituated to this new normal, so it will take a while to return to the old normal."


Yeah, no.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby is real fun at parties.

/Christ son.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's such an odd correlation to make.

It's just the natural process off boom/bust cycles. We had one in the 90s/00s and we didn't have a pandemic preceding it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It might be a bit of a stretch to say that the 1929 crash and the Great Depression was purely or even largely caused by the flu pandemic. Just gonna put that out there.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Got it. Invest heavily until about 2025 and then wind down all long positions.
 
kab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better yet subby, recall when the signing of the Magna Carta led to Atlanta losing Superbowl against the Patriots?   Buckle up!
 
kab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In short, what Arkanaut said.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The roaring twenties happened in part because there was space for it to happen, there was alot of money in the air and a desire to build, to try, to just stick out. America went from being largley rural to quite urban in the 1910-1930 time frame. The roaring twenties was a country on the upswing. When I look around right now, the chances for an upswing at this time, seem low.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: It might be a bit of a stretch to say that the 1929 crash and the Great Depression was purely or even largely caused by the flu pandemic. Just gonna put that out there.


There was a depression in 1920 - 1921.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depre​s​sion_of_1920-1921
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme."

-Mark Twain
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing I have all my money tied up in Xbox gift cards
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's such an odd correlation to make.

It's just the natural process off boom/bust cycles. We had one in the 90s/00s and we didn't have a pandemic preceding it.


Subby is actually closer than he thinks. (Not the flu part, the US about to have one part)
The primary cause of the market crash (apart from companies being grossly overvalued) were low wages, the proliferation of debt, a struggling agricultural sector and an excess of large bank loans that could not be liquidated.

Sound familiar?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we get a dustbowl in the midwest too? Let's just see how bootstrappy folks can get when the government is more worried about feeding people than bailing out farmers, shall we?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And then there will be another world war followed by a baby boom!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: The roaring twenties happened in part because there was space for it to happen, there was alot of money in the air and a desire to build, to try, to just stick out. America went from being largley rural to quite urban in the 1910-1930 time frame. The roaring twenties was a country on the upswing. When I look around right now, the chances for an upswing at this time, seem low.


10 million people out of work, and the housing market is on fire.  Something ain't right....
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Arkanaut: It might be a bit of a stretch to say that the 1929 crash and the Great Depression was purely or even largely caused by the flu pandemic. Just gonna put that out there.

There was a depression in 1920 - 1921.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depres​sion_of_1920-1921


Yes. And it's important to note that it didn't happen in 1929.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I suspect that in America, the winding down of the Spanish Flu, the end of WW1, the scofflaw nature of Prohibition, and the enormous expansion of mobility, radio, movies, and recordings fed the euphoria of the 20s. I also suspect that the euphoria of the 20s was more distinct in hindsight.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean the Depression of 1920 didn't happen in 1929, not depressions in general.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Invest in yourself instead. Cash out your portfolio and buy weed, food, and water.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't want to piss in your punchbowl or anything, but it would be pretty hard to be more excessive than we already are.
That's sort of how we got here.

AcneVulgaris: Bathtub Cynic: The roaring twenties happened in part because there was space for it to happen, there was alot of money in the air and a desire to build, to try, to just stick out. America went from being largley rural to quite urban in the 1910-1930 time frame. The roaring twenties was a country on the upswing. When I look around right now, the chances for an upswing at this time, seem low.
10 million people out of work, and the housing market is on fire.  Something ain't right....


Exactly. The first thing we do is, we kill all the economists.
 
PyroStock
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: "History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme."

-Mark Twain


So instead of a Great Depression...

Late Recession?
Irate Congestion?
Straight Erection?
Ornate Dimension?
Overweight Convention?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
