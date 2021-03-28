 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   You too can have your own 23-bedroom military fort complete with helipad and saunas because it's for sale at a measly £4.25m. Bonus: 360-degree water views as it sits off the coast of Isle of Wight (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
51
    More: Spiffy, Portsmouth, military fort, Mans Fort, short distance, 4,714sqm property, Mike Clare, INCREDIBLE 23-bedroom, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

1731 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's kind of creepy...I can imagine a video game where someone wakes up alone on that thing with no memory and has to puzzle out what's going on
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the whole sinking 8M into it to make a hotel in 2015 didn't work out.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: That's kind of creepy...I can imagine a video game where someone wakes up alone on that thing with no memory and has to puzzle out what's going on


I was coming in to say it 100% looks like a Hitman level.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That just gives a vibe of Rapepad 2021
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a bit too dear.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"In July 2004, Legionella bacteria found in the hotel's water system forced its closure."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: That just gives a vibe of Rapepad 2021


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose we turn that into the Island of Misfit Toys Annoying Celebrities.

There is no Santa Claus, so little or no chance they'll redeem themselves.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with cable?
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew should crowd source buying this for a permanent location for an annual Fark Festival.  

I'm pretty sure those TotalFarkers have that kind of money.  Me, I'll just try to think up something clever to get sponsored again.  :/

:p
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.

[i1.wp.com image 600x611]


i didn't
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
360-degree water

Fahrenheit or Celsius?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Isn't that where they filmed the Pertwee-era Doctor Who serial "The Sea Devils"?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radio Caroline redux
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potential evil lair?
/ I already have the doctorate
// Wife is an Anglophile
/// Slashies!
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.


scrimp and save.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Sealand 2.0 is quite a bit more luxurious....
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: RoboZombie: Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.

[i1.wp.com image 600x611]

i didn't


It's a Beatles reference to the song lyrics for "When I'm Sixty Four"

/Every summer we can rent a cottage in the Isle of Wight If it's not too dear.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who renovated it, Dr. No?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Does it come with cable?


would the cable need to ne fixed?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add it to the list. Probably.

15 Islands No One Wants To Buy For Any Price!
Youtube Uv-6CRHf7x0
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: RoboZombie: Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.

[i1.wp.com image 600x611]

i didn't


Go listen to the Beatles' "When I'm 64"
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Hey! Isn't that where they filmed the Pertwee-era Doctor Who serial "The Sea Devils"?


*Bleep* yeah it is!!!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_Ma​n​%27s_Land_Fort
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I loved that episode! They made that fort creepy as all get out!
// or maybe it was just that they were filming on location instead of in a studio. The asbestos scare that made them shoot "The Time Warrior" largely on location helped make it a great episode too.
/// *adjusts bowtie* Many of Pertwee's stories are very underrated.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goodness me, doesn't a year go by quickly?  It's time for this story again.
 
Mouser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where are the gun emplacements?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: dr_iacovone: Does it come with cable?

would the cable need to ne fixed?


You keep your filthy porn mind out of my evil lair
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouser: Where are the gun emplacements?


Those are what probably got converted into bedroom spaces.
 
aseras
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: 360-degree water

Fahrenheit or Celsius?


Both are past boil, so does it matter? Murder steam is murder steam.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: gopher321: That's kind of creepy...I can imagine a video game where someone wakes up alone on that thing with no memory and has to puzzle out what's going on

I was coming in to say it 100% looks like a Hitman level.


close ... actual mission in Splinter Cell: Blacklist
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prospective buyer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Soon ...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Looks like the thing that will later turn into the artificial island on Waterworld.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: the voice of raisin: dr_iacovone: Does it come with cable?

would the cable need to ne fixed?

You keep your filthy porn mind out of my evil lair


Then why bother having one?
*All participants can withdraw consent at any time*
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1. Everyone here chips in to buy it
2. Declare it the independent sovereign nation of Farkistan
3. ???
4. Profit
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not sure if it was genuine or a brilliant job of trolling, but thank you.  :)
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this where they eat the children?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So who wants to start the Fark go-fund-me so we can have a suitable base of operations/perma-fark pad?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Almost as creepy as Jimmy Fallons NY home which is for sale.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: some_beer_drinker: RoboZombie: Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.

[i1.wp.com image 600x611]

i didn't

Go listen to the Beatles' "When I'm 64"


That song always makes me think of The World According to Garp which had it in the movie.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: RoboZombie: some_beer_drinker: RoboZombie: Cyberluddite: That's a bit too dear.

[i1.wp.com image 600x611]

i didn't

Go listen to the Beatles' "When I'm 64"

That song always makes me think of The World According to Garp which had it in the movie.


The book was WAY weirder than the movie.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now we've passed the Lizard light and the Start me boys will heave in sight, soon be abreast of the Isle of Wight, come and get yer oats me son...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Expect to pay about that much in yearly maintenance too.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Now we've passed the Lizard light and the Start me boys will heave in sight, soon be abreast of the Isle of Wight, come and get yer oats me son...


Just in case you needed directions.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: So who renovated it, Dr. No?


Odysseus, probably.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone thinks they want to live on an island until they actually live on an island... and then things get progressively darker until they realize there is no exit, locked in with a madman, a possessed seagull, and a century storm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess the 23 bedrooms would all make awesome themed porn rooms. The tiki room, the HR Giger room, the locker room room, the gerbil wrangler room... A production company could buy that place and turn it into the Isle of Man Gay Porn Stud.io
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image image 425x640]
Is this where they eat the children?


GAAAAAHHHHH HELP!! FLIP US BACK! FLIP US BACK!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gopher321: That's kind of creepy...I can imagine a video game where someone wakes up alone on that thing with no memory and has to puzzle out what's going on


Agreed.
Looks more like a location for a whodunnit or alien/monster body invaders, though. And I say that as a person who loves those kinds of games.

Also, when I read 360 degree view of the water my first reaction was "well, you can't drive there" before I even read that it's on an island.
Other thoughts:
- they'll probably offload it for 2-2.5 million pounds
- that's not too bad if it really is 20 mins away from downtown London (caveat, I have no idea what renting a helicopter would cost)
- 7-person staff quarters is not enough for this size. Unless that's the skeleton crew and you have the cleaning people coming in via boat every day or two. The kitchen alone will need a bare minimum of 2-3 people. That's assuming the rooms don't have double occupancy...otherwise you are cooking for 46 people.
- why the heck is the billiards table against the wall?! And I said billiards and not pool because it might be one of those special kinda of games. Please share if you get it. I've seen pin-billiards in an olds folks home in the Midwest, but that was nothing like this.
- the rust is a turnoff. Yes, I understand it's In the middle of the sea.
- place needs plants. Some salt-tolerant variety. Hopefully it has a desalination unit. Can't tell if it's connected to the grid or has its own energy.

Honestly, of all of the weird properties I've seen here over the years, I can see owning this as a workpad that I can retreat to and work long stretches. Invite the top team, business partners or possible business partners. I mean, assuming I became a billionaire some day.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: Everyone thinks they want to live on an island until they actually live on an island... and then things get progressively darker until they realize there is no exit, locked in with a madman, a possessed seagull, and a century storm.
[Fark user image image 300x168]


This is true, even of large islands.
Friends don't let friends move to islands.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.