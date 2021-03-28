 Skip to content
Health care workers are bragging online about forging Covid-19 vaccination cards, putting billions at risk
    Murica, Nursing, Vaccine, Public health, Vaccination, Pharmacy  
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't that used to be a federal capitol crime.  It still is in several states.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them up.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I conducted psychological research with at risk populations, I needed to keep myself vaccinated to protect those patients. I was only sitting next to them and talking with them.
I don't understand how/why this is different.
Fire healthcare workers who do this - who even joke about it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jail their asses
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Law enforcement must have been infinitely more difficult before social media.
 
dustman81
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

educated: When I conducted psychological research with at risk populations, I needed to keep myself vaccinated to protect those patients. I was only sitting next to them and talking with them.
I don't understand how/why this is different.
Fire healthcare workers who do this - who even joke about it.


Fire them, revoke their medical and/or nursing license, and stick them in a prison cell.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No, it wasn't a health care worker.  It was a 16 year old girl in the UK doing an experiment for her filmmaker father.

Honest!
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not. Farking. Helping.

\this message brought to by Captain Obvious
 
GDubDub
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Putting billions at risk"

No hyperbole there.  Nope, none at all.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope those certificates were shipped across state lines.
 
dustman81
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

valenumr: I hope those certificates were shipped across state lines.


According the article, a LPN in Texas requested certificates from a pharmacy tech in Illinois.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These people must REALLY like Krispy Kreme donuts.
No card, no free daily donut!
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is terrible!, Think of the children!, Oh the humanity!, etc

Anyone can fake a vaccine card given the number of cards posted on line. There isn't actually a serial number on it. You can't put yourself into the CDC database as being immunized, either. Perhaps people can use a fully filled in card to access certain things, but you could probably just photocopy a friends. Given what I see in the restaurant scene currently, I don't think anyone is kept out of anything.
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

distractions and diversions: This is terrible!, Think of the children!, Oh the humanity!, etc

Anyone can fake a vaccine card given the number of cards posted on line. There isn't actually a serial number on it. You can't put yourself into the CDC database as being immunized, either. Perhaps people can use a fully filled in card to access certain things, but you could probably just photocopy a friends. Given what I see in the restaurant scene currently, I don't think anyone is kept out of anything.


Antivaxxers are going through all the trouble and expense of getting a fake vaccine card, instead of getting the actual vaccine. According to CNN, fake vaccine cards are going for $200 on the dark web. The vaccine, and accompanying card, is free.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GDubDub: "Putting billions at risk"

No hyperbole there.  Nope, none at all.


Correct. It is not hyperbole. This virus has hit every continent.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another casualty of the Trump administration rises to the surface. Things like this are why American exceptionalism is a joke: we're only as smart as our stupidest, most gullible health care workers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GDubDub: "Putting billions at risk"

No hyperbole there.  Nope, none at all.


It does put people at risk.

How would you like it if you had sex with a partner who told you they were clean when in reality they have HIV?
 
dustman81
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wonder if insurance companies will start prosecuting antivaxxers with fake vaccine cards with insurance fraud, particularly if they do catch COVID and end up in the ICU.
 
reveal101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I may have permanently lost my faith in humanity this year. I didn't want to be a misanthrope, but the evidence is mounting.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If these covidiots & the terrorists who who were at the capitol were smart they wouldn't be doing this shiat in the 1st place, so posting it on social media is only logical.

I hope they keep incriminating themselves
 
