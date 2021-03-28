 Skip to content
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tl;dr
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This post intentionally left blank
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Print more cat memes and conspiracy theories if you want people to buy your newspaper.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Print more cat memes and conspiracy theories if you want people to buy your newspaper.


My sister is a copy editor for a newspaper in a red state. She meticulously tracks the balance of stories they run left or right. Not the slant of the writing, but that the stories are 50-50 quantity wise in the sense of left-right, good-bad. So reporting on a Trump diplomacy success is "one side" and reporting about a sexual harassment complaint against him is the "other side." Obviously, that doesn't not produce a balanced selection of the real news.

She still gets complaints. Run a single story that's anything but an endorsement of sucking on orange cheetos and it's "liberally biased bullshiat." "You treat Trump so unfairly." "I'm cancelling."They gets complaints every single day. It never stops. It's the same handful of people complaining every day.

She only keeps the job for health beneifts. In another five years she can get Medicare.

What a country.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dittystuck?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"If we print a blank front page with no news, people are going to see what it's like if we're gone."

I guess... they'd use the Internet.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will it be carried by AP or Reuters?
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most honest news article they've ever published.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having nothing to report has never stopped a newspaper from making shiat up before.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "If we print a blank front page with no news, people are going to see what it's like if we're gone."

I guess... they'd use the Internet.


Not for hyperlocal stuff.  Unless the town highschool journalism kids are up for it.

But that seems like a beginning of a terrible musical.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So slow news day?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mantour: This post intentionally left blank


If you had actually just left it blank I would have given it a like.
 
