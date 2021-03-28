 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   There's a reason old people smell like elderberries, it's a normal part of ageing (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Odor, Unsaturated fat, Fatty acid, Body odor, omega-7 fatty acids, analysis of skin surface lipids, unsaturated aldehyde, Butyric acid  
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamsters still unexplainable.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Monty Python, the suggestion that a person's parent smelled of elderberries was a slight against their class, as elderberry was the cheapest wine and thus would be consumed by the poorest drunks.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says drinking lots of walker may help reduce the odor. Not my brand, but okay.
I'll give it a shot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it is your skin decaying? Good to know.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]


Tiny fist...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: dryknife: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]

Tiny fist...


Well yours was a much better class of walker.

I can't afford to drink that every night, so I'm fighting elderberry smell with beer. I'm sure if I drink enough it will dilute whatever
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wikipedia says that 2-nonenal is perceived as the smell of Oris (Iris, Queen Elizabeth root), fat or cucumbers.

Cucumbers seems right to me. Probably somewhat elderly cucumbers left in the crisper too long.
 
nucal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Relevant, NSFW and unembedable

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj_4v​l​_H-SI
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Giving it a scientific explanation doesn't make your father any less of a drunk loser.

\and as for your mother, don't get me started
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dryknife: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]


Drunken Rampage: TFA says drinking lots of walker may help reduce the odor. Not my brand, but okay. [Fark user image 425x566]


That's a little on the nose, don't you think?

I'll give it a shot.

HAH.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."My anecdotal experience lines up with this.  My elderly parents have always had very different lifestyles, and continue to in the present.  One exercises daily -- weights and running mostly -- to the tune of 90+ minutes of time in motion per day; they eat healthy -- just what they need to not be hungry, no snacking; and they sleep a full night almost every night -- probably 8-9 hours.  The other is 'average'.  Goes for walks some days, eats healthy, but also dessert etc.  Sleeps way less -- like 4-5 hours a night.  The athletic one looks the part and has no perceptible body odor, while the 'average' one started having the slight old person smell in their early 70s.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
2-Nonenal, upload.wikimedia.org
It's kind of like Sex Panther but only works in terminal hospices... 8% of the time
/totally shocked the Star had a semi-scientific article there
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mjjt: Drunken Rampage: dryknife: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]

Tiny fist...

Well yours was a much better class of walker.

I can't afford to drink that every night, so I'm fighting elderberry smell with beer. I'm sure if I drink enough it will dilute whatever


Just remember to spill some beer on yourself every once in a while and no one will notice the elderberry smell.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

My anecdotal experience lines up with this.  My elderly parents have always had very different lifestyles, and continue to in the present.  One exercises daily -- weights and running mostly -- to the tune of 90+ minutes of time in motion per day; they eat healthy -- just what they need to not be hungry, no snacking; and they sleep a full night almost every night -- probably 8-9 hours.  The other is 'average'.  Goes for walks some days, eats healthy, but also dessert etc.  Sleeps way less -- like 4-5 hours a night.  The athletic one looks the part and has no perceptible body odor, while the 'average' one started having the slight old person smell in their early 70s.


Fixed formatting.  Also, wth is with the formatting sometimes?  Fark posts just ignore my 'return's sometimes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's decomposition.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maddox vs Penn & Teller: My take on their bullshit | Maddox
Youtube 8_KNAoWXv0g
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*sprays old self with Axe*
Um, this seems much MUCH worse.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: *sprays old self with Axe*
Um, this seems much MUCH worse.


Smells like dwarf.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I smell like subby's mom
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: 2-Nonenal, [upload.wikimedia.org image 240x29]
It's kind of like Sex Panther but only works in terminal hospices... 8% of the time
/totally shocked the Star had a semi-scientific article there


I like how it looks like a bouncy ball.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covers the smell of the Arsenic

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think we also don't care as much as when we were young.

Remember when picking up women at the grocery store was a thing?  I don't even hold out a faint hope for that anymore and since the advent of self-checkout and more recently social distancing why should I bother to take a shower, put on deodorant or even wear clean clothes before I go shopping?

I'm not that old, but if I'm this way now imagine how I'll be in 10-20 years.
 
detonator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess I'm not that old after all... I only smell like regret snd failure.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: dryknife: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]

Tiny fist...


Hey it's Sunday Funday, the more drinks the merrier!

Also Name checks out.

I brought the gummies.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: dryknife: "Exercising regularly, getting a good night sleep and drinking lots of walker is said to be helpful."

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]

Tiny fist...


Trump hands, eh?
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's to signal to predators the easy to kill and eat.
 
