(The Sun (Ireland))   In the followup to the followup to the followup, our world navigational nightmare may soon be over: Suez Canal container ship has been moved 100 feet, propellers restarted and could be freed by tonight   (thesun.ie) divider line
stk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS. Yesterday, it was "could be weeks." Today, it's "could be hours." I have been awake for the entire time between those two assessments, and it's becoming a friggin' joke.

Did any actual engineers show up to assess the situation, or did the SCA just call in a primary school to make pretty crayon pictures of the damned thing?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]


At least he didnt say ''just nuke it'' yet.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, FFS. Yesterday, it was "could be weeks." Today, it's "could be hours." I have been awake for the entire time between those two assessments, and it's becoming a friggin' joke.

Did any actual engineers show up to assess the situation, or did the SCA just call in a primary school to make pretty crayon pictures of the damned thing?


Their time estimation bar was made by Microsoft.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]

At least he didnt say ''just nuke it'' yet.


Who farking cares what he says-
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'm staring at a post made four goddamned hours ago on Fark, entitled, "Yeah, she's gonna be there a while" in which TFA's headline is "Hopes Fade for Quickly Freeing Ship From Suez Canal", FFS.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: FormlessOne: Oh, FFS. Yesterday, it was "could be weeks." Today, it's "could be hours." I have been awake for the entire time between those two assessments, and it's becoming a friggin' joke.

Did any actual engineers show up to assess the situation, or did the SCA just call in a primary school to make pretty crayon pictures of the damned thing?

Their time estimation bar was made by Microsoft.


Their time estimation bar was made by RealNetworks, FFS.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Did any actual engineers show up to assess the situation


Oh, the hell with engineers. Call in a designer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: [Fark user image image 590x236]


If you are a trumper, you suck but I get it
Otherwise stop giving him airtime
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

🎶 There's a hole in my heart
As wide as a canal
For the poor cargo ship
Who's stuck halfway to Hell🎶
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dreading the imminent declaration that the 90K + livestock need to be euthanized.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: phenn: [Fark user image image 590x236]

If you are a trumper, you suck but I get it
Otherwise stop giving him airtime


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: lolmao500: phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]

At least he didnt say ''just nuke it'' yet.

Who farking cares what he says-


Apparently Fark still does. You'd think a site that helped popularize the "Streisand Effect" would understand it better...
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what the engine for one of these ships looks like...

Worlds largest ship engine - 14 Cylinder - 14RT Flex96C Tier II
Youtube rm9SjAJ_ki8
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Nate Silver offer helpful suggestions? I understand he reads many different things and is an expert in numerous areas.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: inner ted: lolmao500: phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]

At least he didnt say ''just nuke it'' yet.

Who farking cares what he says-

Apparently Fark still does. You'd think a site that helped popularize the "Streisand Effect" would understand it better...


How'd he post that tweet?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: phenn: [Fark user image image 590x236]

If you are a trumper, you suck but I get it
Otherwise stop giving him airtime


Pretty sure that's just a fake Twitter generator.  Thought he was still banned?  I could be wrong, I don't have an account.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Here's what the engine for one of these ships looks like...

[YouTube video: Worlds largest ship engine - 14 Cylinder - 14RT Flex96C Tier II]


That was cool as hell
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the photo it appears that Theodore, Hank, Emily and Foduck have arrived on the  scene.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 Might be one of the greatest photos ever taken!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

inner ted: lolmao500: phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]

At least he didnt say ''just nuke it'' yet.

Who farking cares what he says-


You...you guys DO remember that he got permabanned from Twitter?  Right?

We held a party.  It was a big deal.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Sun: "We can throw more ads at you on one page than you ever imagined possible, while giving you tiny bits of information (sometimes correct!) interspersed with large pictures."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NEDM: inner ted: lolmao500: phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]

At least he didnt say ''just nuke it'' yet.

Who farking cares what he says-

You...you guys DO remember that he got permabanned from Twitter?  Right?

We held a party.  It was a big deal.


They got bored.  All the life and drama now gone from the Internet
 
Stantz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This should actually be worth watching then

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=981​1​000
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, one thing I learned is that Evergreen is the name of the company. The ship is named something else, Evinrude, Ever Ready, or something. I will Google it.

Ever Given.

What a weird name for a ship. No wonder I can't remember it for more than a few moments.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 If that doesn't work there's always another plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I mean, I'm staring at a post made four goddamned hours ago on Fark, entitled, "Yeah, she's gonna be there a while" in which TFA's headline is "Hopes Fade for Quickly Freeing Ship From Suez Canal", FFS.


Whatever your caffeine intake is, cut it by half.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phenn: [Fark user image 590x236]


This looks so fake. But is it? With T-Rump, you can never be sure, that's probably why so many Trumpers don't believe he says the things he do.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Egypt, the Sun is there.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mr_a: Might be one of the greatest photos ever taken![Fark user image image 425x526]


That is one hell of a powerful back hoe.
Might call it David to the ship Goliath
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, FFS. Yesterday, it was "could be weeks." Today, it's "could be hours." I have been awake for the entire time between those two assessments, and it's becoming a friggin' joke.

Did any actual engineers show up to assess the situation, or did the SCA just call in a primary school to make pretty crayon pictures of the damned thing?


Most engineers are well versed in the "Scotty Priciple," so I would say it looks like engineers are definitely involved.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x173]


What's the rest of the joke. Beach your ship 100 yards down canal?
My sense of humor is faulty today
 
Mole Man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would have it done in less than 30 mins:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KingKauff: FormlessOne: I mean, I'm staring at a post made four goddamned hours ago on Fark, entitled, "Yeah, she's gonna be there a while" in which TFA's headline is "Hopes Fade for Quickly Freeing Ship From Suez Canal", FFS.

Whatever your caffeine intake is, cut it by half.


Man, I wish. No, I spent three of the wee hours of this morning dealing with a raccoon that had managed to discover our cat flap. Two angry, hissing kitties, one very confused raccoon, and me chasing the little masked asshole around until I could get him out of the house. I'm gonna have to go trap him & call the friggin' city to relocate the hairy bastard.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: FormlessOne: Oh, FFS. Yesterday, it was "could be weeks." Today, it's "could be hours." I have been awake for the entire time between those two assessments, and it's becoming a friggin' joke.

Did any actual engineers show up to assess the situation, or did the SCA just call in a primary school to make pretty crayon pictures of the damned thing?

Most engineers are well versed in the "Scotty Priciple," so I would say it looks like engineers are definitely involved.


This isn't "Scotty," it's "Wanda farking Maximoff" at this point.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stantz: This should actually be worth watching then

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000


thats awesome, but when I looked at it, the status of the Ever Given was listed as "under way" WTH???
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hereby declare that I take back my comment about the snickers bar from the previous thread.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x173]


Sail all the way through with their left blinker on?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Stantz: This should actually be worth watching then

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000

thats awesome, but when I looked at it, the status of the Ever Given was listed as "under way" WTH???


Maybe it is already tonight there?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Stantz: This should actually be worth watching then

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000

thats awesome, but when I looked at it, the status of the Ever Given was listed as "under way" WTH???


Well, you can pretty safely say they haven't made it to their destination.
 
wademh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
high tide in 3 hours and 20 minutes
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
#1 : Yeah, she's gonna be there a while
#2 : This headline
#3 : "Sources surprised to find Ever Green not stuck in first place"?
 
emonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was all a false flag operation to distract the world's attention while we invaded Iran.

/just dropping that seed...let's see how long it takes before it becomes a breaking story on OAN or infowars, or whatever...
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I mean, I'm staring at a post made four goddamned hours ago on Fark, entitled, "Yeah, she's gonna be there a while" in which TFA's headline is "Hopes Fade for Quickly Freeing Ship From Suez Canal", FFS.


Under promise, over deliver.
/Winning!
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hopefully it's not on another hundred feet further inland.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stantz: This should actually be worth watching then

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000


Oh great now they got a building stuck too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
