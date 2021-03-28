 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's nice to know in this day and age, there are still cranks out there writing batshiat crazy letters to the editor   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that he's crazy doesn't mean he's wrong. After the second hour the ice cream truck jingle is enough to make resorting to firearms seem reasonable. (Of course, I live in Baltimore. We resort to firearms for a lot less than that.)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best comment:

Killing Me Softee With His Song
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two hours?  Does Mr. Softee park in front of his house?  I near the truck a block or two away but only if I'm outside.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ice cream jingles are the modern equivalent of organ grinders and peddler's calls, so there is no crazy except insofar as the victims are driven to it.

Some people have delicate nerves, fine hearing or taste in music, and these can easily be driven to a distraction unknown to the deaf or weak of hearing. Also, some houses are better insulated than others and some people like to keep windows or doors open.

Imagine listening to Annoying Orange whining "Hey, Apple ... " on a continuous loop. Any person could be driven mad by that, short of Helen Keller, of course. Anne Frank would have opened the attice venilator and shouting STFU!, thus betraying the household to the Nazis before a few hours a day of such interminable noise pollution.

Yes, Virginia, there is such a thing as noise pollution, along side light pollution and other annoyances.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Two hours?  Does Mr. Softee park in front of his house?  I near the truck a block or two away but only if I'm outside.


If he treats the Softee person the same way he writes about them it's possible he's being masterfully trolled.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Music I might be able to ignore, but humans talking is another thing. How do you filter it out? Worse than music or mechanical noise, it is intermittant and variable in pitch and other characteristics so it annoys all that much more than sounds of equal volume which can be ignored.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not batshiat crazy.  Perfectly reasonable (and well-written).  Have YOU ever had one of Satan's Own Food Trucks (i.e., an ice cream truck) park in front of your house, and sit there.  For an eternity.  Playing the same godsawful chip tune music over.  And over.  And over.  And over again?  Bonus:  At the time, I was living in a wretched little mobile home with the soundproofing characteristics of a cardboard box.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, do Mr. Softee trucks sell eclairs? Am I reading this right?

What a time to be alive!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Perfectly reasonable (and well-written).


"I realize the kiddies need their ice cream and even those that dyed their hair green and failed to pay attention in math class deserve to make a living..."

Yeah, this guy is a peach.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in a play production practicing in a park with an ice cream truck parked nearby. We were all on the edge at the end of 3 hours. All seems reasonable.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since he paid attention in math class and I'm guessing didn't dye his hair green - he should be able to afford to buy up all the merch each day to make the truck leave.  Or maybe if he was smarter and wealthier he could invest in some windows that actual block external noise.  You'd figure someone so important that they're on conference calls with Directors, CEOs and Federal Judges could afford decent windows.

But here we are, laughing at this entitled idiot instead.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ain't crazy. I've oftentimes considered a grenade out the window at the local ice cream truck
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(To "Turkey in the Straw")
There's a pervert on the loose and he drives a little truck.
He's out looking for some kids to f-k.
Better run away as fast as you can.
The local pedophile's the ice cream man.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't the US Gov't torture Noriega with bad music before they finally took custody of him?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint
Too many states nowadays
Youtube O5dmxBUbzBU
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Fark, I am disappoint
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5dmxBUb​zBU]


Took 16 posts.  That's sad.  I was dipping in to make sure it was here.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"and even those that dyed they hair green"

Conservative typing detected.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB:  before I had children, I was visiting a friend of mine who did have a child. The child was three. I heard the ice cream truck song and I said "oh there's the ice cream truck." The wife quickly corrected me and said "you mean the music truck." Being u unintentionally obtuse, I said "no that's an ice cream truck". The child from then I knew that the truck had ice cream and the wife was mad at me.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, your spouse being on the phone with a federal judge? That's just all kinds of relatable.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the angle that the song has a racist past:

https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswit​c​h/2014/05/11/310708342/recall-that-ice​-cream-truck-song-we-have-unpleasant-n​ews-for-you

That's the fastest way to get it cancelled.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: enry: Two hours?  Does Mr. Softee park in front of his house?  I near the truck a block or two away but only if I'm outside.

If he treats the Softee person the same way he writes about them it's possible he's being masterfully trolled.


It's his ex-wife driving the truck, and "Mr. Softee" is her editorial comment on their marital relations.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Since he paid attention in math class and I'm guessing didn't dye his hair green - he should be able to afford to buy up all the merch each day to make the truck leave.


Yeah, buy out all his stuff, that will make him not want to come back tomorrow.

Works with drug dealers, right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Fark, I am disappoint
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5dmxBUb​zBU]


First thing I thought of.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My oldest and largest rescue dog is a yellow Lab mutt about 80 pounds.  Very chill dog, except for one thing.

"Turkey in the straw"

When he hears an ice cream truck he will start to bay...loudly....like a blood hound.

It's the only time I've ever heard him baying.

I guess he either really likes ice cream or really dislikes electronic music.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Fark, I am disappoint
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5dmxBUb​zBU]


I will never recognize Missouri.
 
mmojo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still of a film I just made with a battle between two obese people and a Mr. Softee truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Xanadone: Perfectly reasonable (and well-written).

"I realize the kiddies need their ice cream and even those that dyed their hair green and failed to pay attention in math class deserve to make a living..."

Yeah, this guy is a peach.


I can tell he's a boomer from that line alone.

/dyed hair
//didn't pay attention in math class
///doing quite well for myself, thank you very much
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where does this guy live that the ice cream truck drives by every day for hours on end? I mean I live in a relatively wealthy neighborhood with tons of kids and I've seen an ice cream truck twice in 5 years.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live on a main street  in Chicago and barely even hear them. The person that wrote that would go insane if he lived on my block, because a police and fire station is less than a 1/4 mile away.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As annoying as the ice cream truck is for residents, just imagine how awful it must be for the driver.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In reality, there is no ice cream truck. The man is suffering from dementia. Soon they'll be taking him away. Sad.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure, it drives the letter writer nuts, but spare some pity for the poor green-haired math-deficient driver whose job it is to listen to that all day.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: "I realize the kiddies need their ice cream and even those that dyed their hair green and failed to pay attention in math class deserve to make a living..."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

This guy pilots rocket ships to another planet....
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Where does this guy live that the ice cream truck drives by every day for hours on end? I mean I live in a relatively wealthy neighborhood with tons of kids and I've seen an ice cream truck twice in 5 years.


I live near a trailer park, even on the hottest summer day the ice cream truck has rolled in and out in under 30 minutes.
 
germ78
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What kind of place does he live in where the ice cream trucks are already making their rounds? It's still March, FFS. We're lucky if the weather breaks 60 here this time of year.

/I don't remember if the ice cream trucks even came around last summer because of COVID
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It could be worse. It could be a schnitzel truck. All of that yodeling ... aaaaagh!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He should be thankful - the ice cream truck in my neighborhood plays "It's A Small World"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I would have gone with the angle that the song has a racist past:

https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitc​h/2014/05/11/310708342/recall-that-ice​-cream-truck-song-we-have-unpleasant-n​ews-for-you

That's the fastest way to get it cancelled.


Wrong song.
LONGEST Mister Softie song 12 HOURS! Enjoy the classic tune from the original Ice Cream man!
Youtube 7y5IP_e4oLY
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bat-shiat crazy would be claiming the music was controlling children's minds to get them to eat ice cream with nanites in them that turn people into a cybernetic slave army for Henry Winkler so he can take over the world
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there's still editors to write letters to.

Also what's a "local paper"?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wonder what he thinks of the new song Good Humor commissioned from RZA of Wu-Tang Clan?

Good Humor x RZA: A New Ice Cream Truck Jingle for a New Era
Youtube broo2NZmiDE
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Bat-shiat crazy would be claiming the music was controlling children's minds to get them to eat ice cream with nanites in them that turn people into a cybernetic slave army for Henry Winkler so he can take over the world


I miss those Letters to the Editor.

Now that same dumbass just posts to Qanon websites and it just gets absorbed as valid information to the latest conspiracy. :(
 
IDisME
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: The fact that he's crazy doesn't mean he's wrong. After the second hour the ice cream truck jingle is enough to make resorting to firearms seem reasonable. (Of course, I live in Baltimore. We resort to firearms for a lot less than that.)


He isn't wrong.  I live in an apartment and the bastich parks across the street facing us.  I don't know he's there until the shrill loud woman's voice that says "HELLO?"  before the crappy music starts.  Just about jump out of my skin.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I live on a main street  in Chicago and barely even hear them. The person that wrote that would go insane if he lived on my block, because a police and fire station is less than a 1/4 mile away.


I spent the last 5 years living 1/4 mile from a large hospital. 20ish sirens a day.

Moved in November to the other side of downtown, no more sirens, hooray. Trade off: the farking train tracks 100 feet from my bedroom and living room windows.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard one the other day and looked at Mrs Seasons and said , WTF is that an Ice cream truck,It was 50 degrees out.
It kept going on and on and on like it was parked there for an hour.

Damn crack dealers!
 
IDisME
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: dukeblue219: Where does this guy live that the ice cream truck drives by every day for hours on end? I mean I live in a relatively wealthy neighborhood with tons of kids and I've seen an ice cream truck twice in 5 years.

I live near a trailer park, even on the hottest summer day the ice cream truck has rolled in and out in under 30 minutes.


The writer probably lives close to a public park or other gathering place.  They don't stick around NOT making money.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have people sign up for text alerts/email alerts if they're interested...spare the rest of us (and the driver) from hearing that obnoxious music when we can finally open the windows....
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
