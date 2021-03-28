 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Motorcyclist killed after hitting 1) tree, 2) bridge support 3) fire hose   (6abc.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, Spread Toolkit, name of the motorcyclist, early Sunday morning, fire, Broad Street, second floor, block of North Carlisle Street, kitchen of the home  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 11:54 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where I live it is illegal to drive over a fire hose. But "was thrown about 300 feet" tells me the rider never saw it coming.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: Where I live it is illegal to drive over a fire hose. But "was thrown about 300 feet" tells me the rider never saw it coming.


Yup, might have even ridden over it if he'd seen it and knew how to get up on the pegs while pulling up on the bars. Jumped over a surprise 3" line on my bicycle once thanks to years of motorcycling :)
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So someone deciding to ride a highly dangerous vehicles died after deciding to speed through an area with active emergency services? Wow sound decision-making.

Motorcycle deaths to me arise the same amount of sympathy as smokers with lung cancer, very little. It suck they are dead/dying, but they were warned several times, yet kept on being an annoyance to society anyways.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How fast was he going through an active fire zone with tons of flashing lights to get thrown 300 feet?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Speeding through the scene of an emergency response on a motorcycle? I'm sure he was a high-quality citizen otherwise.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a biker wind up sliding about 100-150 feet after he lost control - but that was on a long downhill. What this guy had to do to get tossed 300 feet on flatter ground...oof.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dizruns.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Was he riding a motorcycle?
2. Was he watching where he was going?
3. fark him.

/ Have owned many bikes, including vintage choppers
// Put hundreds of thousands of miles on them.
/// Be aware. Be sober. Don't fark around.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 1. Was he riding a motorcycle?
2. Was he watching where he was going?
3. fark him.

/ Have owned many bikes, including vintage choppers
// Put hundreds of thousands of miles on them.
/// Be aware. Be sober. Don't fark around.


Don't find out.
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some crude math suggests he had to be flying through the air at 70 mph to achieve that distance.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kubo: [dizruns.com image 320x170]


Came for this!
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For me, there were too many variables to discourage me from getting a motorcycle license. All of the environmental objects which could cause a crash, in addition to the drivers who don't pay attention to anything, or who drive too aggressively. Plus SUV/large pickup truck drivers especially, who use their vehicles to intimidate other drivers.

I wish you motorcycle riders well. Be careful, and don't race over fire hoses.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: Kubo: [dizruns.com image 320x170]

Came for this!


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geriatric Goodman Brown: Some crude math suggests he had to be flying through the air at 70 mph to achieve that distance.


If he was going that fast on a residential street, he was street pizza waiting to happen, as he was allowing himself no reaction time for dealing with sudden obstacles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
300' is a damn long way to fly. The Wright brothers didn't get half that far.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gunboat: [Fark user image image 425x357]


McQueen farting around in that motorcycle was such a stupidly tacked-on part of that flick.
/Love Steve
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looked on Google maps.  It's basically downtown there and the speed limit is 30.  Zero sympathy except for the people who had to clean up the mess and the firefighters who might have to replace their hose.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: 300' is a damn long way to fly. The Wright brothers didn't get half that far.


To be fair, neither of them said, "Hold my beer..."
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: 300' is a damn long way to fly. The Wright brothers didn't get half that far.


I'm pretty sure that "thrown" includes the distance he traveled while bouncing and skidding along the ground...point of impact to where he stopped moving.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: For me, there were too many variables to discourage me from getting a motorcycle license. All of the environmental objects which could cause a crash, in addition to the drivers who don't pay attention to anything, or who drive too aggressively. Plus SUV/large pickup truck drivers especially, who use their vehicles to intimidate other drivers.

I wish you motorcycle riders well. Be careful, and don't race over fire hoses.


Get a Miata or any other roadster. I spent $3k for an older one and it's the most fun car I've ever owned (including the 911). Plus it's been easy to work on so far.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/except motorcyckes
 
nobody11155
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been riding for decades and seen very, very few accidents that were not directly caused by the rider's actions.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwoHead: ZAZ: Where I live it is illegal to drive over a fire hose. But "was thrown about 300 feet" tells me the rider never saw it coming.

Yup, might have even ridden over it if he'd seen it and knew how to get up on the pegs while pulling up on the bars. Jumped over a surprise 3" line on my bicycle once thanks to years of motorcycling :)


Yeah but keep in mind you are supposed to slow way the hell down if you see fire trucks on the side of the road.

It's still a tragedy, as it is any time someone passes, but completely avoidable had he slowed down and not tried to go over the hoses.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: For me, there were too many variables to discourage me from getting a motorcycle license. All of the environmental objects which could cause a crash, in addition to the drivers who don't pay attention to anything, or who drive too aggressively. Plus SUV/large pickup truck drivers especially, who use their vehicles to intimidate other drivers.

I wish you motorcycle riders well. Be careful, and don't race over fire hoses.


And SUVs and pickup trucks are slowly becoming the only normal cars on the road, sedan sales (outside of the EV market) are terrible.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The thing is that they usually get away with riding like total assholes.

And I understand, to a degree.  If you're moving really really fast on a highway and have a very high overtake speed, then you're only within "range" of other vehicles for a second or two.  You can treat them as if they're stationary for the couple of seconds you're close to them.  And if you're completely willing to not bother with signalling or staying in your lane, you can easily ride between cars and cut across lanes.  It's relatively "safe" for you, and probably very fun and exhilerating.

But... first off, this startles other drivers.  And given enough incidences of cutting and zipping and zooming, you'll eventually either get taken by surprise when a car dodges another car or a piece of road hazard and knocks you on your ass, or you'll cause somebody to overreact and cause an accident that you can just ride away from.

But in this case the guy was trying to race through a city neighborhood (strike one) through an area teaming with emergency vehicles (strike two) and their equipment (strike three).  I'm actually glad this kind of aggression got snuffed out before he killed somebody besides himself.

It's analagous to the suicide bomber blowing himself up in his garage while making his bomb.  Yeah, too bad for him and his family, but he brought it on himself and at least he didn't take any innocent people with him.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have gotten loud pipes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I knew a guy in high school that should've been voted "Most Likely to Die by Misadventure." He was killed when he bet some buddies that he could drive his snowmobile at top-speed under a semi trailer. Technically, the snowmobile and his torso made it under and to the other side, but his decapitated head did not.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Motorcyclists have long exhausted their give a shiat about them credit.   The whole 'look twice save a life' campaign is a joke.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Roads closed.  The dead dumbass out front should've told you but, well, he's dead.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Technically, the snowmobile and his torso made it under and to the other side, but his decapitated head did not.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: Gunboat: [Fark user image image 425x357]

McQueen farting around in that motorcycle was such a stupidly tacked-on part of that flick.
/Love Steve


Further proof that *nothing* is obscure on Fark.

/cooler
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You people! What if he was a veterinarian on his way to do an emergency operation on a cute little doggie. Maybe a puppy. Maybe two puppies. Conjoined puppies that he would've separated into two cute puppies and we could watch it on the AWWWW channel. But nooooo, It's all death and destruction around here today. I'm going to read the funnies.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Where I live it is illegal to drive over a fire hose


I thought that was literally every state?

As a child, a house up the street from me burned. The neighborhood gathered to watch the fire being fought and one resident came home and drove over the fire hoses. Rather than police stopping her they ticketed her.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.