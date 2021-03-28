 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   The American dining room table, may it rest in peace   (vox.com) divider line
52
    More: Sad, Kitchen, dining room table, Rooms, Dining room, dining table, formal dining room, American dining room, living room  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 10:53 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just start manufacturing one where each seat comes with its own cell phone stand made from the same material as the table so that it's a seamless part of the design. To include various charging and USB ports and audio jacks (of course). Everyone will want one.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still use my Mom's dinning room table. It's also a super long, collapsable office table. You can seat 10 people at that table.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm building one now.
Since I don't like pushing 3 different antique drop leaf tables together, then match boxing them to uniform height the one time a year that I have a 20 person dinner party, I'm building one.
It has to fit either under a set of three Windows and entertain cats, or against a wall, for buffet and informal porch parties, or behind a sofa if I want to clear space for a dance party.
So, 18" wide and 8 feet long, collapsed.
Drop leaves to the floor, almost, and double gate legs, all in the style of Gustav Stickley.

As a one of a kind, when I die, they can sell it or keep it, what do I care, I'm dead, but it will have more resale value than your run of the mill, Ethan Allen monstrosity, or that Duncan Phyfe garbage where the legs are coming unglued and the veneer is peeling, but it was grammas and it must be an antique (it ain't, its garbage) so you have to carry it up and down split level ranch stairs until you die of bad backs.


It will function year round when I need it, for what I need it, laying out quilt patterns, sorting guitar parts, drop clothed as a painting or drawing or staining table indoors.

I live alone, so I eat at the island counter, which makes it so much easier to chuck dirty plates out the window into a dumpster. I really should fix that dishwasher.

Or get married.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, imagine that. A superfluous piece of furniture in a superfluous room is falling out of fashion. Could it be that people are becoming poorer and can barely afford the necessities? No, it must be that we're all too engrossed in our technology to adhere to the important traditions of the American family.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister had a black walnut taken down on her property and now we all have 8 seaters. I don't know anyone who doesn't have a dining table, even a modest one.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was at my previous house I had a kitchen table & chairs.
The table was just a magnet for every piece of stray paper, bills, receipts, and other crap that I would I sort through about once a year and mostly discard.
When I moved to my current house I gave away the table and chairs and did not replace them.

Unfortunately the new house has a room I use for an office in which I put a desk that is now covered in crap but at least it's out of sight.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know anyone my age (34) with an apt/house big enough to have a dinning room to put a table in.

Have you seen thw wages we get paid and the cost of rentals?

We aren't choosing to actively kill these things, we literally can't afford them, so we don't make them a priority.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I grew up in a 70s-era home in IL that didn't have a dining room, just a large eat-in kitchen where you had plenty of room for a kitchen table.  My spouse grew up in a country where dining is more formal and traditional and dining always takes place in a separate room.

Now we live in a 100-year-old house in NY that includes a dining room, and we have ornate dining room furniture that we inherited (obviously not from my side of the family).  I agree that we use the table rarely, and mostly it's a staging ground for junk mail and documents, and most of the time we squeeze into the kitchen for our meals.  On the other hand, in these old houses the kitchens are so small and so enclosed that you can't just have a table there.   You'd go crazy.

I guess we could have made the dining room a bunch of extra living room.   On the other hand, in the Zoom era a dining room easily doubles as a meeting room, so I think the problem basically solves itself.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I honestly don't know anyone my age (34) with an apt/house big enough to have a dinning room to put a table in.

Have you seen thw wages we get paid and the cost of rentals?

We aren't choosing to actively kill these things, we literally can't afford them, so we don't make them a priority.


It's not just that. Millennials and Gen Z aren't taking hand me downs either, even if they have the space. Gen X was raised in front of the TV, not around the table.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Our dining room table is pushed into a corner of the dining craft room to make more space for at-home entertainment.  Even before the pandemic we only used it when hosting gatherings.  Its job now is to house all the amazon boxes before we bother to break them down for recycling.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where am I gonna stack my mail and charge my kid's school laptop?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yet another thing Millennials have killed.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm 35 and have a dining room table. We eat every meal there because our kitchen doesn't have its own separate table.

Yeah the kids make a mess, but it's a heck of a lot easier to clean a wooden table than a couch, so I don't see that as a reason to avoid the table. No phones allowed.

Maybe I'm just an old soul?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh no, are dining room tables another thing Millennials have killed?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yet another thing Millennials have killed.


Lol.
 
chawco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the primary purpose of the dining room table is to play board games.

Anyone up for a game of Power Grid? Maybe some Agricola? How about a nice 29 hour long waegame?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just start manufacturing one where each seat comes with its own cell phone stand made from the same material as the table so that it's a seamless part of the design. To include various charging and USB ports and audio jacks (of course). Everyone will want one.


Make sure it has Bluetooth
 
unixgeek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We eat at the kitchen table unless we have guests as the kitchen table only sits four. The dining room table is primarily used for board games.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just start manufacturing one where each seat comes with its own cell phone stand made from the same material as the table so that it's a seamless part of the design. To include various charging and USB ports and audio jacks (of course). Everyone will want one.


Near the time of it's well-deserved demise, Sharper Image was selling a $4000 recliner that was made of sh*tty materials that would crumble & split if you sat in it more than once. But, it had a port where you could connect your iPod into. OOOOO! Here's my check (not!).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xcott: I grew up in a 70s-era home in IL that didn't have a dining room, just a large eat-in kitchen where you had plenty of room for a kitchen table.


That's like most 20th century houses out in New Mexico.  My current house has extra-large kitchen floorspace for a table, my previous house had a den that opened to the outside with a fireplace and space for a kitchen table, the one before had sort of a dining room but it was just a wide open space next to the kitchen that opened to the garage and the backyard where I set up my laundry drying racks and kitchen table, and so on and so forth.  None had separate "rooms" for a dining room, just extra floorspace in the kitchen.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Huh, imagine that. A superfluous piece of furniture in a superfluous room is falling out of fashion. Could it be that people are becoming poorer and can barely afford the necessities? No, it must be that we're all too engrossed in our technology to adhere to the important traditions of the American family.


I spent the last decade and a half living in a college town in the poorest part of my state. Everyone has a cell phone. The rich kid riding his parent money, the lady with 5 kids working two jobs, the bum outside of the liquor store: all of them have cell phones, and they use them. Nobody who has a house is too poor for a table, dinner food, or time for togetherness. It's technology 100%.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm building one now.
Since I don't like pushing 3 different antique drop leaf tables together, then match boxing them to uniform height the one time a year that I have a 20 person dinner party, I'm building one.
It has to fit either under a set of three Windows and entertain cats, or against a wall, for buffet and informal porch parties, or behind a sofa if I want to clear space for a dance party.
So, 18" wide and 8 feet long, collapsed.
Drop leaves to the floor, almost, and double gate legs, all in the style of Gustav Stickley.

As a one of a kind, when I die, they can sell it or keep it, what do I care, I'm dead, but it will have more resale value than your run of the mill, Ethan Allen monstrosity, or that Duncan Phyfe garbage where the legs are coming unglued and the veneer is peeling, but it was grammas and it must be an antique (it ain't, its garbage) so you have to carry it up and down split level ranch stairs until you die of bad backs.


It will function year round when I need it, for what I need it, laying out quilt patterns, sorting guitar parts, drop clothed as a painting or drawing or staining table indoors.

I live alone, so I eat at the island counter, which makes it so much easier to chuck dirty plates out the window into a dumpster. I really should fix that dishwasher.

Or get married.


My dining room table is my gaming table. It currently has a bunch of battletech shiat all over it.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I honestly don't know anyone my age (34) with an apt/house big enough to have a dinning room to put a table in.

Have you seen thw wages we get paid and the cost of rentals?

We aren't choosing to actively kill these things, we literally can't afford them, so we don't make them a priority.


I'm your age and I have lived in multiple apartments and houses, both single, with roommates, and with a fiance. I have always have a dining table, and I've always lived under $20,000 a year. So don't give me that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Strange people don't want to spend hundreds on a used piece of furniture.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have a huge dining room table where we eat every meal. Of course it's our only table so not sure if that counts.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: tjsands1118: I honestly don't know anyone my age (34) with an apt/house big enough to have a dinning room to put a table in.

Have you seen thw wages we get paid and the cost of rentals?

We aren't choosing to actively kill these things, we literally can't afford them, so we don't make them a priority.

It's not just that. Millennials and Gen Z aren't taking hand me downs either, even if they have the space. Gen X was raised in front of the TV, not around the table.


Thank you. It started with the baby boomers, who's parents "The Greatest Generation" raised them on TV because it made parenting easier and alot of those parents drank and smoked the memories of the depression and two world wars away while their kids watched fake stories about westerns and kids named beaver. It's been a long time coming.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm building one now.

It will function year round when I need it, for what I need it, laying out quilt patterns, sorting guitar parts, drop clothed as a painting or drawing or staining table indoors.


I just started on my outdoor dining table. Cut the armrests for the log benches. 95% of the lumber will cut using a chainsaw. You can get some pretty colors.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our dining table, in fact the whole room, is only used for dining when we have guests, something that has not happened much in the last 12 months. The rest of the time it's Mrs jamspoon's dressmaking room, saving me a fortune on clothes for her or so she says.
 
hershy799
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My house (built ~2005) has the space for a dining room table (I wouldn't call the space a "dining room" because open floor plan) and we bought a table because we want to be able to have 8-10 person formal dinners. Obviously that's on hold thanks to COVID, but soon enough we'll be able to get more use out of it.

I do think that the trend in houses is to go away from a separate dining room that can hold 10-12 people. Is it because families are now more geographically scattered, and younger people don't like to hold dinner parties? Probably.

It's a shame that my house, despite its size, cannot fit very long table(s) to have large family dinners for holidays. Maybe I'm just extra sentimental today because it's Passover and we had to Zoom it for the second year in a row. It's just not the same as the whole family sitting down together.

/Soon enough, hopefully
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in a cabin in the woods.  There's no informal dinette off the kitchen, there's no formal dining room, there's no parlor alongside the formal foyer to seat gentleman callers, there's no informal seating next to the kitchen so the cook can interact with guests, there's no formal living room to retire to for after dinner brandy, there's no dedicated home theater and dedicated home gym.

It's amazing I'm still alive without 5,000 sqft of special purpose living spaces.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Psshhh...  they were good enough for me growing up, they're good enough for you now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/As mentioned above, add a charging port and you have a $100 product.
//Found  a set of 4 mahagoney ones selling for $700 on a quick search, couldn't copy the store pic.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wax_on: We have a huge dining room table where we eat every meal. Of course it's our only table so not sure if that counts.


The only non-folding table in my house is a small round Ikea table, with space for two seats.  There's no point in a bachelor having a huge kitchen table or a huge dining room table.  I also have two folding tables, since the kitchen has impossibly small counters, and I need workspace for food prep.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I rep a line of Chinese Hot Pots, so, hopefully once Covid goes away, I guess we're going to have to singlehandedly save the American dining room table. You're welcome.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yet another thing Millennials have killed.


Maybe we should pay them enough to afford a house with a dining room?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: aimtastic: Huh, imagine that. A superfluous piece of furniture in a superfluous room is falling out of fashion. Could it be that people are becoming poorer and can barely afford the necessities? No, it must be that we're all too engrossed in our technology to adhere to the important traditions of the American family.

I spent the last decade and a half living in a college town in the poorest part of my state. Everyone has a cell phone. The rich kid riding his parent money, the lady with 5 kids working two jobs, the bum outside of the liquor store: all of them have cell phones, and they use them. Nobody who has a house is too poor for a table, dinner food, or time for togetherness. It's technology 100%.


That's not what they're saying. They're saying that they're too poor to have a house. Not that people with houses are too poor for a table.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But, but... without a Dinner Table, where would I do my Knighting?

retroculturejournal.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: aimtastic: Huh, imagine that. A superfluous piece of furniture in a superfluous room is falling out of fashion. Could it be that people are becoming poorer and can barely afford the necessities? No, it must be that we're all too engrossed in our technology to adhere to the important traditions of the American family.

I spent the last decade and a half living in a college town in the poorest part of my state. Everyone has a cell phone. The rich kid riding his parent money, the lady with 5 kids working two jobs, the bum outside of the liquor store: all of them have cell phones, and they use them. Nobody who has a house is too poor for a table, dinner food, or time for togetherness. It's technology 100%.


Except the article is about the death of the formal dining table, as a supplement to the everyday kitchen table.
 
slantsix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: I'm your age and I have lived in multiple apartments and houses, both single, with roommates, and with a fiance. I have always have a dining table, and I've always lived under $20,000 a year. So don't give me that.


You're missing the point. It's not about the table and chairs (they're cheap used) but rather about not being able to afford a home with a separate dining room. This was the case for my wife and I when we bought our first (and current) home. Anything we could afford at the time, didn't have that extra room.

BTW if you can afford a place with a dining room on only $20k/year, you either have half a dozen roommates or you live in a garbage city. I live in a mediocre city and there's no way you're finding a bachelor her for less than about $800/month.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My family does 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzles on ours!

No, wait. We don't, because it's not 1957. We eat on ours, now that the 2020 tax forms are finally off the table.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: tjsands1118: I honestly don't know anyone my age (34) with an apt/house big enough to have a dinning room to put a table in.

Have you seen thw wages we get paid and the cost of rentals?

We aren't choosing to actively kill these things, we literally can't afford them, so we don't make them a priority.

I'm your age and I have lived in multiple apartments and houses, both single, with roommates, and with a fiance. I have always have a dining table, and I've always lived under $20,000 a year. So don't give me that.


This is about having a seperate table in the dining room though. I had a table in my apartment. But I didn't have a freaking dining room.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mine became my office when we started working from home.

My boss is perfectly fine with me paying for new paying for office space, and the company has given up its lease, so I don't see that changing.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Growing up our kitchen had a big hexagonal island table that we used for everyday dining, we'd have breakfast together sharing the newspaper, and dinner too, sharing our days doings with each other, it was a way of getting together as a family twice a day. Dining room/table seated a dozen for bigger family gatherings, otherwise it wasnt used. If something special was on tv we'd use the tv trays and watch whatever it was.
It was kind of a culture shock when we went to visit family in NC, everyone ate where they wanted, all the kids were on their phones and it took a bit of effort to get everyone to the table for dinner, i think my 98 year young mom took it the hardest.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Huh, imagine that. A superfluous piece of furniture in a superfluous room is falling out of fashion. Could it be that people are becoming poorer and can barely afford the necessities? No, it must be that we're all too engrossed in our technology to adhere to the important traditions of the American family.


I have a dining room and a dining room table. The only times I've ever eaten there is when I have to get my girlfriend to stop whining at me that I eat like a savage. I've got shiat to do, and I don't feel like taking half an hour out of my day to sit somewhere I can't do it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One thing I've learned from Antiques Roadshow is furniture, especially big furniture, doesn't have the same appeal these days.  On their throwback shows, the huge chest of drawers/buffet/china cabinet that great great grandpa bought was valued at $30,000 in 2003. Now it's appraised at $3,000. If they can find a buyer.

Big furniture today is nice matching theater chairs with cup holders, USB ports, and laptop/tablet holders, facing a wall-sized and mounted smart TV.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, this is super true for me.. I have a huge gaming desktop, USB drives, a big monitor, and a ton of other hardware built up like a pyramid on my dining room table. Mind you, I live solo, so the dining room table is pretty much pointless, food wise.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Our dining room table has turned into a craft table or spot for S.O.'s kids to do homework, there's a counter space with bar stools about 4 feet away where meals are mostly taken.

I eat over the sink, like a man should.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe Americans aren't watching the right films to show how important the Dining Table is:

MST3K - A Date With Your Family
Youtube _Hh4M4vipAo


/Emotions are for ethnic people!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We have a mid century house which is one big room with a fireplace in the middle, so we don't have a dining room. We just have a table off to one side of the room.  I grew up the same way.  I can't imagine having two places to sit down and eat in your house.  These things seem pointless when you could just have bigger rooms or more bedrooms.  Or just a smaller (cheaper) house to heat and cool. 

When I was as a kid we did have a living room though.  Basically, a room with nice furniture that no one used except for Christmas.  I don't have one of those now either.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just start manufacturing one where each seat comes with its own cell phone stand made from the same material as the table so that it's a seamless part of the design. To include various charging and USB ports and audio jacks (of course). Everyone will want one.


Cell phones change often enough it's be obsolete in a few years max.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: But, but... without a Dinner Table, where would I do my Knighting?

[retroculturejournal.files.wordpress.c​om image 695x1023]


The dread gazebo joke gets worse with every retelling.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.