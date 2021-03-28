 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yeah, she's gonna be there a while
80
•       •       •

Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What is 'Subby's Mom at the Golden Corral what for they bring out a fresh tray of hush puppies?'"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A day or two ago, some Egyptian official promised it would be freed over the weekend.  He probably shouldn't have said that.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: [Fark user image 425x212]


That only works on whales.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think the Captian got fired for that?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: A day or two ago, some Egyptian official promised it would be freed over the weekend.  He probably shouldn't have said that.


One day, like a miracle, the shop will be gone. Probably by Easter.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So last year we had shortages of everything because of a global pandemic. This year we have shortages of everything because of a sandstorm and the stupidity of having so much of our world's shipping go through a tiny canal.

Next year I fully expect to have a shortage of everything because of some new dumb thing. Maybe killer bees or zombies. Or killer zombees.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egypt has had running battles with ISIS cells in the Sinai for years now. I'm surprised the militants haven't taken advantage of this and lobbed a few Grad rockets into the worksite yet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: So last year we had shortages of everything because of a global pandemic. This year we have shortages of everything because of a sandstorm and the stupidity of having so much of our world's shipping go through a tiny canal.

Next year I fully expect to have a shortage of everything because of some new dumb thing. Maybe killer bees or zombies. Or killer zombees.


Dont forget the fires in Japanese IC plants in November and recently. It's almost like somebody is sabotaging western economies.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, how dare you assume the ship's gender and personal pronouns.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on my shipping ETA, I'm pretty sure one of those containers has the 55-gallon drum of lube that I ordered from Amazon. I'm authorizing them to go ahead and use that, for the good of humanity.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "What is 'Subby's Mom at the Golden Corral what for they bring out a fresh tray of hush puppies?'"


Golden Corral is a sloppy mess, but if you know how to play it you can do quite well. The first trick is you have to realize that you should only take food from full containers. If it's been sitting out for a while it'll be bad.

/that is, of course, back in the olden days when one could go to the buffet and not get COVID-19
//it was genuinely not bad, i promise
///i would fix up a salad, have the traditional "Thanksgiving Pizza" and some bourbon chicken
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We cannot set a determined time to finish," said Mr. Rabie. "We are equipped to deal with this sort of crisis."

I'm having a hard time bridging the gap between those two sentences.

If you're equipped to deal with this sort of crisis, you'd have a way to provide at least an estimate of its resolution. If you cannot set a determined time to finish, fine - provide an estimate. If you can't even provide an estimate, you may be less equipped than you realize.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority

Osama Rabies. The next pandemic, spread via infidel dogs.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Albert911emt: A day or two ago, some Egyptian official promised it would be freed over the weekend.  He probably shouldn't have said that.

One day, like a miracle, the shop will be gone. Probably by Easter.


I give it two weeks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think this is funny
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority

Osama Rabies. The next pandemic, spread via infidel dogs.


Yeah that's.....kind of an unfortunate name, isn't it.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: A day or two ago, some Egyptian official promised it would be freed over the weekend.  He probably shouldn't have said that.


That wasn't an Egyptian official, that was a representative of her owners.


WilderKWight: the stupidity of having so much of our world's shipping go through a tiny canal.


Yeah, cutting weeks off a transit, so stupid.  No point to it at all.  What were they thinking digging that ditch?


Dinodork: Egypt has had running battles with ISIS cells in the Sinai for years now. I'm surprised the militants haven't taken advantage of this and lobbed a few Grad rockets into the worksite yet.


If they do, pretty much the entire Egyptian military would come down on them like a ton of bricks.  They let them run around in the Sinai because it's empty desert; the Canal itself is secured with everything they can put around it.  Although admittedly ISIS is a secondary concern for the fortifications; the Egyptians still maintain the Canal as a hard defensive line against the Israelis.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: no1curr: [Fark user image 425x212]

That only works on whales.


This method works on everything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed where someone explained it but can someone tell me why everyone is calling it the "Ever Given" when it says EVERGREEN in huge letters on the side?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I must have missed where someone explained it but can someone tell me why everyone is calling it the "Ever Given" when it says EVERGREEN in huge letters on the side?


Company name vs. ship name.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: no1curr: [Fark user image 425x212]

That only works on whales.


So you figure hot topless Russian women aren't going to show up?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I must have missed where someone explained it but can someone tell me why everyone is calling it the "Ever Given" when it says EVERGREEN in huge letters on the side?


Evergreen is the company name.  The ship's name is "Ever Given".  Evergreen always uses "Ever X" names.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever Given? More like Ever Stucken!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We cannot set a determined time to finish," said Mr. Rabie. "We are equipped to deal with this sort of crisis."

I always wondered what ever happened to Baghdad Bob.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually could be pretty easy...   tugs have the horsepower but no real traction due to slippage.. run cables from the bow of the stuck ship to the other side of the canal and bring in a bunch of dozers and tractors.. plenty of traction on land... pop that thing out like a cork out of a bottle....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: So last year we had shortages of everything because of a global pandemic. This year we have shortages of everything because of a sandstorm and the stupidity of having so much of our world's shipping go through a tiny canal.

Next year I fully expect to have a shortage of everything because of some new dumb thing. Maybe killer bees or zombies. Or killer zombees.


They just need an excuse to jack prices up....study it out!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 850x609]
[Fark user image 850x361]


That was my impression too. All the pictures so far show this really tiny (even if we account for the scale), and single excavator on the shore.
I hope those are just old pictures and there is more happening there right now, but...

/ i know, i know, they should be mostly digging from the canal side
// Probably from both sides, actually...
 
thisispete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah well, at least here in NZ we're pretty much equidistant both east and west from Europe and the Mediterranean. I don't think it would be too difficult to reroute our shipping via Panama and the Atlantic.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
10 Euclid trucks on either shore will tug it straight.
Faster than splitting a which bone, blowing out birthday candles, or using a tiny tug boat
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm just some twat on the internet. But all the pics I see are of tugboats trying to pull the ship forward and out, instead of back and out. It looks like superlative idiocy to me. Can anyone explain this so that it seems reasonable and not stupid?
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And of course the QAnons say this is a foil to the deep state because Hillary Clinton traffics children through shipping containers...or some shiat like that.

Seriously -- this is now a thing with the nutters.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 850x609]
[Fark user image 850x361]


....and a bigger shovel!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The easiest way to remove it would seem to me to be to build a little side canal or bay to float it into.

If it is possible to remove the cargo, fuel and crew, they could disassemble much of the superstructure and innerds of the ship, but that would take a lot of work and time. A canal or bay might be faster and thus save billions of dollars. Smaller ships might be able to go around the blockage if the canal were dug in stages or locks. Eventually it would be out of the way without having to blow anything up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 10 Euclid trucks on either shore will tug it straight.
Faster than splitting a which bone, blowing out birthday candles, or using a tiny tug boat


Tugboats are an idea. If you could straighten it out, it could be moved out of the canal eventually.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 850x609]
[Fark user image 850x361]



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for Trump's hot take on this.  I mean, his idea of water bombing Notre Dame was the work of a stable genius.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I'm still waiting for Trump's hot take on this.  I mean, his idea of water bombing Notre Dame was the work of a stable genius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I'm still waiting for Trump's hot take on this.  I mean, his idea of water bombing Notre Dame was the work of a stable genius.


I don't know how water-bombing Notre Dame will help unstick a boat 2000 miles away, but at this point I'm willing to try anything.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 Pulling from each end might break the ship in half.  The hull is not engineered to survive that kind of twisting. It can withstand some up/down flex such as it would see on the high seas in a storm but sideways bending?  Nope.

And if she breaks in half - they will never clear that channel.  They'll have to dig a new one around it...
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The easiest way to remove it would seem to me to be to build a little side canal or bay to float it into.

If it is possible to remove the cargo, fuel and crew, they could disassemble much of the superstructure and innerds of the ship, but that would take a lot of work and time. A canal or bay might be faster and thus save billions of dollars. Smaller ships might be able to go around the blockage if the canal were dug in stages or locks. Eventually it would be out of the way without having to blow anything up.


I don't understand how digging an entirely new pullout for this ship would be easier than digging it out of where it is. I love you most of the time brantgoose, but could you elaborate on how digging out eleven times as much cubic feet is easier?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "What is 'Subby's Mom at the Golden Corral what for they bring out a fresh tray of hush puppies?'"

Golden Corral is a sloppy mess, but if you know how to play it you can do quite well. The first trick is you have to realize that you should only take food from full containers. If it's been sitting out for a while it'll be bad.

/that is, of course, back in the olden days when one could go to the buffet and not get COVID-19
//it was genuinely not bad, i promise
///i would fix up a salad, have the traditional "Thanksgiving Pizza" and some bourbon chicken


User name holds up.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm just hoping this doesn't restart the Chinese on that dumbass idea to build a mega-canal through Nicaragua. That thing's heinous.
 
alizeran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's costing international trade $5 billion a day, surely there's more than just a few tugs and an excavator dealing with this? They can't blow it up because that would create a permanent navigation hazard.

I think they might have to drain a bunch of oil, offload a bunch of containers and try and raise the starboard side of the vessel - maybe banking it up with silt or inflatable bladders without capsizing it so it can be dislodged. But I'm just some guy, not a salvage engineer.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder what the "in case of WWIII" solution to this problem would be? If the Soviets had mined a ship in the Suez or Panama Canals I'm sure there was some kind of plan to open it back up ASAP, but I don't have a clue what that would have been. It's not like you can blow it up...
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pestifer: I'm just hoping this doesn't restart the Chinese on that dumbass idea to build a mega-canal through Nicaragua. That thing's heinous.


Yes, the Panama Canal's limitations are well-known for interfering in shipping things from South Asia to Europe.
 
