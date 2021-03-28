 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Colorado Springs Gazette)   "More than 3,000 hours and 156 interviews later, Boulder PD chief says mass shooter's motives still unknown " Have they asked him if it was because someone asked him to wear a mask?   (gazette.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Police, issue of defendant, different issue, Funk, mental state, Judge, police officer, Boulder  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 9:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hm. If that is the reason, I can see why authorities might be hesitant on saying so.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Herald confirmed the suspect bought the weapons. Alissa has a 2018 conviction for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, but according to previous reporting by The Gazette, the conviction didn't bar him from purchasing the gun "


WOOOO HOOOO SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

What a great country.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Um... There are 168 hours in a week.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At first they thought he was just having a bad day, but then it turned out he wasn't a white Christian, so they had to go back to square one.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
His motive was to shoot people.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

krispos42: Um... There are 168 hours in a week.


They have more than one dude working on this. Two, at least.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, if he is truly insane, there is no notice, just biology and pathology.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Herald confirmed the suspect bought the weapons. Alissa has a 2018 conviction for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, but according to previous reporting by The Gazette, the conviction didn't bar him from purchasing the gun "


WOOOO HOOOO SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

What a great country.


Yet the idea of a back ground check is infringing on his right? Maybe if they did have a back ground check people would still be alive. This is what I don't get about America, one of the many things but what ever. Guns are cool, and I have fired off a few rounds, it's good stuff. But I would never want to own one at all.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did they ask him if he likes Mondays?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the Boulder PD, I'm just impressed they caught the guy at all.

Boulder is a nice little city but you don't ever want to get murdered there.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was mad that the store was out of the little baskets and he was going to have to push a full size cart around.....AGAIN!
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After that "He was having a very bad day" disaster of a press conference following AMP shootings we may not be hearing any answers about motives for a long time.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought the shooter made himself clear that it was revenge against civilization for being picked on, just like a lot of other mass killers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AnotherAussiefarker: Bslim: "Herald confirmed the suspect bought the weapons. Alissa has a 2018 conviction for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, but according to previous reporting by The Gazette, the conviction didn't bar him from purchasing the gun "


WOOOO HOOOO SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

What a great country.

Yet the idea of a back ground check is infringing on his right? Maybe if they did have a back ground check people would still be alive. This is what I don't get about America, one of the many things but what ever. Guns are cool, and I have fired off a few rounds, it's good stuff. But I would never want to own one at all.


He passed the checks. Not every run in with the police is enough to bar you from getting a gun. It was only a misdemeanor charge maybe he was in a bar fight or something. Apparently he was known to be a bit nuts but that wouldn't show up on a police check.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AnotherAussiefarker: Bslim: "Herald confirmed the suspect bought the weapons. Alissa has a 2018 conviction for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, but according to previous reporting by The Gazette, the conviction didn't bar him from purchasing the gun "


WOOOO HOOOO SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

What a great country.

Yet the idea of a back ground check is infringing on his right? Maybe if they did have a back ground check people would still be alive. This is what I don't get about America, one of the many things but what ever. Guns are cool, and I have fired off a few rounds, it's good stuff. But I would never want to own one at all.


People have hobbies.  Some people collect old-timey buttons as a hobby.  Some people are into macrame as a hobby.  Some people paint figurines of fantasy characters as a hobby.

Some people collect instruments of death as a hobby.  It's quite easy to understand now why we must not infringe on the sacred God-given rights of hobbyists.
 
Yaw String
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe the guy is exercising his right to remain silent. On the off chance that his motivation was political, hand him a sharpie and see what happens.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.