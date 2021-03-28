 Skip to content
(CBS News) Just because people are starting to get vaccinated, that doesn't mean things are about to get back to normal. And that's not even taking into account all the new variants
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag well used here.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wish there was more dissemination of the reality that it takes 4-6 weeks for these vaccines to be fully effective.  A fark of a lot more dissemination.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I had the "just cause you're vaccinated doesn't mean the masks, distancing, hand washing, seders on zoom and the entire world being complete hammered shiat is changing for at least the next year, probably 2 - 3 before we get back to anything we remember as normal"  with my parents (in their early 70s) last night.  The disappointment in their voices was heartbreaking.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone said, in the discussion about the vaccine surplus, that if most people in the world could and did get vaccinated, the number of variants would diminish significantly, as it wouldn't be floating around as much. Is that a valid premise, or just a pleasant wish?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The vaccine is so you don't end up in the hospital and die. Possibly taking grandma with you.

You still have to wear a mask, you still have to keep your distance, and above all else you can't start licking strangers yet.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I had the "just cause you're vaccinated doesn't mean the masks, distancing, hand washing, seders on zoom and the entire world being complete hammered shiat is changing for at least the next year, probably 2 - 3 before we get back to anything we remember as normal"  with my parents (in their early 70s) last night.  The disappointment in their voices was heartbreaking.


A whole year jammed into the toilet (or heeled down the drain if that is what you prefer). It's certainly been a weird time. I hate to say something like it's the defining moment of our lives, but this will be one for the memory banks. At least we can rest easy knowing that future generations will learn from our mistakes and that they will not repeat them. Right?

/why is everybody laughing...
 
Fox10456
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: and above all else you can't start licking strangers yet.


natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Someone said, in the discussion about the vaccine surplus, that if most people in the world could and did get vaccinated, the number of variants would diminish significantly, as it wouldn't be floating around as much. Is that a valid premise, or just a pleasant wish?


Not really.  The existing variants will continue to exist, but there will be fewer new variants and they will tend to be isolated in small areas.  On the plus side, there seems to be a limited number of viable variants. Most just died out.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Someone said, in the discussion about the vaccine surplus, that if most people in the world could and did get vaccinated, the number of variants would diminish significantly, as it wouldn't be floating around as much. Is that a valid premise, or just a pleasant wish?


This is a perfect example of how not to get information.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I had the "just cause you're vaccinated doesn't mean the masks, distancing, hand washing, seders on zoom and the entire world being complete hammered shiat is changing for at least the next year, probably 2 - 3 before we get back to anything we remember as normal"  with my parents (in their early 70s) last night.  The disappointment in their voices was heartbreaking.


There is absolutely no way people are going to tolerate shut downs for another two years. I'm not saying that as if they won't still be necessary, just that people aren't going to do it.  It's already falling apart now.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Texas opened up all restrictions 17 days ago and cases have decreased since then.
 
NEDM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Texas opened up all restrictions 17 days ago and cases have decreased since then.


Suuuuuuuuuuuuure they have.  Why the fark are you trusting the numbers from a Republican administration when they've already proven they can, will, and HAVE lied about their death tolls to make their incompetent negligent policies look good?
 
pdieten
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The vaccine is so you don't end up in the hospital and die. Possibly taking grandma with you.

You still have to wear a mask, you still have to keep your distance, and above all else you can't start licking strangers yet.


Consider that once the vaccine has been distributed enough that it is uncommon to die from COVID, society as a whole is no longer going to tolerate restrictions. We allowed the seasonal flu to circulate every year despite people getting sick and dying from it because a certain amount of loss does not justify lockdowns or intrusive safety measures that have cost people their jobs. That will happen again. People want to be out in public and workers want to get paid to serve that desire.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Define "normal."
 
NEDM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pdieten: Consider that once the vaccine has been distributed enough that it is uncommon to die from COVID, society as a whole is no longer going to tolerate restrictions. We allowed the seasonal flu to circulate every year despite people getting sick and dying from it because a certain amount of loss does not justify lockdowns or intrusive safety measures that have cost people their jobs. That will happen again. People want to be out in public and workers want to get paid to serve that desire.


Tough.  Farking.  Shiat.

They can deal with it, or they can kill their families.  Their choice.  But they're not making that choice for me.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks for the uplifting news killjoy.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pdieten: Consider that once the vaccine has been distributed enough that it is uncommon to die from COVID



People have to get the vaccine first. Pretty much every time I'm in a store I hear someone say they're not getting it.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NEDM: pdieten: Consider that once the vaccine has been distributed enough that it is uncommon to die from COVID, society as a whole is no longer going to tolerate restrictions. We allowed the seasonal flu to circulate every year despite people getting sick and dying from it because a certain amount of loss does not justify lockdowns or intrusive safety measures that have cost people their jobs. That will happen again. People want to be out in public and workers want to get paid to serve that desire.

Tough.  Farking.  Shiat.

They can deal with it, or they can kill their families.  Their choice.  But they're not making that choice for me.


That's the thing I don't understand

It seems like vaccines almost entirely prevent severe complications from any COVID variant, and have some impact on how transmissible it is

Once critical mass of vaccine is achieved, doesn't COVID essentially become declawed?

Im genuinely asking.
 
pdieten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NEDM: pdieten: Consider that once the vaccine has been distributed enough that it is uncommon to die from COVID, society as a whole is no longer going to tolerate restrictions. We allowed the seasonal flu to circulate every year despite people getting sick and dying from it because a certain amount of loss does not justify lockdowns or intrusive safety measures that have cost people their jobs. That will happen again. People want to be out in public and workers want to get paid to serve that desire.

Tough.  Farking.  Shiat.

They can deal with it, or they can kill their families.  Their choice.  But they're not making that choice for me.


No one is forcing you to go out and live what was previously defined as a normal life, but what society as a whole does is a decision to be made by society, not by you, and it will be made through the ballot box.
 
NEDM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Once critical mass of vaccine is achieved, doesn't COVID essentially become declawed?


No.  COVID is declawed when COVID is eradicated.  Not a moment before.

Next question.


pdieten: No one is forcing you to go out and live what was previously defined as a normal life, but what society as a whole does is a decision to be made by society, not by you, and it will be made through the ballot box.


If they were contained to themselves, you might have a point.  But since their stupidity kills thousands of people outside themselves, they get to have their fun taken away for the betterment of the nation.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am wearing a mask to protect you.

I started my vaccine journey to protect me.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Based on how spring break has been, travel wise, once schools let out for the summer, it's going to be chaos with people out everywhere. The horse has left the barn.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xythero: Teddy Brosevelt: I had the "just cause you're vaccinated doesn't mean the masks, distancing, hand washing, seders on zoom and the entire world being complete hammered shiat is changing for at least the next year, probably 2 - 3 before we get back to anything we remember as normal"  with my parents (in their early 70s) last night.  The disappointment in their voices was heartbreaking.

There is absolutely no way people are going to tolerate shut downs for another two years. I'm not saying that as if they won't still be necessary, just that people aren't going to do it.  It's already falling apart now.


Any new restrictions will simply be ignored where I live. We already have people from neighboring states with more restrictions filling up the local hotels here just so they can go out and have a drink.
Guess I can't blame them for it. Most people aren't okay with being home bound for very long.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NEDM: montreal_medic: Once critical mass of vaccine is achieved, doesn't COVID essentially become declawed?

No.  COVID is declawed when COVID is eradicated.  Not a moment before.

Next question.


pdieten: No one is forcing you to go out and live what was previously defined as a normal life, but what society as a whole does is a decision to be made by society, not by you, and it will be made through the ballot box.

If they were contained to themselves, you might have a point.  But since their stupidity kills thousands of people outside themselves, they get to have their fun taken away for the betterment of the nation.


These people also vote. I can almost guarantee that no politician who runs on continuing Covid restrictions will win. States will reopen before the next election cycle.
Fortunately, it's looking like everyone who wants a vaccine will have one by then.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://apps.texastribune.org/feature​s​/2020/texas-coronavirus-cases-map/?_ga​=2.16245238.1566144413.1616937589-6976​7922.1607556084


Here's an in depth report on the stats from Texas.

Cases are down according to this article, but many counties including Harris and Travis (Houston and Austin) aren't reporting probable cases.  Probable cases are detected through rapid result antigen testing.

Vaccinations are available to any adult starting Monday.  I don't know if that's because there's plenty or because so many are opting out.

The situation in Texas is as clear as mud.  I expect another wave of infections to happen because people are acting as if things are ok.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Xythero: Teddy Brosevelt: I had the "just cause you're vaccinated doesn't mean the masks, distancing, hand washing, seders on zoom and the entire world being complete hammered shiat is changing for at least the next year, probably 2 - 3 before we get back to anything we remember as normal"  with my parents (in their early 70s) last night.  The disappointment in their voices was heartbreaking.

There is absolutely no way people are going to tolerate shut downs for another two years. I'm not saying that as if they won't still be necessary, just that people aren't going to do it.  It's already falling apart now.

Any new restrictions will simply be ignored where I live. We already have people from neighboring states with more restrictions filling up the local hotels here just so they can go out and have a drink.
Guess I can't blame them for it. Most people aren't okay with being home bound for very long.


My guess is we maybe have until June before the dam completely breaks.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: lilistonic: Someone said, in the discussion about the vaccine surplus, that if most people in the world could and did get vaccinated, the number of variants would diminish significantly, as it wouldn't be floating around as much. Is that a valid premise, or just a pleasant wish?

This is a perfect example of how not to get information.


I certainly didn't intend to imply I was going to write a thesis on a Fark comment. It just sounded like an interesting bit of discussion.
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Someone said, in the discussion about the vaccine surplus, that if most people in the world could and did get vaccinated, the number of variants would diminish significantly, as it wouldn't be floating around as much. Is that a valid premise, or just a pleasant wish?


Almost certainly valid. A species mutates at the genetic level through reproduction, specifically through encoding errors while reproducing the code in their DNA or RNA. If your species isn't reproducing much (or at all), there goes most of the possibility of mutation.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And just to vent:  I seem to be surrounded by people who seem to think that if you act like nothing is going on, you'll be ok.  There is no mind over matter when  it comes to infectious disease.

I get that at some point we'll have to get on with things, but this idiocy has extended the time of the epidemic and killed and infected people needlessly.  It's tragic and infuriating at the same time.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

natazha: lilistonic: Someone said, in the discussion about the vaccine surplus, that if most people in the world could and did get vaccinated, the number of variants would diminish significantly, as it wouldn't be floating around as much. Is that a valid premise, or just a pleasant wish?

Not really.  The existing variants will continue to exist, but there will be fewer new variants and they will tend to be isolated in small areas.  On the plus side, there seems to be a limited number of viable variants. Most just died out.


Thanks, and I know some people are hoping it will eventually be just another set of cold variants.

Either way, there is still too broad a gulf between people who want to be part of a smart forward-thinking society and the ones I meet in the back hallway at work who say "IT TAKES LONGER TO MAKE VACCINE WE DONT KNOW WHATS IN IT."
 
