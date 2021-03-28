 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Ain't gonna lie to you, you've been lied to about lying this whole time. Here's how to spot a real liar   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add comment?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can't do simp math they can't be trusted to read people.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If subby is telling the truth, then everyone is lying.....but if everyone is lying then how can subby be telling the truth? Subby is the only one who's telling the truth?  Then "everyone" isn't lying!!!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liars end sentences with, "believe me."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of a single liar I have ever met that didn't tell me how honest they were within an hour of meeting them.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Liars end sentences with, "believe me."


Believe me, sometimes they begin their sentences that way.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on a true story.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're breathing?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Liars end sentences with, "believe me."


What if they only ask that you listen now and believe them later?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Fark and subby lied to me that there would be an article about lying when I clicked the link, but all I got was a paywall.  Perhaps that was the real lie.
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real lie was the friends we made along the way.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Liars end sentences with, "believe me."


And start them with 'Honestly,"
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to spot a liar: null's guidelines:

Check for any of the following conditions:

1) Affiliation with the Republican Party, Libertarian Party, or other right-wing party

2) Affiliation with a militia group or cult

3) Affiliation with or attendance at any evangelical, televangelical, prosperity gospel, or other similar church, or any church where the minister/reverend/pastor/clergy live in a mansion/own a helicopter/own a car that costs more than the average property value of the members' homes.

4) Regularly watches/listens to Fox News, OANN, NewsMax, right-wing talk radio or podcasts, and/or posts on/reposts from those things.

5) Otherwise believes that any of the above groups is looking out for their best interests and is not worth at least half a million dollars.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give up.......I know of too many folkz that can Lie like a Rug.......& you'd believe that Rug wasn't Lying at all.........!
 
Fourstring
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my ten year older starts a sentence with "Actually...", I know whatever comes next is BS.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust anyone who you think you can trust.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When they have chocolate around their mouth and you're asking them if they ate the chocolate that was on the countertop.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I'm being totally honest with you now..."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Your $10 per month membership is not used for "everyday" beer and bourbon parties in the office. Pinky swear."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Both Fark and subby lied to me that there would be an article about lying when I clicked the link, but all I got was a paywall.  Perhaps that was the real lie.


The real lie was the friends we made along the way.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NoGods: The real lie was the friends we made along the way.


Damn it.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Somebody get Henry Rollins on this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sleze: Liars end sentences with, "believe me."


That's a lie.

Past four years clearly show they begin the lies with "I will never lie to you", or sometimes using the phrase "telling it like it is".
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here comes the lie-ence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the person telling you what you want to hear?  Then they're probably lying, and if you believe them, then you're probably a mark.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They follow up each lie with, "Yeah, that's the ticket!"

/Or, "Many people are saying that. Many, many people."
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snocone: sleze: Liars end sentences with, "believe me."

That's a lie.

Past four years clearly show they begin the lies with "I will never lie to you", or sometimes using the phrase "telling it like it is".


Or, "Folks..."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: They follow up each lie with, "Yeah, that's the ticket!"

/Or, "Many people are saying that. Many, many people."


The best people.  Very smart people.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know how I did it, but I'm working with another pathological liar. Started being suspicious immediately, started monitoring her, taking notes. She's perfectly worthless, as well as being 20 years old, and if I trip her up with one of her lies, she goes and pouts for a while, then comes up with another one.

I can make her contradict herself in about two seconds. she has such an ego she has no idea what I am doing to her, even though I warned her that I have a lot of training in psychology, and her bullying wasn't going anywhere.

I finally ratted her out yesterday. She's got so many red flags that I already know she's going to go find somebody else to complain to, if I won't be afraid of her. It's a family situation too, and a language barrier, as she is the only one who speaks English well and can talk to me. Everybody is related to her except me, and the office, so I ratted her out there. The woman didn't seem surprised. I think I see why they have so much trouble keeping help around there.

/this is why I have to keep switching jobs all the time.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Police thought .."

Right off the bat, any "conventional wisdom" from the passel of pigs that is the American law enforcement community means jack and shiat.
These are the D students that had zero prospects once high school was over.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I can't think of a single liar I have ever met that didn't tell me how honest they were within an hour of meeting them.


Ha. "I'm just trying to be honest here-- [totally untrue insult]."
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Three Dog Night - Liar
Youtube otv4kmbRp9E
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neeNHA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I can't think of a single liar I have ever met that didn't tell me how honest they were within an hour of meeting them.


Pretty much anybody tooting their own horn, how honest or brave or devout or tough or kind or smart they are is full of sh*t.

Second only to those who start telling you how great YOU are.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is the over/under on when cryinoutloud gets sh*tcanned?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

null: How to spot a liar: null's guidelines:

Check for any of the following conditions:

1) Affiliation with the Republican Party, Libertarian Party, or other right-wing party

2) Affiliation with a militia group or cult

3) Affiliation with or attendance at any evangelical, televangelical, prosperity gospel, or other similar church, or any church where the minister/reverend/pastor/clergy live in a mansion/own a helicopter/own a car that costs more than the average property value of the members' homes.

4) Regularly watches/listens to Fox News, OANN, NewsMax, right-wing talk radio or podcasts, and/or posts on/reposts from those things.

5) Otherwise believes that any of the above groups is looking out for their best interests and is not worth at least half a million dollars.


That only helps spots the stupid liars.  The one's who lack logic and who don't understand that context and relevance exist, and that other people can spot the lack of these things.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Castaways - HD STEREO - Liar Liar
Youtube DDEdFxUZ01s
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: HighOnCraic: They follow up each lie with, "Yeah, that's the ticket!"

/Or, "Many people are saying that. Many, many people."

The best people.  Very smart people.


person, woman, man, camera, tv
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Marcus Aurelius: I can't think of a single liar I have ever met that didn't tell me how honest they were within an hour of meeting them.

Pretty much anybody tooting their own horn, how honest or brave or devout or tough or kind or smart they are is full of sh*t.

Second only to those who start telling you how great YOU are.


I would much rather people be narcissistic and talk about how awesome they are than start telling me how awesome I am. It's like buddy, first off, you have no idea how big a shiatbag I am so please stop, you're embarrassing us both. Just because you get the honed customer service voice at work doesn't mean I'm a nice person.
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are seventeen different things a guy can do when he lies to give himself away.
A guy's got seventeen pantomimes.
A woman's got twenty, a guy's got seventeen. But
if you know 'em
like you know your own face, they beat lie detectors all to hell.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How do they say, "Fark you!" in L.A.?

"Trust me."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: What is the over/under on when cryinoutloud gets sh*tcanned?


I've done that too. I told the boss he was full of shiat on the way out the door, after he listened to the lies of another employee who didn't like me for probably the same reasons--I was older, I could do that work, and it endangered her position, because I'm a much nicer person too. He was an asshole, so I talked the two good employees into quitting too, because they were young and were being abused, like rich farks will do to their employees.

There's no reason for anyone to attack you unless they think that you're a threat to them. I'm a COWORKER, but when it comes to these shiatty jobs, I'm not like them, I'm usually much older, and they have no idea where I came from. They assume that I'm just as stupid and gullible as all the other people they bullied.
I've done everything, when it comes to dealing with crazy people. And what I"d really like is to quit working and go home and get another dog. I"m so tired.

Nobody gets shiatcanned around this town, unless they just don't go to to work. You all want a shiatty service job that pays well? Do I have the place for you........

/The liars often win. They don't tell you that in fantasyland America.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration, for example, still uses nonverbal deception clues to screen airport passengers for questioning. The TSA's secretive behavioral screening checklist instructs agents to look for supposed liars' tells such as an averted gaze-considered a sign of respect in some cultures-and prolonged stare, rapid blinking, complaining, whistling, exaggerated yawning, covering the mouth while speaking, and excessive fidgeting or personal grooming. All have been thoroughly debunked by researchers.

Hah, somehow I knew this garbage was going to show up in the agency. It's among the dumber things we do at work.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It doesn't surprise me that non-verbal tells are useless when detecting lies.

I read a book on behavioral tells in high school and realized that I did most of them when nervous... like in every social situation ever. It explained a lot. I consciously trained myself out of those behaviors to help me manage attending parties etc. That training came in handy in oral examinations and public speaking too. Half the advice given to public speakers is basically designed to counter those same behavioral "tells": make eye-contact, don't cross your arms, don't fidget, etc.

Then there's all the actors who manage to get jobs through auditions, in which they are both extremely nervous and telling lies they want the audience to believe, yet their whole job is to not act like they are lying.

It's terrifying to realize law enforcement and especially the NSA have lists of "32 common-sense behavioral cues" they use to "identify lies" .
 
TSA agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't know how I did it, but I'm working with another pathological liar


I've met three in my life. One was an obvious failure and a complete loser at life. Two of them work for the agency I am employed at and one of them has advanced into management with his skills.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If subby is telling the truth, then everyone is lying.....but if everyone is lying then how can subby be telling the truth? Subby is the only one who's telling the truth?  Then "everyone" isn't lying!!!

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


All Cretans had us in the first half?
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One easy way to spot a liar....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a retired Revenue Officer, I've interviewed thousands of people who might have cause to lie to me.  It's not the non verbal body language clues.  People act goofy around other people, and it's never the same kind of goofy.

It's when the math didn't add up, when their claims didn't match my research, or my observations.  Yeah, basically I had to do the annoying verification work, and had to do more than just guess or trust my instincts.  That's why they paid me, to do the work.
 
Locklear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
