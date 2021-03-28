 Skip to content
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pretty square (still am), so I never did anything to wild over spring break. But sophomore year of college, 1989, I traveled with our track team to NC to compete in the Raleigh Relays.

After the meet we stayed down there to train for a few days in the warm weather. Our last day we went to visit the NC State, UNC, and Duke campuses.

Duke's men's team was home prepping for the final four and we were able to watch them practice before getting spotted. As if our band of kids from a Division II school in the Poconos were spies.

We also toured the Dean Dome at UNC. We got to go down on the court. A few of us hung on the rim (we had to grab the nets & pull ourselves up, but we did it). We also took a group picture at center court.

I wish I had been closer to the guys I was with - I'd love to have a copy of that picture now.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Working Class - Crappy Community College - Picked up a few extra hours at my part-time job at Best Buy over Spring-Break

/ short story, bro
 
WyDave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Working Class - Crappy Community College - Picked up a few extra hours at my part-time job at Best Buy over Spring-Break

/ short story, bro


Most everybody else went somewhere for break.

I stayed on campus and worked for the maintenance department for the week.

Yay, poor kids at expensive colleges.
 
suze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked. Always.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WyDave: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Working Class - Crappy Community College - Picked up a few extra hours at my part-time job at Best Buy over Spring-Break

/ short story, bro

Most everybody else went somewhere for break.

I stayed on campus and worked for the maintenance department for the week.

Yay, poor kids at expensive colleges.


I loved you in Good Will Hunting.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never went to Spring Break as a student, but came close once. Three of my closest friends and I went in together and bought a used Dodge Tradesman can, fixed it up like a camper and were going to drive to Padre Island for Spring Break. Two days before we were to leave Omaha for Texas one guy was horribly injured in a three wheeler accident. Someone had set the local unused railroad trestle on fire and the railroad removed the remaining structure. My buddy was unaware the trestle was gone until his three wheeler had become a poorly performing glider. Broke almost all the bones in his legs. The next day another guy in our party was hospitalized with meningitis. That leaves two of us, still doable. Except that the night before we were going to leave the only remaining friend not in an ICU passes out drunk while driving home from a party - in our van - sideswipes like thirty cars while asleep and going down a small street lined with cars on both sides and gets arrested for DWI. I learn of this development from my dad, who saw our van on the news.  And that was that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Van damnit, van.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WyDave: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Working Class - Crappy Community College - Picked up a few extra hours at my part-time job at Best Buy over Spring-Break

/ short story, bro

Most everybody else went somewhere for break.

I stayed on campus and worked for the maintenance department for the week.

Yay, poor kids at expensive colleges.


I don't mean to crap on it or anything, that was just a different universe from the one me and my friends occupied.

Plus, we'd been throwing or attending keggers weekly since the ninth grade, so there was no sense among us that we were missing out on anything.

We all lived pretty close to the U of Minnesota Ag campus, so occasionally we'd crash frat parties there and pose as bros from some made up house. That was kind of fun.

Theta Beta Epsilon rules!!!
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For as much partying as I've done at various points in my life, I've never had that Spring Break moment. Like the one where Adam (Perry Lang) wakes on the beach to find that the winsome lasses from his threesome the night before--in an apparent fit of passion--ate his underwear. I've never really partied during spring break at all.

There was the spring break during my first collegiate foray, where I went home, decided to drop out, and joined the Army. Much to my parents dismay.

There was the spring break during my second collegiate foray, where my then girlfriend (now wife) took me home to visit her family. The first evening there one of her brothers (a high school senior) was killed when a drunk driver hit him while he was riding a bicycle.

The one spring break I actually went on a planned excursion, we headed down to Tijuana, Mexico. Not, like many of my classmates, to party--the second collegiate foray took place in San Diego--but to play do-gooder.

I went down with a campus organization that was set up for students at our (religious) university to do community service without religious overtones. There were a half dozen of us, joined by a couple people from a similar group at another local university. We'd go down, live in a dorm for some Amigos de la Americas-type organization that had some extra space, eat poverty food, and do service work.

The first thing we did was spend a couple days "helping" locals build a school building. In quotations because only one of us had any real experience with carpentry. Whereas the locals did this for a living. Oh, yeah, only one of us had enough Spanish to do more than order beer. The only takeaway I have from that is this. Getting chicken wire stretched tight enough to use as lathe for stucco, when all you have is your hands, hand pliers, hammer driven staples, and a hammer, is f---ing hard.

The next thing we did was spend some time with kids at a Catholic school/orphanage. The kids were roughly primary/middle school aged. Don't know if the younger/older were at other facilities or we just didn't see them. We'd brought down some sports equipment, board games, and art supplies. It was a bust. They only wanted to play futbol, at which they kicked our ass. Board games didn't work--language barrier. The art stuff seemed to bore them.

Out of frustration, I made a paper airplane out of something I was drawing, and sailed it across the courtyard. And then it was on. Apparently, they'd never seen one before. We spent the rest of the afternoon showing the kids how to make and fly them. One of my group remembered a complex, boxy looking design that flew forever. I knew how to make one that loop-the-looped. I am not sure I have ever seen such sheer joy in an entire group of people at one time ever again. And from something so simple.

Later we found out the nuns were furious, because paper was in short supply for them. They wanted to use our leftovers for the school. Now they were having to stop the kids from wasting the school's own paper. I worked part time at Price Club, and a few weeks later a couple of us took a carload of boxes of cheap copy paper down to atone.

The last thing we did was visit the "neighborhood" we'd been building the school for. I thought I'd been prepared. I'd been to "slums" in Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh. To impoverished parts of Italy and Greece. I grew up in a blue-collar, union job, middle class family but we had roots in the Laurel Highlands of PA and Gobbler's Knob WV (cue banjos). And honestly, visually, there are far worse shantytowns in many parts of the world, even other parts of Mexico. But the thing that hit me, the thing that sticks, that you don't get from Googling pictures, is the smell. Mix the smells of a garbage dump, human feces, body odor, dog feces, wet animal, and acrid smoke from burning coal, charcoal, dung--pretty much anything but wood--together and you're close to imagining it. You don't forget it. Years later travelling overseas, I'd get a whiff, and know that even though I was in some pristine, modern part of a city, abject poverty was nearby.

For a while, I grew to hate this sort of "service tourism." Well, I still do when it's practiced the way it is where I live. "We went on a mission to Africa!" Where, just like me you "helped" build a school for a few days. Then passed out bibles. Then went on a 3-day lion and elephant photo safari. And your church "paid" for it all out of tax-free donations you gave them, so I end up subsidizing your BS. How about you just donate some money for a local hydrologist and an engineer to build a modern well so they don't have to cart water from a river full of people and/or hippo shiat?

But looking back, it gave me a real sense of how much luck I accrued just being born in the USA. I developed greater empathy for those fleeing poverty. I understand what drives people to risk desert crossings to work shiatty jobs while being grossly underpaid. I pay attention to how our own policies, enacted for some business advantage, are part of the creation of that poverty.

And I rail against the "economically anxious" Bubbas at the local watering hole, biatching about immigrants. In your fear of other, you keep voting for those who would be perfectly fine with that level of poverty existing here, as long as the 1% are happy. Keep it up, you wont have immigrants to kick around because there wont be a reason to come here.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I, too, never went on Spring Break. Way too much hype for my tastes.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never did anything terribly excited for spring break. Best thing I ever did during spring break was fly to Atlanta and volunteered at a cage free, no kill cat shelter. Also got dragged into setting up necessity bags for a homeless shelter. Not what I had planned to do, but still, it's not something I regret doing!
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never did it as a student.

Have been involved since my daughters' (yes, 2 of them) dance group does competition in Daytona during Spring Break season, but I guess my CSB from that is when I got food poisoning.

Just did a mini-spring break with my wife, son, and youngest daughter - wife and daughter did beach and shopping for a day in St Augustine, son and I went fishing.  Didn't catch but one whiting, but hey, we were out fishing ...
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Picked up some work from a temp agency, usually at some warehouse loading semi trailers.
 
