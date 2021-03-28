 Skip to content
(AP News)   Mexico's COVID death toll is 60% higher than the government reported   (apnews.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes!

Hey Ted!  How'd your trip to Cancun go?  Feeling alright?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are terrible. It's okay to be honest about that.

Now that the previous administration is gone, please come clean about your numbers, and let's work together to figure out the best way forward.

I say the previous administration is gone, but just today I heard some interview with the former President, and it was as idiotic and self-aggrandizing as I'd come to expect. Luckily, he's inconsequential now.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone seen Presidente Trump lately?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would imagine even this new higher number is still too low.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awkward.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody thought that the new mexico president would be a good president. Turns out hes a piece of shiat with zero spine. He licked Trump's boots. He denied covid was a thing. He needs a boot up the ass.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof, that sucks as does their vaccine program unfortunately
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: Anyone seen Presidente Trump lately?


icirnigeria.orgView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... that sucks.

Hope things improve soon.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, does this change the country rankings for per capita corona deaths?  If so, which countries moved up a spot in the rankings?  Also what countries are also under reporting numbers for the competition?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Yikes!

Hey Ted!  How'd your trip to Cancun go?  Feeling alright?


On one hand, it would be beautiful if he got it and it killed him, but I can't wish for that, as he would almost certainly infect his wife and kids.

And while his wife must be garbage to voluntarily associate with Cruz, his kids seem to hate him, so they, at least, can't be all bad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Awkward.....
[Fark user image image 741x1500]


Damn, karma, leave some vengeance for the rest of us, eh?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably repeat for virtually every country
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe we should have built that wall, all across the Mexican border, that could not have been completed in time.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Alphax: Yikes!

Hey Ted!  How'd your trip to Cancun go?  Feeling alright?

On one hand, it would be beautiful if he got it and it killed him, but I can't wish for that, as he would almost certainly infect his wife and kids.

And while his wife must be garbage to voluntarily associate with Cruz, his kids seem to hate him, so they, at least, can't be all bad.


Don't be so fast to not judge them.  If they are his progeny biologically, they might have zodiac killer genes in them.  Sure the timeline for the zodiac and Cruz doesn't work very well, but time travel or astral projection has not been ruled out.  Maybe the Ted Cruz is so creepy an avatar of his creep formed in the 60s and murdered people?  We don't know.  But it feels like the truth.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kind of like the US China and Russia?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Probably repeat for virtually every country


Yeah, even in nations that made a good-faith effort to count correctly there is a level of inherent undercounting in the methods used to track causes of death that mean any given death toll is usually due for an upward correction after the end of the year.

In the case of COVID specifically, most of the year's excess deaths (in the statistical sense) likely need to be allocated almost purely to the virus, especially since the virus itself shrank other causes dramatically (there were vanishingly few influenza deaths in 2020, for instance, because the masks and quarantines that barely keep COVID under control put the boot down on the flu hard).  People dying at home of it instead of in the hospital because of lack of insurance, etc.

Chances are we need to brace for that correction to be especially horrifying for the United States if it's ever officially made public at all... and it might be horrifying enough that it never is published.  Just the absurd size of our base number guarantees the correction will be similarly huge, and that's before half of the states already being caught lying their asses off about the base numbers in the first place.  It's gonna suck.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So is Russia's, China's, The Untied States (on purpose - spelling) probably Brazil's etc...
This thing killed a lot of people   :^(
It's also bemusing to see that there were so many incompetent leaders, Trump, Bolsonaro, Duterte, Maduro, Putin, et al. at that given point in time to maximize the death toll when we have the resources and knowledge to minimize the effects from the latest pandemic to ravage the planet .  Will these days live in history as a very sad and troubling times where we teeter on the edge of a major upheaval.  We shall find out
 
COMALite J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Nirbo: Anyone seen Presidente Trump lately?

[icirnigeria.org image 400×400]

Ask Fred Sassy.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every country wants to be New Zealand.  However, ever leader of a country does not have the balls or the brains to do what New Zealand did.  trump was too weak and stupid to do it.  putin was too tiny and didn't give a shiat about his country to do it.  Every third world bullshiat country is to corrupt to do it (e.g. brazil).

The woman who runs New Zealand has balls, brains and is not corrupts.  Three things no trump or trump worshiper has.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brazil has about 310,000 deaths reported. Real number is probably higher. And a few of the EU countries are reporting higher infections lately.

This thing ain't over yet.
 
larunu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait until the truth comes out about india
 
hervatski
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus christ
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just a rounding error.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Every country wants to be New Zealand.  However, ever leader of a country does not have the balls or the brains to do what New Zealand did.  trump was too weak and stupid to do it.  putin was too tiny and didn't give a shiat about his country to do it.  Every third world bullshiat country is to corrupt to do it (e.g. brazil).

The woman who runs New Zealand has balls, brains and is not corrupts.  Three things no trump or trump worshiper has.


New Zealand is a puny country that is on a couple of islands in the middle of nowhere. Only a complete idiot would screw up with those advantages.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not surprised.
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This year's topic at the G12 summit is going to be "How to not get blamed for everything that happened during Covid"
 
