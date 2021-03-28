 Skip to content
 
Ever a little less stuck
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know how well and truly stuck-as-f*ck it is? Companies have already sent their ships round the cape, which adds months of time, and a f*cktonne more risk. Companies don't send ships round the cape unless it's going to be faster/cheaper to do so. Ever.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huzzah to the men in the little boats.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When that thing is loose it's going to fart sooooo hard.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: You know how well and truly stuck-as-f*ck it is? Companies have already sent their ships round the cape, which adds months of time, and a f*cktonne more risk. Companies don't send ships round the cape unless it's going to be faster/cheaper to do so. Ever.


I've been wondering about fuel for a lot of the ship traffic jams we're seeing. No idea the logistics of it, but imagine they purposely only carried so much like airplanes do (if not by same margins). As funny as I find this whole saga, it must be a nightmare to get tied up in it.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sigh. They never saw the movie "Up"? Balloons. Lots and lots of balloons.

Hey maybe this is an application for those new supersize dirigibles they are trying to make. Float the ships over the canal :) :) :) :)
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

uttertosh: You know how well and truly stuck-as-f*ck it is? Companies have already sent their ships round the cape, which adds months of time, and a f*cktonne more risk. Companies don't send ships round the cape unless it's going to be faster/cheaper to do so. Ever.


It doesn't add months, it adds about 12 days.

But yes, unless the projected stuck time > 12 days, they won't. The fact that diversions are beginning suggests that the cost for waiting, averaged over projected probability distribution of how long until it's unfarked, is as you say exceeding the cost of Cape transit time plus fuel burnt. And remember, for the ships arriving right now, it's not just about the time to dislodge the Ever Given, it's about the nearly 500 vessel backlog ahead of them too.

There was some hope that Ever Given would be freed before this weekend is out. That diversions are beginning suggests that the market's belief is fading.
 
