"Oh yeah, that's the stuff"
25
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does the pope fart in the tub?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This isn't cute. That bear is having a midlife crisis after his wife left him.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, when a bear sits on your hot tub, you let him.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dont lie. You'd do the same damn thing if you were in his paws.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: This isn't cute. That bear is having a midlife crisis after his wife left him.


Looks like he's barely holding on.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says the couple taking the video was renting the place. That hot tub doesn't belong to them. It belongs to the bear.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I heard "Black bear takes in the sunrise from a hot tub," the LGBTQ+ convention was in full swing, so to speak.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: MattytheMouse: This isn't cute. That bear is having a midlife crisis after his wife left him.

Looks like he's barely holding on.

Looks like he's barely holding on.


All he's asking is that we just let him have this one goddamned moment in peace, is that too much to farking ask? Is it? IS IT?!
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he have porn music playing at sunrise?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Why did he have porn music playing at sunrise?


My guess, because of what they had intended to use the hot tub for.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is funny. 😁
I just finished reading an article about Ravens stealing food from shoppers carts at a Costco in Alaska 😊
I come to Fark and first article is of a bear sittin' in a hot tub, watching the sun rise. Either animals are getting cheeky because they can, or they've become so accustomed to largely co-existing with humans they've got zero farks to give. 🤭
Whatever it is, I like animals and if they wanna do stuff like sit in a hot tub I'm totally okay with that.
I'll just give them the space they need so I don't get mauled during their quest 😬
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it helps get the blood flowing after a long hibernation.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Welcome to the jacuzzi party ursidae
/we need more animals enjoying hydrothermal therapy
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alphax: imauniter: Why did he have porn music playing at sunrise?

My guess, because of what they had intended to use the hot tub for.


Time travel?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aren't bears known to find, enjoy and remember hot springs in the wild?

He's coming back next week. That bear knows where the good life is.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's disgusting.
I really doubt he took a shower before getting in.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

poodebunker: This is funny. 😁
I just finished reading an article about Ravens stealing food from shoppers carts at a Costco in Alaska 😊
I come to Fark and first article is of a bear sittin' in a hot tub, watching the sun rise. Either animals are getting cheeky because they can, or they've become so accustomed to largely co-existing with humans they've got zero farks to give. 🤭
Whatever it is, I like animals and if they wanna do stuff like sit in a hot tub I'm totally okay with that.
I'll just give them the space they need so I don't get mauled during their quest 😬


I remember watching a gang of ducks shake down an elderly couple for muffins outside of Costco.
You could almost hear the West Side Story music...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 346x146] Welcome to the jacuzzi party ursidae
/we need more animals enjoying hydrothermal therapy


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sithon: Does the pope fart in the tub?


Only if he wants Jacuzzi.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:
Oi, that just went a little too far but I suppose that is what I suggested.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: poodebunker: This is funny. 😁
I just finished reading an article about Ravens stealing food from shoppers carts at a Costco in Alaska 😊
I come to Fark and first article is of a bear sittin' in a hot tub, watching the sun rise. Either animals are getting cheeky because they can, or they've become so accustomed to largely co-existing with humans they've got zero farks to give. 🤭
Whatever it is, I like animals and if they wanna do stuff like sit in a hot tub I'm totally okay with that.
I'll just give them the space they need so I don't get mauled during their quest 😬

I remember watching a gang of ducks shake down an elderly couple for muffins outside of Costco.
You could almost hear the West Side Story music...


When you're a Bran Shark, you're a Bran Shark for life.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Alphax: imauniter: Why did he have porn music playing at sunrise?

My guess, because of what they had intended to use the hot tub for.

Time travel?


No.  Fixing the cable.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where was boo boo?
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

caution: [live.staticflickr.com image 640x428]


Should read "timeshare".
 
