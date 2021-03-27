 Skip to content
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: W, X, Y, & Z

Description: Show us things that start with the letters W, X, Y, or Z: Wombats, Xeriscaping, Yachts, Zinnias - whatever you want, as long as it starts with a W, X, Y, or Z.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Woodchuck:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Woodpecker:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Wasp:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



wings and wave
/Kure Beach, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0597 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/W is for Window
/A couple random X's thrown in for good measure
//The Cotton Exchange, Wilmington, NC
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Downy Woodpecker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Yellow-rumped Warbler

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Western Pond Turtle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Xylophone on the canals of Xochimilco, Mexico
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Waterfall near Seeley Lake, MT
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yakko mask
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Zigzag trail to the M
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Angkor Wat
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Zebra Longwing Butterfly
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Waves
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Zipper carnival ride (15s exposure)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Wing
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Weatherman.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wupatki-1632 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Wupatki National Monument
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0354 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



W is for Water Lilly
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My prized Doc Martens Wingtips
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Woodland Wildflower by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water Droplet Lift Off by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wolf Spider by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waterfowl
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yellowlegs (greater)
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Willet.
 
