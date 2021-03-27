 Skip to content
(CNN)   You may not have the Monet you need to get Degas to travel to the Louvre, but don't worry - they've put the entire art collection online   (cnn.com) divider line
    Cool, Louvre, website showcases artworks, entire Louvre collection, museum's artworks, Mona Lisa, Lockdown restrictions, wonder of art, French museum  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you smack the Venus De Milo on the butt, you've really hit rock bottom.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, from the 2007 Meme period. Note the classic soft font from the image being copied and pasted so many times
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a great idea.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
