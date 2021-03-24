 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Kobe neighborhood features bridge troll who owns only bridge out of town, only lets you pass if you buy it off him for ¥12 million or pay monthly toll of ¥20,000 per car and ¥5,000 per motorbike   (soranews24.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Japan doesn't have an easement law on the books?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess smartphones made asking three questions less fun.
 
6nome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WHAT is your favorite tentacle porn?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone actually fell for the old "I've got a bridge to sell you" scam. Hah! I hope that numpkin has to eat his 12 million yen and donate the bridge for free.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never heard of an internet toll before.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He might find himself rolled in carpet, beaten, then tossed off the bridge.
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
¥20,000 equates to about $180.  So that's $180 per month for a car.  Assuming a 5-day workweek and no other cross-bridge travel, that works out to about a $4.50 toll per crossing.  Not that exciting until you read TFA and discover it's basically a bridge over a ditch.  A person could walk across the bridge in about 10 seconds.

So screw that guy.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're acting like it's some sort of problem? Whaaat?? American libertarians have told me this is how all roads should work.


"Why should I give it away for free?" he told Kobe Shimbun, "In the small chance that the bridge collapses and someone dies, it will be my responsibility[," he continued, answering his own f*cking question.]

/I mean, I'm not a Japanese lawyer or anything but it seems a lot more likely to be held liable for a problem with a bridge you own than a bridge you don't
//also, guess you should've thought of that before you bought a bridge, eh?
///Blue. No, yello-- AAAAAaaaaauuughhhh
 
