(Local Radio Reimagined)   My radio show, Noise Factor, debuts in a little under an hour. Listen in and help a TFer out   (imradio.fm) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks gang!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll be listening.
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Administrator?
Please Greenlight this thread.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've missed Wolfman Jack all these years.
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we stream it later?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

generalDisdain: Can we stream it later?


That's the plan eventually, but not right now.

It may be re-run later.


I'll keep TFD posted.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, what's it about?
 
Tarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Under an hour doesn't help if we're just seeing this  -- so what time Eastern/mountain/pacific etc etc?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tarte: Under an hour doesn't help if we're just seeing this  -- so what time Eastern/mountain/pacific etc etc?


Less than an hour from now is less than an hour from now regardless of tour time zone.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tarte: Under an hour doesn't help if we're just seeing this  -- so what time Eastern/mountain/pacific etc etc?


11pm EST
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope the first song is either Space Hog or W/hite Zombie
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarte: Under an hour doesn't help if we're just seeing this  -- so what time Eastern/mountain/pacific etc etc?


I believe Tarte meant that if one doesn't know when the thread was posted, or if Subby posted immediately afterwards, it would just help to put a Time Zone in since they were curious about it and showed interest no need to be snippy.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe it will be Wonderwall.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's the green!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prepare yourselves for an epic standoff.

Epic standoff
Youtube xU1c1fIffHI
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Noise factor.  Where we spend four hours cake farting into a mic.  Change my mind thats not what it's about.
 
