What would a non-polonium-based solution from Vladimir Putin look like?
15
posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 1:20 AM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fluoroantimonic acid is a solution
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark Putin. Widen the Suez.

Ships are only going to continue to get larger, the Suez and Panama canals need to be altered to accommodate future vessels. TSTB
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A splatter on the sidewalk
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jackal_N: Fark Putin. Widen the Suez.

Ships are only going to continue to get larger, the Suez and Panama canals need to be altered to accommodate future vessels. TSTB


Putin has had his eyes on the mythical Arctic shipping route for a very long time. He just sees an opportunity now, fark the consequences.

fark the ice cap.

fark the wildlife.

fark the water.

fark the people who live way the hell up there.

fark the planet.

Putin only cares about Putin.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A piece of shiat?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How the hell hasn't the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife weighed in with a solution yet?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poopin Putin
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So how much did he pay the captain to park that big biatch sideways in the Suez?
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this about the time that I had those Russian hookers pee on me?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know damned well that if Trump was still in the White House, he'd have suggested that they blow it up and have offered a navy destroyer or aircraft carrier to go do it.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
.308 or .50 BMG
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Drop Putin into a woodchipper feet first at the lowest speed and film it in 8K 240 fps and in VR for all future generations to enjoy.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fine, then the US will counter with this!

Stan Rogers - Northwest Passage
Youtube TVY8LoM47xI


We even have an epic theme song!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

