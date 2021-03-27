 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Not Timmy. Not Lassie. Still, Good Dog   (wesh.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Debut albums, Haley Moore's dog, Dryden Oatway, Paramedic, Block, 2008 singles, Automobile, Surveillance footage  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dog should now get steak nightly.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Praise dog.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's an interesting response. The dog knew cars had people, and they might help.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is such a dog. How did it become such a dog?
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for a dog named Clover this is impressive.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess we know who the good boy is now!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like a great pyrenees, amazing dogs, very protective.   Mine used to drag home coyotes on the regular when he was still alive.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, that's an interesting response. The dog knew cars had people, and they might help.


The first car drove by: "Uh, person laying down in a driveway? None of my business."
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: Well, that's an interesting response. The dog knew cars had people, and they might help.


For a lot of situations a smart dog's response is "This is above my pay grade. Point a human at the problem."
 
