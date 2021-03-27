 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Expats in Spain "in tears" after receiving deportation orders due to Brexit. Fark: expats who voted in favor of Brexit (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow returning expat Shaun Cromber voted Leave but said he did not believe Brexit would end his Spanish lifestyle.
He said: "Yes I voted out, but I didn't realise it would come to this.

Sounds like Brexit was one of the best things to happen to Spain, at least as far as quality-of-people.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big plot twist of the last 50 years? That is was the right wing with the glactic-sized sense of entitlement all along.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We applied but got rejected and so have no choice, although long term I think the Spanish will regret chucking us out of Spain."

Uh-huh.  Whatever you have to tell yourself, wanker.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have face-eating leopards in Great Britain?
 
OblivionToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We voted for water, who would have though that it would be wet?"
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just gonna drink and listen to new Taylor Swift music and not pay any attention to this shiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope their yacht sinks on the way back to England.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're finding out.

I remember how shocked people seemed after the initial vote.  Like they didn't realize it was a real vote or something.  "Wait...that was just a test vote, right?"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never thought that I would be harmed by voting directly against my own interests.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: Sounds like they're finding out.

I remember how shocked people seemed after the initial vote.  Like they didn't realize it was a real vote or something.  "Wait...that was just a test vote, right?"


I guess I shouldn't be talking shiat.  My country made Trump its leader.  :(
 
wingnut396
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Immigrants come in and start screwing everything up!

Si, you are correct.  Go home.

What... the audacity!!!.  You'll regret this!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Sounds like they're finding out.
I remember how shocked people seemed after the initial vote.  Like they didn't realize it was a real vote or something.  "Wait...that was just a test vote, right?"


Too bad it's not the U.S., they could probably file a lawsuit about it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vygramul: The big plot twist of the last 50 years? That is was the right wing with the glactic-sized sense of entitlement all along.


That's about as much of a plot twist as finding out the Empire are the bad guys the first time you saw Star Wars IV...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: I guess I shouldn't be talking shiat.  My country made Trump its leader.  :(


Who?
 
chatoyance
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Behold my tiny violin
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Immigrants come in and start screwing everything up!

Si, you are correct.  Go home.

What... the audacity!!!.  You'll regret this!


Even when it was the bears, I knew it was the immigrants.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next time do your research before you vote.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned
Held out, held on
God knows, too long, you wasted time
Lost tеars, swore that I'd get out of herе
But no amount of freedom gets you clean
I still got you all over me

Yeah, this is 100% about brexit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: They have face-eating leopards in Great Britain?


That's where the meme started.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: jtown: Sounds like they're finding out.

I remember how shocked people seemed after the initial vote.  Like they didn't realize it was a real vote or something.  "Wait...that was just a test vote, right?"

I guess I shouldn't be talking shiat.  My country made Trump its leader.  :(


We can take solace in the fact that he twice was crushed in the popular vote but was placed in power by an archaic part of our laws.

The Brexit vote was a straight vote. They got exactly what they asked for, no ambiguities.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Like the dollar in your pocket, that's been spent and traded in
You can't change where it's been, reminds me of me

...This has to be about the pound collapsing along with the British economy.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Consequences, my own actions, blah blah blah
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jtown: Sounds like they're finding out.

I remember how shocked people seemed after the initial vote.  Like they didn't realize it was a real vote or something.  "Wait...that was just a test vote, right?"


Except it was an presented as an advisory referendum; there was no obligation for the government to take action based on the results, and given how narrow the lead of the "leave" vote was, it is batshiat insane that they took that as an absolute mandate and went balls to the wall full steam ahead cutting all ties instead of using it to commission additional studies to see how big of a clusterfark they were getting themselves into and present those findings to make an educated final decision.

There have been an insane amount of "wait a minute, we didn't realize we were going to get kicked out of X as well!", and "what do you mean I can't retire to Spain anymore?", "what do you mean the EU will no longer share europol data with us?", "what do you mean we will no longer receive research grants from the EU?", "what do you mean I can't just wave myself through the passport check in mainland Europe anymore but get to wait in line for an hour or two behind the Americans and other weirdos?"  and a million other things.

And on top of that: the UK is England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

REMAIN won in both Scotland and Wales, AKA half the countries that make up the UK voted to remain in the EU
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're lucky.  Franco would have had them all shot.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They just need someone to explain everything to the Spaniards.

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: jtown: I guess I shouldn't be talking shiat.  My country made Trump its leader.  :(

Who?


He's some two-bit failed reality show host who kept going bankrupt trying to sell gambling, steaks, and booze to Americans, but single-handedly kept the clown make-up business afloat.
 
