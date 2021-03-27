 Skip to content
(USA Today)   If you read "fraternity pledge" and think lovable grocery store hijinks or Kevin Bacon paddled, here's a wakeup call. For decades we have not missed a year without one student dying of hazing. Plus now the 'Rona is making it harder to catch   (usatoday.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hazing is stupid.

It doesn't build nearly as much trust as a blowjob.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greek Life experts fear more deaths are likely.

Experts? How much study do you need in the art of putting things in other people's asses?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid children do stupid things and occasion stupid accidents. Old news is not exciting.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Frats are moronic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's pay a bunch of money so we can pretend to like each other and drown our sorrows in ridiculous amounts of cheap alcohol.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before we had universities we had people who died by sticking their dicks in wasp nests.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A good way to prevent hazing deaths is to actually give these rich assholes some consequences for their actions. Sorry Caydenne, Brett, and Chad. You'll have to start your budding sociopathic tenancies a different way before you finish business school.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mugato: How much study do you need in the art of putting things in other people's asses?


A lifetimes worth, really
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i saw this on porn hub
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Haven't heard shiat about the flu.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thinking about my non-Greek fraternity in college, there were some issues with pledging and initiation.  For the most part we did pushups, a lot of pushups, but we also tried not to take it too seriously (despite the brothers screaming in our faces and in our ears).  I can't think of anything that could actually cause death beyond a pledge with a dodgy heart during the exercise, but there were some opportunities for injuries.  The big pledge party that initiated Hell Week was a great example, because of the big punch bowl that was about 160 proof thanks to everclear and sugar in addition to the more mundane fraternally symbolic liquors, and as a brother I had too much of that one time and accidentally knocked a sink off the wall in my rush to the toilet.  Or like when a particular coked-up brother (he liked cocaine for all-nighters) decided to give pledges bricks to hold while doing overhead arm claps and one pledge actually did it and hit himself on the head before the sober brothers rushed over and grabbed the bricks from the pledges.  And the risk of arrest, because the college had locks on campus doors but not alarms because of late-night professors and TAs, but sneaking in at 1:00 AM was still technically trespassing, and one year we did literally run from the campus police (they came to the front door, we saw the flashlights and dashed to the backdoor).

I think it is the result of three things: (1) men aged 18-22 are for the most part dumbasses, (2) there is no consistency or higher controls over what happens in pledging, and (3) people are in the fraternity for at most four years before leaving it, and never returning because they graduated.  Like I know chapters of my fraternity in other colleges had paddling, but we didn't.  We had a Hell Week, but it was mostly mundane until the final night, while other chapters had it ramped up all nights and others had just one Hell Night instead.  Our "traditions" were not the same as the activities when it arrived at the college, and our activities and fraternal stuff changed each year that I was a brother.  The pledgemaster the year I pledged completely farked up some stuff, and my pledge class didn't learn the secret handshake until two years later because it took them that long to realize nobody taught us it.

Years later, I joined a real fraternity, the Freemasons.  I can totally see how college fraternities borrowed stuff from the Freemasons while changing a lot of things to make them appropriate for college students, but I can also see the major failings that happen with college fraternities.  We have centuries of tradition and consistent activities, and dedicated people at Grand Lodge who make sure the ritual does not change and that people have it all memorized properly.  50-year memberships and 50-year pins are major things within Masonry, and I know a few who have theirs and many who had theirs before dying over the past few years.  My college fraternity never had anybody from state or national show up to make sure we were being proper members of that college fraternity.  There was no real oversight from anybody other than the appropriate deans within college administration.  And nobody ever goes back after graduating, because it is a college thing.  There is no consistency over time, nobody who initiated twenty years ago making sure it hasn't changed.  And thus no real value placed on tradition, it's creating rituals and dumping activities and changing the pledging process, and treating everything as it happens instead of having a written-in-stone process.  That's where students fark up, that's how pledges get killed.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let's pay a bunch of money so we can pretend to like each other and drown our sorrows in ridiculous amounts of cheap alcohol.


Are we talking about bars or frats here?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

typerrrrrrrr: fragMasterFlash: Let's pay a bunch of money so we can pretend to like each other and drown our sorrows in ridiculous amounts of cheap alcohol.

Are we talking about bars or frats here?


Or golf...
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

They all look like clones.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: Greek Life experts fear more deaths are likely.

Experts? How much study do you need in the art of putting things in other people's asses?


Apparently, the answer is 7 years.

"You know what I learned in my 7 years at Coolidge...?

Write that down.
 
