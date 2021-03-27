 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), Madison Hi Summer School suffers a heat wave, to save money George tells Liz to stop the henna rinses, the Superman story 'Metropolis Football Team Poisoned' concludes and a new story begins   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Heat Wave - 8/7/49 - Principal Conklin refuses to let summer school out for a day because of the heat, saying that if HE can stand it, so can everyone else.  But his method of dealing with the heat is found out.

My Favorite Husband - The Green Wig - 1/20/50 - To save money, George forbids Liz to go to the beauty parlor for her henna rinses.

Superman - Metropolis Football Team Poisoned - Parts 13 to 15 - 9/29 to 10/3/41.  Time is running out for Clark to return from South America with the antidote for the poison given to the Metropolis football team so they will lose their last game and forfeit a large inheritance that they wish to use for polio research.  But first Clark and friends have to deal with an attack by a tribe of headhunters.

Crooked Oil Association - Parts 1 & 2 - 10/6 and 10/8/41 - Clark gets a note from his old friend Tumbleweed Jones at the start of this 10-parter.  He now has a string of oil wells, but he can't get his oil to the refinery unless he pays an exorbitant rate to use the only available pipeline.  The writers were a bit prescient in coming up with the bad guy's name.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sophie's perfectly happy with me warming up the Telefunken by blasting The Who
 
pdieten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Sophie's perfectly happy with me warming up the Telefunken by blasting The Who


As she should be.

/ no one knows what it's like to be the bad man, to be the sad man
// behind blue eyes
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hanging from a cliff...
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never Tune In because I'm not so sure that I'm human.

Those cupcakes things always give me a moral dilemma.
 
