 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sentinel Colorado)   CO man released after arrest on weapons/drugs charges in NE even though he threatened to kill a guard & flung his feces. He looks exactly like you'd expect   (sentinelcolorado.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica, Firearm, Rifle, Handgun, Iowa, Ammunition, Adam Vannoy, IOWA CITY, Des Moines, Iowa  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 10:53 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're never getting gun control laws, are we?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

casey17: We're never getting gun control laws, are we?


Nope.

Also, there's no picture in that article.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A couple of Muslims slaughtering a bunch of white people was not enough to make Republicans even consider inching away from the "pistols and rifles and ammunition for sale in vending machines in schools and churches" end of the gun control spectrum. It was enough to make them say that that particular mass shooting was a terrorist act and/or an act of terror, but not enough for them to say "hey maybe we should think about maybe possibly making it marginally more difficult for people to buy murder toys".

As long as there are enough Republican judges to strike down gun control laws passed by Democrats, and enough Republican lawmakers to prevent Democrats from passing gun control laws in the first place, there's never gonna be any meaningful gun control in the US.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: casey17: We're never getting gun control laws, are we?

Nope.

Also, there's no picture in that article.


There is in the Twitter thread about it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: casey17: We're never getting gun control laws, are we?

Nope.

Also, there's no picture in that article.


Constitutional "originalists" refuse to admit that the current understanding of the 2ndA is wrong. Up until the middle of the 20th century, it was commonly understood by legal scholars that the 2ndA allowed the government to restrict gun ownership much more than how it is understood today.  It's very hard to believe that the current legalities around gun ownership will ever change for the better.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Bob Falfa: casey17: We're never getting gun control laws, are we?

Nope.

Also, there's no picture in that article.

There is in the Twitter thread about it.
[Fark user image image 770x575]


Kinda looks Donnie Jr. with a buzzcut.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: casey17: Bob Falfa: casey17: We're never getting gun control laws, are we?

Nope.

Also, there's no picture in that article.

There is in the Twitter thread about it.
[Fark user image image 770x575]

Kinda looks Donnie Jr. with a buzzcut.


He reminds me of a bald Harland Williams.
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only way gun laws will change is when legislators are affected personally by gun violence.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Albert911emt: Bob Falfa: casey17: We're never getting gun control laws, are we?

Nope.

Also, there's no picture in that article.

Constitutional "originalists" refuse to admit that the current understanding of the 2ndA is wrong. Up until the middle of the 20th century, it was commonly understood by legal scholars that the 2ndA allowed the government to restrict gun ownership much more than how it is understood today.  It's very hard to believe that the current legalities around gun ownership will ever change for the better.


Here's a bunch of gun grabbing Republicans on their way to gun down a few open carrying Democrats. How times have changed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He looks a bit like my neighbor, and that makes some sense, unfortunately.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.