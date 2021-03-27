 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   German? Want the vaccine? Over 80? Wunderbar Just fill in these ten forms   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With that gothic script they have that could take days.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a third world shiat hole.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this be the final solution, then?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they test it on their dog first.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I doubt the existence of vaccines and the country of Germany.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a non-shiatty source.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/germany-​c​ovid-vaccine-slow-rollout-shortages-bu​reaucracy-european-union/
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing Germany has perfected it's bureaucracy.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Germans do love their paperwork. Given their history is probably why they have so many forms and disclosures to sign and agree to as they want to be clear and have agreement of the individuals receiving the vaccine.  German efficiency giving experimental medications on people who don't understand what it is, isn't something they want to repeat.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the old days they'd just scratch your name off a list, give you a tattoo, and be done with it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Germans have a word for this type of ridiculous government bureaucracy:

"Diesmachtesaltenmenschendiegeimpftwer​denmüssensehrschwerdamitsienichtsterbe​ntag."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The Germans have a word for this type of ridiculous government bureaucracy:

"Diesmachtesaltenmenschendiegeimpftwer​denmüssensehrschwerdamitsienichtsterbe​ntag."


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably slightly better than portuguese bureaucracy
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"They stole our jabs"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The UK has administered first doses to 55 per cent of its population

I don't believe that at all.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's deeply embarrassing, and I feel sorry for Merkel to have this steaming turd to close out her 16-year term in office.

Cultural stopgaps.  This is the same society that resisted Google streetview mapping, remember.

I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but the spontaneous widespread societal "resistance" to the AstraZeneca vaccine is very baffling.

Germany is the economic engine of Europe.  Clearly this isn't a money issue.  It would be interesting to know what's actually going on.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was gonna snark about the Germans always overengineering shiat but I can't throw stones from the US.  It's farking Black Friday at Walmart over here.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Here's a non-shiatty source.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/germany-c​ovid-vaccine-slow-rollout-shortages-bu​reaucracy-european-union/


They're still only vaccinating people over 80. Here in the UK people in their fifties are getting them now, I had mine two weeks ago. And the daily new cases and daily deaths in Germany, France, Poland, Italy etc are way higher than the UK despite tougher lockdowns. France has been under a strict curfew, something we haven't had in the UK. If you go out in the evenings it is very quiet, but you're still allowed to go shopping, walk the dog etc.

I didn't have to fill out any forms for my shot. I booked it online with my NHS number, and the next day got a letter anyway telling me I could book, and at the centre they asked a few questions, like allergies, medical conditions etc but that was it. It was a very efficient local centre that got you in and out in no time, and my GP had also texted me to offer a vaccination there as well.

When the UK started off and was leaving the EU way behind people in France and Germany started rubbishing the AZ vaccine, saying it had been rushed into use, didn't work on old people, they weren't keeping enough for the follow up shot, then caused blood clots etc, in an attempt to excuse their slow progress. But now that they need their people to be vaccinated their people don't want the Oxford vaccine, and in many cases any vaccine, because of the scare stories and rumours their own leaders started.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great country, horrible bureaucrats.  I think the immigration office was the only place in Germany where no-one spoke English (well they didn't but they wouldn't).
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They're still only vaccinating people over 80. Here in the UK people in their fifties are getting them now, I had mine two weeks ago.


I had my second one already in Texas and I'm 37 without any underlying conditions and work from home.  Ya'll island apes are way behind farking *Texas*.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The UK has administered first doses to 55 per cent of its population

I don't believe that at all.


Bloomberg has it at about 45%
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: drjekel_mrhyde: The UK has administered first doses to 55 per cent of its population

I don't believe that at all.

Bloomberg has it at about 45%


I suspect that is the percentage of adult population. Other reports say 47.6% of the entire population, on March 25th
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Mrtraveler01: Here's a non-shiatty source.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/germany-c​ovid-vaccine-slow-rollout-shortages-bu​reaucracy-european-union/

They're still only vaccinating people over 80. Here in the UK people in their fifties are getting them now, I had mine two weeks ago. And the daily new cases and daily deaths in Germany, France, Poland, Italy etc are way higher than the UK despite tougher lockdowns. France has been under a strict curfew, something we haven't had in the UK. If you go out in the evenings it is very quiet, but you're still allowed to go shopping, walk the dog etc.

I didn't have to fill out any forms for my shot. I booked it online with my NHS number, and the next day got a letter anyway telling me I could book, and at the centre they asked a few questions, like allergies, medical conditions etc but that was it. It was a very efficient local centre that got you in and out in no time, and my GP had also texted me to offer a vaccination there as well.

When the UK started off and was leaving the EU way behind people in France and Germany started rubbishing the AZ vaccine, saying it had been rushed into use, didn't work on old people, they weren't keeping enough for the follow up shot, then caused blood clots etc, in an attempt to excuse their slow progress. But now that they need their people to be vaccinated their people don't want the Oxford vaccine, and in many cases any vaccine, because of the scare stories and rumours their own leaders started.


Since you're Canadian I'll explain it to you; it's common knowledge in European countries that Germans love bureaucracy, a good joke would be that only ten forms and available anytime? They're slacking!

The joke being that any good German would need at least 15 to 20 forms itemized and dated in triplicate and the only availability to drop them off would be Tuesday from 1000-1045 in the town center.

European humor has its dryness.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: johnny_vegas: drjekel_mrhyde: The UK has administered first doses to 55 per cent of its population

I don't believe that at all.

Bloomberg has it at about 45%

I suspect that is the percentage of adult population. Other reports say 47.6% of the entire population, on March 25th


My bad, that is 47% in shots per 100 people, and since the follow up shots are now starting those will be counted as well. So it could well be 45% of people having had a shot, with two percent of those having had their second shot.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: Since you're Canadian I'll explain it to you; it's common knowledge in European countries that Germans love bureaucracy, a good joke would be that only ten forms and available anytime? They're slacking!

The joke being that any good German would need at least 15 to 20 forms itemized and dated in triplicate and the only availability to drop them off would be Tuesday from 1000-1045 in the town center.

European humor has its dryness.


I'm British. Hence my comments about "here in the UK I have had my shot".
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: DonaldJDrumpf: Since you're Canadian I'll explain it to you; it's common knowledge in European countries that Germans love bureaucracy, a good joke would be that only ten forms and available anytime? They're slacking!

The joke being that any good German would need at least 15 to 20 forms itemized and dated in triplicate and the only availability to drop them off would be Tuesday from 1000-1045 in the town center.

European humor has its dryness.

I'm British. Hence my comments about "here in the UK I have had my shot".


Posting at 5 in the morning? Come on....bet you like the Calgary flames
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: Carter Pewterschmidt: DonaldJDrumpf: Since you're Canadian I'll explain it to you; it's common knowledge in European countries that Germans love bureaucracy, a good joke would be that only ten forms and available anytime? They're slacking!

The joke being that any good German would need at least 15 to 20 forms itemized and dated in triplicate and the only availability to drop them off would be Tuesday from 1000-1045 in the town center.

European humor has its dryness.

I'm British. Hence my comments about "here in the UK I have had my shot".

Posting at 5 in the morning? Come on....bet you like the Calgary flames


The clock on my wall says four, but I just remembered the clocks went forward tonight. So year, technically it is five in the morning but to me it's "only" four AM.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here in the US, we supposedly have vaccinated 80% of people over 65, the most vulnerable population. California just announced that in mid-April it's throwing open the vaccine doors to all adults. Things are definitely improving.
 
