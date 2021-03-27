 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Frightening discovery of hundreds of small sea monsters 'deadlier than cyanide' found washed up on beach. Difficulty: not Australia (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Venom, Cape Town, Causality, Fish, Toxin, Ocean, Tetrodotoxin, Dr Tess Gridley  
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Puffer fish fear is seriously overblown.
Poisonous PUFFER!!! {Catch Clean Cook} "Chicken of the Sea"
Youtube YXVUY7ZIw94
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pufferfish are sea monsters? I still think they are just fish.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate I'll never get my boatmobile license.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fugo Fugace Fugu.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [media3.giphy.com image 480x366]


Over in one.

Also:

The Simpsons - Shaft theme song
Youtube R9YvNUmW1kw
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TFA is implying not only poisonous but venomous  "the spines of this unassuming little fish can deliver a poison that is deadlier than cyanide. ", which I am relatively sure is untrue
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I came here expecting more Fugu memes and am disappointed.

Not that I ever have or will try it. IIRC Anthony Bourdain did and he said it wasn't fantastic tasting.
 
foxtail
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: TFA is implying not only poisonous but venomous  "the spines of this unassuming little fish can deliver a poison that is deadlier than cyanide. ", which I am relatively sure is untrue


That is the same thing I was thinking. I caught a really nice one about 2 weeks ago. All I was concerned about was keeping my fingers away from those teeth. Rumor is that it hurts like hell.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
