Operation Evergreen: Phase Two
36
    Fail, Egypt, Suez Canal, Suez Crisis, Red Sea, Sinai Peninsula, Suez, Africa, Israel  
•       •       •

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So still no such thing as bad publicity?

unilad.co.uk
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like a display of solidarity.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Je suis Evergreen
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Evergreen fighting globalism the hardway
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not sure these are accidents
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phase III is where it gets really interesting.

Fark user image
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shiat! It's happened again!

scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's some corporate trainer sitting in an Evergreen office right now adding a "don't block routes of travel" slide to all the quarterly training packets.

/There's also some mail guy in an office somewhere with a sense of humor using his cart to block hallways.
//QAnon Shaman and Evergreen-Guy-Blocking-Sidewalk are going to be the insufferable costumes of the year this October.
///Slashies for whatever the third costume is.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Evergreen" from A Star Is Born" (1976)
Youtube udLeOOy6em4
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents


This is a Chinese op.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geeze, the way these guys run into stuff you'd think they work for Exxon.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware the Trilateral Obstruction!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing there is a Farkton of screaming going on in the corporate offices of Evergreen ATM.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents

This is a Chinese op.


No it's teh ebil CLINTRON!11!!!1!1!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Phase III is where it gets really interesting.

[Fark user image image 850x603]


Phase IV is even sexier:
Fark user image


Phase V is a complete letdown:
Fark user image

/ Know the history and source of your icons
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The evergreen state isn't pleased with this. At all.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents


There are rational explanations, I'm sure, but for the sake of pandemic boredom, this is the rabbit hole I'm choosing.

This is a message to China. How many Chinese/European transactions are on hold right now? The "blackout" the Ever Given had could have easily been done with existing tech. Maybe a seaborne emp mine/micro torpedo?

Just sayin. There's motive, means, and opportunity. Maybe the US is tired of standing down on China's cyberattacks and decided to take it up a notch.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: Phase III is where it gets really interesting.

[Fark user image 850x603]


That was round one in 1993 in Anchorage.

https://www.tailstrike.com/310393.htm​
 
wingnut396
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Phase IV is even sexier:
Fark user image


Except for all the ants, of course.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents


I'm sure some hedgie has a big short on Evergreen.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All levels of transport
Pommie Caravaning.....lol
Youtube UYe7c1lEWhE


/ gave it some pillock
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Evergreen" from A Star Is Born" (1976)
Youtube udLeOOy6em4
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Phase III is where it gets really interesting.

[Fark user image image 850x603]


Like a fire truck that catches on fire, the irony would be tragic and hilarious.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Geeze, the way these guys run into stuff you'd think they work for Exxon.


The Ever Given ship got stuck on Mar 23. They missed the 32nd anniversary of the Exxon Valdez wreck on Mar 24, 1989 by one day.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For 40 years, business consultants have been taking large sums of money for calculating that the (any) businesses that paid them need to reduce their overhead costs this (any) year by precisely 10.000%, leading to a constant degradation in corporate resilience and planning year over year.

Meanwhile, the shipping businesses could have hired a stock person from any grocery store for $50 to come in and say "don't block the aisles; everything will get farked up." But they didn't.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tuxq: cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents

There are rational explanations, I'm sure, but for the sake of pandemic boredom, this is the rabbit hole I'm choosing.

This is a message to China. How many Chinese/European transactions are on hold right now? The "blackout" the Ever Given had could have easily been done with existing tech. Maybe a seaborne emp mine/micro torpedo?

Just sayin. There's motive, means, and opportunity. Maybe the US is tired of standing down on China's cyberattacks and decided to take it up a notch.



Are you saying there are people who think the blackout was done with non-existing tech?  now THAT would be impressive.

Speculation is fun, anyone can do it, about anything, it's free, and completely devoid of anything useful beyond entertainment value.  And no one remembers when you're wrong, so you're incentivized to keep at it, chasing that one magical time you are right.  It's cocaine for idiots.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Evergreen fighting globalism the hardway


Evergreen is fighting China's communism way more than Europe or the US.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents

There are rational explanations, I'm sure, but for the sake of pandemic boredom, this is the rabbit hole I'm choosing.

This is a message to China. How many Chinese/European transactions are on hold right now? The "blackout" the Ever Given had could have easily been done with existing tech. Maybe a seaborne emp mine/micro torpedo?

Just sayin. There's motive, means, and opportunity. Maybe the US is tired of standing down on China's cyberattacks and decided to take it up a notch.


Evergreen is a Taiwanese company, hmmmm.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: tuxq: cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents

There are rational explanations, I'm sure, but for the sake of pandemic boredom, this is the rabbit hole I'm choosing.

This is a message to China. How many Chinese/European transactions are on hold right now? The "blackout" the Ever Given had could have easily been done with existing tech. Maybe a seaborne emp mine/micro torpedo?

Just sayin. There's motive, means, and opportunity. Maybe the US is tired of standing down on China's cyberattacks and decided to take it up a notch.


Are you saying there are people who think the blackout was done with non-existing tech?  now THAT would be impressive.

Speculation is fun, anyone can do it, about anything, it's free, and completely devoid of anything useful beyond entertainment value.  And no one remembers when you're wrong, so you're incentivized to keep at it, chasing that one magical time you are right.  It's cocaine for idiots.


I don't know if calling it idiocy in place of your own opinion/criticism/gaslighting is much better.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone suggested a shiat ton of lube?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I saw the truck picture, I thought someone had photoshopped the company name or the date on it...
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know, out of all the ways I've seen humans cause problems, this is definitely one I prefer. It's just a funny, massive f*ck-up that mostly annoys everyone. No one's trying to kill their fellow humans, oppress people who look different, buy crates of small puppies to kick--it's just plain old human dumbassery. It's great.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tuxq: cretinbob: I'm not sure these are accidents

There are rational explanations, I'm sure, but for the sake of pandemic boredom, this is the rabbit hole I'm choosing.

This is a message to China. How many Chinese/European transactions are on hold right now? The "blackout" the Ever Given had could have easily been done with existing tech. Maybe a seaborne emp mine/micro torpedo?

Just sayin. There's motive, means, and opportunity. Maybe the US is tired of standing down on China's cyberattacks and decided to take it up a notch.


In Cyberpunk 2077, they reference a corporate war between Arasaka and Militech in the 2020s.

That war started when two oceanic corporations got into a pissing match and each contracted the megacorps for security.

The megacorps brought on edgerunners for attacks against the other oceanic corps.

This escalated into a hot war between the megacorps directly, and culminates in a nuke being set off in Night City.

Don't know why your post reminded me of this...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
do you think this is funny?


i.kym-cdn.com
 
