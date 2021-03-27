 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida is the place to be / Swamp livin' is the life for me / Gators chillin' out so far and wide / One's stuck under the end table, another keeps hoggin' the pool slide   (fox13news.com) divider line
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know gators

But is 7-9 feet massive?   From
What I've seen at zoos and vacationing in gator country, that seems Typical.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Massive" gator? That's a smallish medium sized gator. Looks more like 6 feet than 9. Yes, I used to live in Florida.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the Gators need something to do after getting eliminated in the NCAA Tournament.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thar's a gator in the cee-ment pond
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I don't know gators

But is 7-9 feet massive?   From
What I've seen at zoos and vacationing in gator country, that seems Typical.


7-9 feet is mid-sized. The big ones (generally females) can go 14-17 feet and over 1000 lbs.

This is the time of year when they start wandering, looking for mates, good spots to build a nest mound and larger, deeper ponds.

They are ambush predators, so keep an eye on pets and small children near fresh or mildly brackish water. Generally, gators don't go after adult humans unless threatened or provoked - there is plenty of far easier prey available.  They will, however, protect themselves if they think they need to.  Females are extremely amd violently protective of their nests, too - they'll chase and try to kill anything that comes too close.

/40 years in Florida
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Awww, I want a bet crockagator.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whenever I see these stories, I always wonder if the gators poop in the pools. And regardless of the poop situation, do people just jump right into the pool after the gator is captured, or do they drain it and start over again with no gator cooties in the water?
 
