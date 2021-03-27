 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's a harmless Caturday weather forecast, what could go ... oh my   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 7:17 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i had a cat named nipples
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours is Muffaletta.
Who doesn't like muffaletta?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...


Grumpy Cat's name was always 'Tarder Sauce.'  Really.  They definitely didn't awkwardly change it from something less PC when her grumpy mug became famous.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chariset: iheartscotch: I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...

Grumpy Cat's name was always 'Tarder Sauce.'  Really.  They definitely didn't awkwardly change it from something less PC when her grumpy mug became famous.


I mean....it's not like cats come to their names anyway...
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i had a cat named nipples


How did he sme . . . err . . . milk?
 
alice_600
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Chariset: iheartscotch: I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...

Grumpy Cat's name was always 'Tarder Sauce.'  Really.  They definitely didn't awkwardly change it from something less PC when her grumpy mug became famous.

I mean....it's not like cats come to their names anyway...


Mine does. She also comes to the door to greet me when I come home.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm shocked by the temperatures on that map.  It's 90° F here.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...


Had an uninterested in human presence cat named Butthole as a kid. Liked the big dumb dog, but no humans in our household.
 
p51d007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Two kittens showed up on my doorstep and I was out of ideas so I named them "blah blah" and "afra" because why not.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rejected cat names:

Kitler
Chairmen Meow
Pol Pet
Meowsollini
Kitty Amin
Napurreon
Furrendand Marcos

/also, making the weather person grovel on camera when there are multiple people above her in management is just garbage behavior
//You just know there's some guy on Twitter with an anime avatar with a least three of these cats
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've seldom seen anything as inappropriate as that apology.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well they are pretty genocidal to wild life
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Really? She had to apologize for that?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: [quickmeme.com image 451x340][Fark user image image 451x340]


Aren't people who say this often offended by things like sound medical advice during a global pandemic, people who speak a different language, and consenting adults wanting to do things in private without government interference?
 
soupafi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Really? She had to apologize for that?


Someone get a message to her. "Blink twice if you're in danger"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We had the good sense to name ours Chaplin:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss him. His kidneys gave out at 16 years old back in 2016.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would have gone with Pussolini.
But I like how it seems to be triggering right-wing nuts.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doing shots with your friends, make all the Hitler jokes you want.

Local weather? "Do not offend!" should be part of the job description.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had a cat I named Jean (after Jean Chretien)  because he had a birth defect and half his face was paralyzed. I thought it was funny but my parents said it was in bad taste.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Doing shots with your friends, make all the Hitler jokes you want.

Local weather? "Do not offend!" should be part of the job description.


People who don't know the difference don't have real jobs.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I call my kitty Comet .... but when she's on one her name changes to Cocaine.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

soupafi: [Fark user image image 423x298]


I came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like a lot of people name their cats inappropriately...


I was having a casual conversation with one of my coworkers who originates from the south. We were discussing our cats and showing pictures. And then she shows me a picture of her mother's black cat...

Named "Sambo".

She truly had no idea the connotation behind.  I advised her not to mention the name outloud and explained where the name came from.
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel bad for her because she clearly didn't get it at the time. I feel worse because all that shiat was run past at least three people who did. They all though it was funny. They should have made the line producer, director or, especially, the TD, make that apology on camera and explain that they let her twist in the wind like that and thought it was funny.

Meh, it's cool. This is probably the worst thing that will happen to her and she's at the beginning of her career. The people in the booth have peaked already. You can tell because they let Kitler on air.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.