 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politifact)   Babylon Bee graphic gets fact checked   (politifact.com) divider line
47
    More: Facepalm, George W. Bush, CNN, United States, CNN Newsroom, fake CNN chyron purports, Saint Anselm College, Facebook, altered CNN chyron  
•       •       •

1723 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 6:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Bee lied to me? Thank God I can still rely on the Onion.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't tell me that Daniel Dale is now going to have to fact check the Babble On Bee.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah "satire"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FFS the CNN chyron font isn't even correct. What kind of dipshiat would fall for anything like th-.... oh, the people in TFA would.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.


It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's basically right wing CNN?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.

It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'


I think a lot of those right-wing "satire" sites are to introduce fake news into social media.  They get retweeted or liked on Facebook by people who think they're absolutely true.

I know that's happened to stories from The Onion before, but it's clear that The Onion is writing those stories to be comedy.  it's not nearly as clear on those right-wing "satire" sites.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact check:  People are stupid and will believe anything, even if it is obviously fake.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?


Remember how your mom started "The Talk" with "When a man and a woman love each other very much?" Well what she really meant was "When five men love one woman and she was game because it was college..."

It's like that.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?


The Babylon Bee is garbage. You'd think satire wouldn't be so hard, but they can't seem to get it right for some reason. To that end...

jake_lex: I think a lot of those right-wing "satire" sites are to introduce fake news into social media.


^ This hypothesis, despite being conspiratorial, would certainly account for how awful the Babylon Bee is. If it's one thing conservatives are good at, it's being utter sh*t at being funny.
=Smidge=
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think Republicans would really do that?
Just go on the internet and tell lies?
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ministry of Truth needs more of your tax money to upgrade its game.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK.  We all agree that CNN didn't have that on the scroll.  But is the statement wrong?  Was the shooter factually Arab, but morally white?
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boulder shooter was factually batshiat but morally bankrupt.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is setting up a satire site devoid of satire a form of satire in and of itself? What did the ancients have to say?
 
pdieten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some of you need your sarcasmometers recalibrated. Get some fresh batteries while you're at it.

The Babylon Bee pokes fun at right wingers by proving Poe's Law. It's all bullshiat, it should be obvious to any thinking human that it's bullshiat, and you'd have to be as credulous as your average FB right wing mouth breather to believe any of it. And of course they do, which is why Politifact was obliged to deal with this FB post.

Farkers should be better than that.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smidge204: The Babylon Bee is garbage. You'd think satire wouldn't be so hard, but they can't seem to get it right for some reason. To that end...


Andy Borowitz as well.  It just highlights the genius of Onion writers that mimicry of their satire is so hard.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?

Remember how your mom started "The Talk" with "When a man and a woman love each other very much?" Well what she really meant was "When five men love one woman and she was game because it was college..."

It's like that.


When my mom sat me down for "the talk", I thought she was going to tell me a member of the family had died. I was scared sh*tless.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smidge204: jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?

The Babylon Bee is garbage. You'd think satire wouldn't be so hard, but they can't seem to get it right for some reason.


They let their political agenda get in the way of their attempts at comedy.

That's why the satire always seems so forced compared to The Onion.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Surrender your boo-tah: jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?

Remember how your mom started "The Talk" with "When a man and a woman love each other very much?" Well what she really meant was "When five men love one woman and she was game because it was college..."

It's like that.

When my mom sat me down for "the talk", I thought she was going to tell me a member of the family had died. I was scared sh*tless.


Chances are, she was too. My parents lucked out, when I was a kid they aired a TV special on the subject. They plunked me in front of it, and afterward asked me if I had any questions with an expression that screamed, "Please don't have any questions."
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: OK.  We all agree that CNN didn't have that on the scroll.  But is the statement wrong?  Was the shooter factually Arab, but morally white?


Well, I mean mass shootings are a pretty white thing to do.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?


It's a riff on the AOC quote from the 60 minutes interview which was roughly "people focus too much on being factually, semantically accurate rather than being morally correct." (Paraphrased)

And it's certainly a thought I've seen floated here on Fark, Syrian are "basically" white. But this line of thinking  also leads us to the idea that a bunch of white people keep firing rockets at a Jewish minority group in the Holy Land.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 Why is the needle in Politifact Truth-o-meter graphic pinned left. I would think pants on fire would be pinned to the right.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Satire is dead.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Satire is dead.


Babylon Bee was barely satire to begin with.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, the Babylon Bee. Why, I haven't seen someone or something try so hard to be funny and never actually achieve it since, well...me, I guess.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.

It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'

I think a lot of those right-wing "satire" sites are to introduce fake news into social media.  They get retweeted or liked on Facebook by people who think they're absolutely true.

I know that's happened to stories from The Onion before, but it's clear that The Onion is writing those stories to be comedy.  it's not nearly as clear on those right-wing "satire" sites.


The RWNJ meltdown from The Onion's Abortionplex article was nothing short of epic.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.

It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
You mean these aren't HiLaRiUs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Catlenfell: Satire is dead.

Babylon Bee was barely satire to begin with.


Could you imagine if Answers in Genesis or Jack Chick tried to do satire?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's pretty good, but it doesn't beat the meltdown over Planned Parent's $8 billion  Abortionplex

https://www.theonion.com/planned-pare​n​thood-opens-8-billion-abortionplex-181​9572640
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aren't they Caucasoid?
/Fark told me they were
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Aren't they Caucasoid?
/Fark told me they were


Are you one of their writers?
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.

It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'


Unlike left wing comedy, where the political agenda is left naked.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: AmbassadorBooze: OK.  We all agree that CNN didn't have that on the scroll.  But is the statement wrong?  Was the shooter factually Arab, but morally white?

Well, I mean mass shootings are a pretty white thing to do.


I think the fact check should read Mostly correct, with just the part about CNN putting it in the scroll as wrong.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Arabs are brown.

When they shoot someone, then they are Muslim.

Unless they don't yell out something Islamic, then they are white.

Learned all this from DU and the Fark Political Tab.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?


It's playing on two things, CNNs 'factually accurate misinformation' headline and Cortez's 'it's more important to be morally correct than factually right' quote
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: Aren't they Caucasoid?
/Fark told me they were

Are you one of their writers?


No.  I write for Arabian Penthouse
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last few times anything came up about the Babylon Bee, it really seemed like they were ridiculing the cons.  It would appear that Poe is in residence.
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two things I can't believe that I wasted my eyes on: Babylon Bee and morons compelled to "fact check" it.

When you wrestle with a pig you end up covered in shiat and pig enjoys it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: Aren't they Caucasoid?
/Fark told me they were

Are you one of their writers?

No.  I write for Arabian Penthouse


Kinky!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: Aren't they Caucasoid?
/Fark told me they were

Are you one of their writers?

No.  I write for Arabian Penthouse


Just as many laughs.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

b2theory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.

It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'

[Fark user image image 425x598]You mean these aren't HiLaRiUs?


[Fark user image image 425x322]


I'd unironicly watch the hell out of a movie featuring a bisexual, transgender elf in a wheelchair.  It sounds awesome.

//Clearly nobody at the Babylon Bee has ever played Dungeons and Dragons before
//Or attended a Sci-Fi/Animè convention.
//Seriously, you can't throw a Pokéball without hitting someone on the LGBT spectrum at most conventions.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: jake_lex: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: scottydoesntknow: Babylon Bee is like all other conservative "humor".

Utter shiat.

It's not really meant to be humor. It's meant to push the buttons of right-wing grievance under the veil of 'satire.'

I think a lot of those right-wing "satire" sites are to introduce fake news into social media.  They get retweeted or liked on Facebook by people who think they're absolutely true.

I know that's happened to stories from The Onion before, but it's clear that The Onion is writing those stories to be comedy.  it's not nearly as clear on those right-wing "satire" sites.

The RWNJ meltdown from The Onion's Abortionplex article was nothing short of epic.


Many Onion articles have been mistakenly interpreted as real news, but I think that was the only one that's been shared as real news by multiple elected officials. The response was a million times funnier than the article itself, which probably means it's he most successful article in The Onion's history.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: nyan9mm: Surrender your boo-tah: jso2897: "Factually Arab, but morally white"?
What the f**k does that even mean?

Remember how your mom started "The Talk" with "When a man and a woman love each other very much?" Well what she really meant was "When five men love one woman and she was game because it was college..."

It's like that.

When my mom sat me down for "the talk", I thought she was going to tell me a member of the family had died. I was scared sh*tless.

Chances are, she was too. My parents lucked out, when I was a kid they aired a TV special on the subject. They plunked me in front of it, and afterward asked me if I had any questions with an expression that screamed, "Please don't have any questions."


My parents handed me a book.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.