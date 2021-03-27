 Skip to content
 
Turn your back on your groceries for even a moment? Nevermore
27
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, Bisciotti should pay his players better
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, don't put your groceries on a writing desk.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


No help with your groceries, but at least you keep you spectacles.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crows in the training area we go to can get a rucksack open and stripped of any goodies in minutes lol
Those big bastards are smart
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was almost as if they were...organized..."

WKRP in Cincinnati: The Complete Series (4/6) Les Recounts Harrowing Turkey Attack
Youtube lLMP38hF74w
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't turn your back on Ray Lewis, for that matter.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least they dont kiss your baby tho
 
hsv_farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A CORVID epidemic?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD!
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...he kept trying to grab the netting and pull my melons...

Oh yeah
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small price to pay.  You don't want to get on the wrong side of corvids.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: Crows in the training area we go to can get a rucksack open and stripped of any goodies in minutes lol
Those big bastards are smart


A friend of mine was sitting on top of the bleachers behind our school, combing her hair. A crow flew up and grabbed the comb right out of her hand.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sought for questioning

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Alaska.  Is there a season to hunt them or is it wide open.  Get a couple and nail them to a tree.  That will get their attention
 
Goldensummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a customer who had lost his glasses. After talking to him it turns out he was pretty sure the crows had stolen them. He'd let them on the table outside, went in for more coffee and when he came back they were gone. The only creatures around were the neighborhood crows.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Geez, Bisciotti should pay his players better


I hate those cookies.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At Poppy Hills golf course hole # 10 is cart path only .. If you leave your $20 cheeseburger unattended it if be gone when you return from the second shot you just pulled into the lake  making that hole complete .. The Ravens / Crows are very well fed ..
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johndalek: This is Alaska.  Is there a season to hunt them or is it wide open.  Get a couple and nail them to a tree.  That will get their attention


To my knowledge, there is no season on them anywhere in North America.

A farmer can do away with some if they become 'problem animals' (aka. Killing livestock), but thats about it, legally.

/Take with a very large block of salt...
 
neeNHA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: To my knowledge, there is no season on them anywhere in North America.


So we can kill them anytime?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: johndalek: This is Alaska.  Is there a season to hunt them or is it wide open.  Get a couple and nail them to a tree.  That will get their attention

To my knowledge, there is no season on them anywhere in North America.

A farmer can do away with some if they become 'problem animals' (aka. Killing livestock), but thats about it, legally.

/Take with a very large block of salt...


Block of salt, huh? I would have thought they were better in a stew or maybe a flaky crust with carrots and potatoes
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And never turn your back on the Pillsbury biscuits!

https://www.truthorfiction.com/biscui​t​hostage/
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a crow season in MN.
But before it was established, you could take a crow...."that is doing damage or ABOUT to do damage".
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was walking to my car in an HEB parking lot in the middle of nowhere Texas when a grackle decided to go batshiat crazy nuts over the little button on the top-center of my ball cap I had on.

hsv_farker: A CORVID epidemic?


Hah!!
 
Eravior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My sisters and I attended the New York Renaissance Festival one year. There was a show with trained birds. At the end was a raven that'd take money from people and drop it in the donation bin. They said that it first did it for food but then simply because it enjoyed the game. Ever since then I've wondered if I could train a bunch to steal money and bring it to me.

That seems like it'd be a fun supervillain. Probably more suited for The Tick though.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next they start stealing cars. Then, work their way up to murder.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've had groceries stolen by crows from my bicycle at least a dozen times; hell, I even caught them in the act a few times.

The people here won't touch your stuff, while the crows will tear through the shopping bags and steal forty bucks' worth of sea urchin.
 
davynelson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Catlenfell Next they start stealing cars. Then, work their way up to murder.


Isn't that crows?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
