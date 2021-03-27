 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   What would you do if this random Oregon man removed his mask at the grocery, and kissed your one year old baby on the lips?   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Crime, Family, Police, Supermarket, Constable, 1-year-old's father, Oregon grocery store, police officer Thursday  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude is damned lucky the baby's father didn't find him before the police did. Doesn't surprise me at all that this happened in Springfield either.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd have punched him in the face.

.......and then I'd have turned my attention to the stranger.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Albert911emt: I'd have punched him in the face.

.......and then I'd have turned my attention to the stranger.


Oh my god, ive raised a whore baby.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing this guy is mentally ill, and as such is himself a victim of our nation's lack of mental healthcare, which is poorly funded.   So I would only break his legs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the fark
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: I'd have punched him in the face.

.......and then I'd have turned my attention to the stranger.


Welp, I won't be reading anything funnier today.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: I'd have punched him in the face.

.......and then I'd have turned my attention to the stranger.


... damnit.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers later found the suspect under a blanket on a nearby street, police said.

Poor Linus.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Albert911emt: I'd have punched him in the face.

.......and then I'd have turned my attention to the stranger.

Oh my god, ive raised a whore baby.


Really the baby was asking for it by being so adorable and kissable; should have been like all the other babies and kept its diaper thoroughly shat to avoid unwanted attention.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what was the baby wearing?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking about a pasty tofu-eating western Oregon man, or a manly eastern Oregon man?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... his first stop would have been the ER before heading to jail.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy always said she gave the best French kisses.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was at a store earlier today and some guys who had taken their masks off went to walk across the aisle we were on... Looked to my wife and said "the world is lucky that I'm unable to act on my worst first instinct when someone does something I really don't like".


That being said, I'd probably have grab the nearest empty cart and beat him to death with it. Being a 200lbs gorilla means I have to walk carefully through the tulips, but carrying 50lbs while I do it means nothing absolutely nothing...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kill him? No jury would convict.
 
suze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd have ripped those lips right off.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
reminds me I went to a busy connivance store in the "Red" part of the state.  half the people there were not wearing mask, no social distancing, and even the Cop waiting in line wasn't doing anything.  At least he was wearing a mask
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dude is damned lucky the baby's father didn't find him before the police did. Doesn't surprise me at all that this happened in Springfield either.


More of a Shelbyville thing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Bathia_Mapes: Dude is damned lucky the baby's father didn't find him before the police did. Doesn't surprise me at all that this happened in Springfield either.

More of a Shelbyville thing.


The baby was his attractive cousin?
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can guarantee a punching spree would have ensued.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What jury would convict? The anti maskers are pro murder anyway
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably the most effective response would be to ask the store if they could find some sanitising mouth wash and sanitising wipes for the child.

Beating up the perpetrator achieves nothing useful...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like to huff baby scalps, but always after receiving permission from their parents, who have already handed the baby to me to hold. Baby heads smell awesome.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love reading the Rambo fantasies of the Internet Tough Guy Brigade. Bravo, gentlemen. Bravo.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
its not right.

but heres a crazy idea.  maybe during this ongoing pandemic it doesn't take all 3 of you including your infant to go grocery shopping.  1 parent could stay home with the baby.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll take "ass kickings for $200, Alex".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Probably the most effective response would be to ask the store if they could find some sanitising mouth wash and sanitising wipes for the child.

Beating up the perpetrator achieves nothing useful...


I completely disagree
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After gently kicking him in the nads, I would call the police
 
Koodz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't take my baby to the grocery store.

As far as he knows the entire planet is my apartment, the car, and the pediatrician's office.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Probably the most effective response would be to ask the store if they could find some sanitising mouth wash and sanitising wipes for the child.

Beating up the perpetrator achieves nothing useful...


Yeah.

Still...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: its not right.

but heres a crazy idea.  maybe during this ongoing pandemic it doesn't take all 3 of you including your infant to go grocery shopping.  1 parent could stay home with the baby.


This should always be the policy.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, what was the baby wearing?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Officers later found the suspect under a blanket on a nearby street, police said.

Gross, he was under Michael Jackson's son? What a perv.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't want to be labeled as an internet tough guy.  There's a couple threads on here making it real difficult.
 
