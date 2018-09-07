 Skip to content
 
(gCaptain)   Goods being held up by the Suez Canal blockage include oil, automobiles, consumer electronics, 92,000 head of livestock, clothing, natural gas, furniture...hold on back up a few   (gcaptain.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Red Sea, Egypt, Panama Canal, Jordan, livestock ships, Saudi Arabia, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Israel  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What most people around here actually care about: GPU supply.

/it's so bad that i'm literally rooting for Intel's Xe
//jesus, these are the harshest times...
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not normally one for reposting Reddit stuff here, but this was too good to leave unmentioned:

https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbe​t​s/comments/mdpi46/ive_lost_everything_​because_of_the_suez_canal/?ref=share&r​ef_source=link
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Barbecue in Egypt this weekend...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does anyone else just find this incredibly farking funny?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a goodwill gesture, they should allow the sheep to move across Israel to Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: What most people around here actually care about: GPU supply.

/it's so bad that i'm literally rooting for Intel's Xe
//jesus, these are the harshest times...


At this point, if you want a chance at grabbing literally any in-demand consumer good in the foreseeable future, buy a bot.

I hate typing that, but if they're the only way to get what you want without spending 3x as much, then I see no alternatively until it's aggressively outlawed through legislation.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those animals are going to pack up all the clothes and furniture into the cars, blast their way out of the side of the boat, and then head out for their best Mediterranean vacation ever.

I would. *shrug*
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Not normally one for reposting Reddit stuff here, but this was too good to leave unmentioned:

https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbet​s/comments/mdpi46/ive_lost_everything_​because_of_the_suez_canal/?ref=share&r​ef_source=link


Reasons not to count your bunnies before they hatch.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I, like most people, have made mistakes at work. I have never made "cause the global economy 9.5 billion in losses per day" kind of mistake. Not going to look good on the annual performance review.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Damn you, Beto O'Rourke!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sheep don't do well when they are stressed.

I had seven as pasture pets.

Unload that damn thing and cut it up--get it the hell out of there.
And, fine the hell out of the owners.


On the other hand... a pre-baked lamb.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheReject: I, like most people, have made mistakes at work. I have never made "cause the global economy 9.5 billion in losses per day" kind of mistake. Not going to look good on the annual performance review.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An object lesson for the people who believe in Noah's ark, but which will be totally ignored. Well, that or "a miracle occurred."
 
padraig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Not normally one for reposting Reddit stuff here, but this was too good to leave unmentioned:

https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbet​s/comments/mdpi46/ive_lost_everything_​because_of_the_suez_canal/?ref=share&r​ef_source=link


My make take on this story is that Reddit's cuckold fetish has invaded even WSB.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this where I brag about my ramen noodle and soup stash in my basement?  Still got two cases of cat food if shiat goes down.

Actually I'm down to half a case of ramen.  Shiat.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This whole saga is going to be the subject of a fantastic episode of NOVA eventually.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Does anyone else just find this incredibly farking funny?


Livestock (even though their ultimate fate may be our tum-tums) are potentially dying of dehydration/starvation due to a re[dact] who can't steer a boat and you think this is funny?!

Actually yeah, everything else is legit goddamn hilarious, even the potential gas price hikes.  But not the animal suffering bit due to Captain Dickbutt wasting fuel being a farking child and playing around while he waits for his turn through the Strait.  fark that guy and hang his dumbass from the bowsprit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Barbecue in Egypt this weekend...


Well unless they're pigs
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Wobambo: Does anyone else just find this incredibly farking funny?

Livestock (even though their ultimate fate may be our tum-tums) are potentially dying of dehydration/starvation due to a re[dact] who can't steer a boat and you think this is funny?!

Actually yeah, everything else is legit goddamn hilarious, even the potential gas price hikes.  But not the animal suffering bit due to Captain Dickbutt wasting fuel being a farking child and playing around while he waits for his turn through the Strait.  fark that guy and hang his dumbass from the bowsprit.


Yeah, not the livestock. Though, it's kind of crocodile tears if you're not a vegetarian.

/not a vegetarian
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 500x416]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think that backhoe is strong enough to push the boat away all by itself.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


The gang goes to the Suez Canal
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This accident is going to jump start container ship cooking of whole live animals. It's like extreme slow roasting BBQ unseasoned Memphis style .... I just couldn't go on with this post. Help me Sara McLaughlin Arms of an Angel
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Not normally one for reposting Reddit stuff here, but this was too good to leave unmentioned:

https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbet​s/comments/mdpi46/ive_lost_everything_​because_of_the_suez_canal/?ref=share&r​ef_source=link


Are the auditioning to be a writer for The Onion?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The captain of the stuck boat can probably become the roommate of the captain of the Exxon Valdez wherever he is hiding these days.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Not normally one for reposting Reddit stuff here, but this was too good to leave unmentioned:

https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbet​s/comments/mdpi46/ive_lost_everything_​because_of_the_suez_canal/?ref=share&r​ef_source=link


They won't dump the dead rabbits at port. They'll be dumping them into the ocean. That's what livestock ships do with animals that die or are put down en route: dumped over the side to feed the sharks.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: gameshowhost: What most people around here actually care about: GPU supply.

/it's so bad that i'm literally rooting for Intel's Xe
//jesus, these are the harshest times...

At this point, if you want a chance at grabbing literally any in-demand consumer good in the foreseeable future, buy a bot.

I hate typing that, but if they're the only way to get what you want without spending 3x as much, then I see no alternatively until it's aggressively outlawed through legislation.


I'm not even paying a 1/3 premium over already-silly MSRP for any of the GPU silicon out there. I'll just keep gaming on 1080p w/ my trusty old 1060 6 gig, and dropping image quality from near-ultra to mere very high.

/mid-range cards used to keep delivering significant 'per 12-15 months' upgrades at the $250 mark. dammit i miss that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Livestock (even though their ultimate fate may be our tum-tums) are potentially dying of dehydration/starvation


Well, starvation is a long ways off. You could stop feeding them for a while and they'll still live.

Water is the problem, and it shouldn't be too difficult to deliver fresh water to the ships.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I don't think that backhoe is strong enough to push the boat away all by itself.


reported for suggesting hoes aren't strong
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Wobambo: Does anyone else just find this incredibly farking funny?

Livestock (even though their ultimate fate may be our tum-tums) are potentially dying of dehydration/starvation due to a re[dact] who can't steer a boat and you think this is funny?!

Actually yeah, everything else is legit goddamn hilarious, even the potential gas price hikes.  But not the animal suffering bit due to Captain Dickbutt wasting fuel being a farking child and playing around while he waits for his turn through the Strait.  fark that guy and hang his dumbass from the bowsprit.


There is not going to be a mass die-off of livestock. Most of the ships with animals are on the Mediterranian side trying to get through to Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, they can turn around and offload cargo or take on extra livestock feed and water in Europe or other nearby ports. But that's going to be a process as well, and there's not much point in diverting if you have a week of provisions and it will only take 4-5 days for the ship to get unstuck - leaving the Med and going around Africa will take twice that on its own. For now, other ships can deliver feed to both sides of the canal and get it relatively quickly distributed to ships waiting near the Suez and the multiple ports nearby.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: The captain of the stuck boat can probably become the roommate of the captain of the Exxon Valdez wherever he is hiding these days.


Long Island.  He still holds a masters license and did a stint as an instructor on a SUNY training ship.  Still says it wasn't his fault, that the "real story" is there for anyone who looks at the facts.  Drunken prick.
 
