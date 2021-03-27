 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Myanmar army launches air strikes in Karen state. I guess there's no talking to the manager now   (reuters.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Aung San Suu Kyi, Burma, Military, Aung San, Karen National Union, armed ethnic group, Karen people, Myanmar army fighter jets  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 5:48 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I still have 'Burma' on all my checks! If there's no manager I need to speak to his supervisor!"
 
desertgeek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Fears grow of civil war following last month's coup"

I think things have passed the 'fear' stage if they're bombing villages now.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Their motto is: Live, Laugh, Love
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.salon.comView Full Size

The manager
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It ain't half hot, ma'am.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.