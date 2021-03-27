 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   The shootings will continue until morale improves. Not a repeat from earlier today   (6abc.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers go out for the guns.  I hope they're in caring hands.  They're much more important than the lives lost.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess morale have not improved yet?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, the pistols show up and do the most killin'.

/ffs dems, focusing on long guns to relieve urban warfare neither makes a lot of sense nor is it a political winner.
//it's the pistols. cities are overrun with pistols. do something about the pistols.
///and ffs hurry up and pass improved background checking. one bill, no amendments. get it to biden's desk.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I haven't been following all this. Has A Good Guy With A Gun been saving the day or what?
 
powhound
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
7 shot, no deaths? Was it the po-po doing the shooting'?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Many thanks to the owners of such tools. Your continued support, demand, & purchase$, guarantee the funeral homes are packed with fresh new bodies. Cheers 🥂 this one's on you guys.  I'm sure the morticians and funeral directors of America appreciate you deeply. 'Merica 🦅👍🏽🥃
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"7 people shot in Fishtown..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake. It's Fishtown.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is normal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And we'll continue to do nothing.

What a country.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
7 shot, no one dead? 9mm just does not do the job, now what they should be using is .40 or .45 then maybe...

/I'm I doing it right?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: This is normal.

[Fark user image image 425x643]


I don't know if it's normal but it's definitely American capitalism at its finest
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

powhound: 7 shot, no deaths? Was it the po-po doing the shooting'?


I live in a violent city and each day there's a report of a crime scene with umpteen shells recovered but only one guy with a leg wound. Idiots can't even shoot properly, though I suppose that's a good thing.
 
kabloink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 7 shot, no one dead? 9mm just does not do the job, now what they should be using is .40 or .45 then maybe...

/I'm I doing it right?


Also, you need to discussion which is the best 9mm or .45 with pictures while excitedly commenting on other posters pictures of guns. Plus, toss in a comment about the 2nd amendment and something about Q for extra points.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are we still supposed to act sad when this happens or have we given up on that? I mean, when it's just another day and no actual reaction happens then I refuse to play along with the pretend display of hoo-man emotion and embracing a hopefully more benevolent Joker-style of madness.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: powhound: 7 shot, no deaths? Was it the po-po doing the shooting'?

I live in a violent city and each day there's a report of a crime scene with umpteen shells recovered but only one guy with a leg wound. Idiots can't even shoot properly, though I suppose that's a good thing.


It's hard to aim a gun held sideways.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 7 shot, no one dead? 9mm just does not do the job, now what they should be using is .40 or .45 then maybe...

/I'm I doing it right?


The problem is those darn trauma surgeons. With decades of endless streams of shooting victims to practice on, they've gotten pretty damn good at saving people from freedom seeds.  We need to cut Medicaid some more to pump those homicide numbers back up.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"7 people shot in Fishtown"

So someone was try to make them....  sleep with the fishes.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: Officials say two semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the SUV

Welp, time to propose banning rifles again
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 7 shot, no one dead? 9mm just does not do the job, now what they should be using is .40 or .45 then maybe...

/I'm I doing it right?


No, 9mm kills just fine.
What it means is that people are out of practice due to the lockdown. Because of the dumbocrats over reaction in shutting everything down, people just haven't been getting in the "range time" practice they need to have a proper mass shooting. Hopefully things will get back to normal soon, and we can have a proper body count.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "7 people shot in Fishtown"

So someone was try to make them....  sleep with the fishes.


Something about this whole thing smells....just not right.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stand to reason that the more a particular product is sold to the public, the more it will be used.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: Once again, the pistols show up and do the most killin'.

/ffs dems, focusing on long guns to relieve urban warfare neither makes a lot of sense nor is it a political winner.
//it's the pistols. cities are overrun with pistols. do something about the pistols.
///and ffs hurry up and pass improved background checking. one bill, no amendments. get it to biden's desk.


A bill for universal background checks, and one for mandatory reporting of stolen guns and the funding of a national stolen gun database.
Those two things ALONE would stop the majority of gun violence.
 
fasahd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2A says nothing about infringing on your right to bear ammo.
 
