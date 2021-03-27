 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Those who can't do, teach. Those who can't teach, send threatening hoaxes to the schools that fired them, at least in Florida   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's "those who can't teach...teach PE"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teachers can do, and can teach.

Those who can only do, only do.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This being Florida, are we sure she wasn't sending cocaine?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: It's "those who can't teach...teach PE"


Those who can't teach PE.....become administrators
 
Hal5423
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Teachers can do, and can teach.

Those who can only do, only do.


Seriously.

That adage needs to die.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you can read this, fark you submitter.
- For the Teachers
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Always suspected fark commenters were mostly pe coaches
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tests later showed it was baking soda.

As a quality minded anthrax dealer, I'm glad this faker was punished.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those who can't buy out of their teaching hours teach.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those not yet convicted teach
 
