(Politico)   Catching up with New York City, one year into the pandemic   (politico.com) divider line
5
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing it's a crowded, filth ridden dystopia hellscape.

And they also have the virus.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh, since we've seen no articles about New York City over the past year, it's good to catch up.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Gosh, since we've seen no articles about New York City over the past year, it's good to catch up.


We were due for another "Is this the death of New York City" article.

As if the city has never faced challenges before.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Cafe Threads: Gosh, since we've seen no articles about New York City over the past year, it's good to catch up.

We were due for another "Is this the death of New York City" article.

As if the city has never faced challenges before.


Welcoming the Death of New York City. Since 1783.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you rank the states by deaths per million or cases per million, the two Dakotas mysteriously move to the top of the list. Because it has a population nearly as big as Canada (California has more people than Canada, please note), New York State and City rank high on the absolute numbers. They drop out of sight on relative mortality, at least after about March 2000.
 
