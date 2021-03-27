 Skip to content
(Forbes)   So leaving your vaccination card in your jeans and running it through the wash would be a bad thing?
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We laminated ours!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wife and I received our second Moderna shot yesterday.  Not too bad today. Just some fatigue.  I was vacuuming my cars out, and had to take a couple of breaks.  Wife has the myalgia, headache and fatigue.
I'll scan our cards into the computer then go to Staples and have it laminated. Might as well just staple the card to my ass.  We're going to need it for the foreseeable future.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I put it in my passport; laminating to come.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planning on scanning it so I can print replacements if needed.
Then laminating the original.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office Depot & Staples will laminate your card for free. Take that, Krispy Kreme!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to frame mine.
View Full Size
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I'm planning to do the same thing in about 10 days.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Interesting. They specifically told us not to laminate ours because if we need a booster, they can't add it to the current card if laminated. I guess that's outdated information now!
 
true okie doke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm getting mine tattooed on my arm, mark of the beast style.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That's why mine is going in a Tupperware container.

Roommate:  "Rice container, dried beans container...  what's this one?  Looks like paper."
Me:  "That's my vaccination card.  I can't lose it in my room if it's in the pantry."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It is not. Do not laminate.
 
12349876
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

You're specifically not supposed to laminate your Social Security card.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Take a picture with your phone. Then you have it everywhere.

Email it to yourself. Now you have a backup.

I have my physical card clipped to the walk calendar for my second dose.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

View Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You're specifically not supposed to laminate your Social Security card.


Seriously, if you can keep things like your SocSec card and birth certificate unlaminated without wrecking them a vaccine card should be okay.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have mine folded inside my passport which is with all my other travel accoutrements.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You're specifically not supposed to laminate your Social Security card.


It's true. I laminated mine and ICE through me out. I shouted that I had ancestors who fought in the revolutionary war but they told me they love the queen now and I should go back to librexico.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That's what they told me when I got my first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine on Thursday.

All I've had so far is a sore arm yesterday and a fever today.
 
dustman81
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Seriously, if you can keep things like your SocSec card and birth certificate unlaminated without wrecking them a vaccine card should be okay.


You don't need to produce your SocSec card or birth certificate to do everyday transactions. You will with the COVID card. My SocSec card and birth certificate are in my safe. My COVID card is in my wallet.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ditto here. I do the same for my passport photo page and yellow card; when I travel I usually carry the copy and leave the original in my hotel safe. You can also keep the image on your phone.

You can get self-laminating cards or pouches of various sizes, some of which would allow you to cut the side off, pull the original to update or whatever, and then re-laminate.

View Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Seriously, if you can keep things like your SocSec card and birth certificate unlaminated without wrecking them a vaccine card should be okay.


Have you looked around at some of these Farkers?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

All I've had so far is a sore arm yesterday and a fever today.


I just slept a lot
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am only half vaxxed, so my wife has my card for now. That is the safest place for it.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should have done forearm tattoos , and make it a crime not to have them.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A couple years ago, I bought a laminator.  I used it once just to try it then put it on a shelf.  Now I know why I bought it.
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I have my physical card clipped to the walk calendar for my second dose.


I don't trust my 5G enabled phone with my vaccination card. I'll use the ol' Polaroid instamatic thank you so much.

/my vaccination card is in a firebox along with my passport

//to make sure it is safe I locked the key inside also
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

You don't need to produce your SocSec card or birth certificate to do everyday transactions. You will with the COVID card. My SocSec card and birth certificate are in my safe. My COVID card is in my wallet.


Must be a big wallet.
 
Murflette
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've had more than one customer flash their vaccine card at me- like they are on a bad cop show- as justification for why I don't need to be worried about their mask habits.

One dude did it so much I'm damn near positive the card was fake
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mine only has two additional slots for "other", so I'm going to laminate it then start a new one for any follow-ups. In the next few years, they'll probably need to print new types of cards as long as your arm for all the boosters they'll have to administer by then anyway.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm gonna laminate my card for free *and* get a free donut

EVERYTHING'S COMING UP GAMESHOWHOST!
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The card isn't magic.  It has no authentication.  It's just paper.  If they need to add it it, they can transfer the old information to a new card and add the new information.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still no idea in how long the vaccines are good for?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murflette: I've had more than one customer flash their vaccine card at me- like they are on a bad cop show- as justification for why I don't need to be worried about their mask habits.

One dude did it so much I'm damn near positive the card was fake


Fake records are absolutely a thing worldwide already.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Still no idea in how long the vaccines are good for?


No. No one has created a time machine. Yet.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ditto here. I do the same for my passport photo page and yellow card; when I travel I usually carry the copy and leave the original in my hotel safe. You can also keep the image on your phone.

You can get self-laminating cards or pouches of various sizes, some of which would allow you to cut the side off, pull the original to update or whatever, and then re-laminate.

[Fark user image image 133x225]


How big is the card? If it fits, you could always buy those hard clear sleeve for collectible cards. I think they come in 5x8. Some are even screwed in. Depends how hardcore you want to go.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: The card isn't magic.  It has no authentication.  It's just paper.


That's what they want you to think!!!1

CSB: I travelled to Africa with someone who'd carefully laminated her yellow fever card. The card has to be stamped at the port of entry. It didn't go well. Tuck it inside your passport and put your passport in a fireproof lockbox. Simples.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

One dude did it so much I'm damn near positive the card was fake


Wayne's World access all areas
Youtube NuK7V2zJ_6c
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EVERYTHING'S COMING UP GAMESHOWHOST!


reporting myself for summoning myself
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Still no idea in how long the vaccines are good for?


https://www.cbs17.com/community/healt​h​/coronavirus/moderna-reveals-how-long-​its-covid-19-vaccine-may-last/
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ditto here. I do the same for my passport photo page and yellow card; when I travel I usually carry the copy and leave the original in my hotel safe. You can also keep the image on your phone.

You can get self-laminating cards or pouches of various sizes, some of which would allow you to cut the side off, pull the original to update or whatever, and then re-laminate.

[Fark user image image 133x225]

How big is the card? If it fits, you could always buy those hard clear sleeve for collectible cards. I think they come in 5x8. Some are even screwed in. Depends how hardcore you want to go.


3x4 inches.  Too big for my MultiPass holder.  :(
 
