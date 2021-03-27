 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Problem: girl breaks up with your friend. How to cheer him up: get drunk and slash the new bf's tires, put a few rounds in the car and house and tell the police it's not your fault cuz you were drunk. ARE YOU HAPPY NOW???   (ksl.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't Carrie Underwood sing a song about this?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That arguement won't fly in MN now
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After he was arrested, Watson told police that he "felt he shouldn't be held responsible for his actions because he was drunk," according to a police affidavit.

lol that's not how this works
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This crazy shiat wouldn't happen if they put decent porn filers on their phones.

/s
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Didn't Carrie Underwood sing a song about this?


Although Carrie comes off as kind of a crazy biatch in that song.  Not once does she say he *is* cheating. Every line is that he is *probably* doing this or that. She is just assuming he is cheating and trashes his truck.
I think the guy is better off without her, and I hope Ms Underwood gets the help she needs. After she pays him back for the damages of course.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: After he was arrested, Watson told police that he "felt he shouldn't be held responsible for his actions because he was drunk," according to a police affidavit.

lol that's not how this works



He white? If so, then, maybe?
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: After he was arrested, Watson told police that he "felt he shouldn't be held responsible for his actions because he was drunk," according to a police affidavit.

lol that's not how this works


Watson just thinks it's elementary.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OtherLittleGuy: Didn't Carrie Underwood sing a song about this?

Although Carrie comes off as kind of a crazy biatch in that song.  Not once does she say he *is* cheating. Every line is that he is *probably* doing this or that. She is just assuming he is cheating and trashes his truck.
I think the guy is better off without her, and I hope Ms Underwood gets the help she needs. After she pays him back for the damages of course.


If I remember the video right, it wasn't his truck. It was a truck that looked like his and he came out at the end and got into his truck that was parked off to the side...but it has been a while since I saw it
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like 10,000 guns when all you need is rational thought.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After he was arrested, Watson told police that he "felt he shouldn't be held responsible for his actions because he was drunk,
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now THAT is a friend..


//spectacularly bad idea. But a friend, nonetheless...
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The homeowner grabbed his gun, went outside and shot at an SUV before it sped away

Don't do that.
 
